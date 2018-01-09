Subaru and Isuzu dealers pick up prizes

The Isuzu and Subaru dealer of the year awards have been presented.

In the Isuzu category the overall winner was John Barr Cars, Crumlin. The aftersales award was lifted by Eakin Bros, Claudy, with Wilsons Rathkenny taking the honours in the marketing section.

“At Isuzu UK we’re delighted with the strenuous efforts of our dealer network to deliver the highest levels of customer care and user satisfaction,” said UK Managing Director William Brown.

“Continuous investment in staff training in all areas of the business remains fundamental to buyer satisfaction and sales growth. It’s no coincidence that the Isuzu D-Max has been awarded UK Pick Up of the Year 2018 – the product knowledge, technical expertise and back-up of our specialist dealers is highly prized by our customers. We pride ourselves on delivering a leading product through a team of dedicated Pick Up Professionals and thank all our customers for their ongoing enthusiasm for the Isuzu D-Max.”

In the Subaru awards the overall winner was Eastwood Motors Lisburn, with the aftersales title going to Western Cars, Enniskillen.

“Subaru are the only range of cars on sale in the UK built entirely in Japan, so customers expect Oriental levels of excellence in everything they touch,” said Subaru UK Managing Director Tjorburn Lillrud.

“Our Northern Ireland dealers deliver impeccable standards in their businesses to compliment the product and the buyers’ aspirations. The cars are highly regarded as being world leaders in safety – passive and active safety, and in 2018 new models feature Eyesight collision avoidance technology as standard.

“Leading Motors journalists have already hailed our new models as ‘the safest family cars in the world’ which is exactly what our customers value. Car safety is like your health – you need to treasure it, and never take it for granted. When your most loved ones are travelling with you apex safety is a price worth paying for.

“We congratulate our winning dealers and encourage prospective buyers to visit and see for themselves what the industry buzz around our new models is really about.”