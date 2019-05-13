Submit your 2019 Single Application

With only a few days remaining to the 15 May deadline for submitting the 2019 Single Application, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs is urging farmers who have not yet taken any action, to act now and submit their Single Application without delay.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “The Single Application window closes at midnight on 15 May 2019 and our message to farmers is to make arrangements immediately to secure their 2019 Area-based Scheme payments.”

You must submit your application by 15 May but you can still make changes to your land if you need to by 31 May without penalty.

“You can decrease your land up to 10 June without penalty but if you tell us of an increase to your land from 1 June onwards you will incur a penalty.”

Diane Dodds MEP has also reminded farmers of the deadline.

Mrs Dodds said: “Direct support is vital to farm businesses right across Northern Ireland and it is important that time is taken to complete and to ensure the accuracy of the application.

“The use of submitting the application online has ensured payments are made quicker and we want to ensure farmers are not waiting unduly for their payments at the end of the year. The 15th May is fast approaching and I would encourage farmers to remind themselves of the deadline and ensure their application is made on time.”