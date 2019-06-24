Stunning 149-acre country estate on the market for £2.1 million

Newgrove Estate, a 149-acre residential and agricultural estate six miles south of Belfast City Centre, has been placed on the market by Savills and Tim Martin with a guide price of £2.1 million.

Situated on the Ballylesson Road, the historic Newgrove Estate features a period house comprising a reception hall, dining room, drawing room, study, seven bedrooms and an extensive range of service rooms.

Traditional outbuildings and farm buildings adjoin the house to service a farmyard to the rear. The farmland includes 118 acres of arable land and 14 acres of pasture land, in addition to six acres of mixed woodland.

The agricultural element of the estate is described by Savills as a “key feature” and comprises productive arable land which has the ability to grow the full range of arable crops.

Newgrove House is believed to have been constructed between 1760 and 1779, as an addition to the front of an existing earlier dwelling. It is reported by C E B Brett that the house was formerly the residence of the agent for the Purdysburn Estate, of which Narcissus Batt, a pioneering banker of the time, was the owner. Newgrove House subsequently had numerous owners and was acquired by the present owners’ father in 1940 from the Dick family.

According to James Butler, Head of Country Agency at Savills said: “Newgrove Estate enjoys the best of both worlds – a stunning countryside setting with convenient access to the heart of the city. We believe this will be a key selling point to purchasers looking for residential and agricultural opportunities with ease of access.”

Newgrove Estate overlooks Malone Golf Club which lies on the opposite bank of the River Lagan and is widely considered as one the best parkland courses in Ireland. In addition to a selection of golf courses locally, the Championship course of Royal County Down is 25 miles to the south. The estate lies between Lough Neagh and Strangford Lough, both of which offer sailing. For those with equestrian interests, Down Royal Racecourse is nine miles to the southwest and there is a number of hunts within boxing distance of the estate.

The area is characterised by its rolling productive farmland either side of the Lagan Valley interspersed by impressive country houses arising from the wealth created from local industry. There are many attractive walks locally, while the Mountains of Mourne (situated at the south east of the country) provide more challenging walks.