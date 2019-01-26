Submit your export records online

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) is encouraging the use of the online submission for manure export records for non-derogated farms.

Time is nearly up for the online submission of manure export records for non-derogated farms. The deadline of midnight on 31 January for the submission of manure export records is fast approaching.

What you need to do

If you (or your agent) have not already done so you need to register for DAERA online services. This can be accessed at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services and clicking ‘How to access DAERA online services via Government Gateway’ and follow the steps to register

If you (or your agent) have already registered for DAERA online, simply log into your account and click on CAFRE Nutrient Calculators and then Manure Export Records. Then add in your export records for 2018.

Deadline

The submission deadline date is midnight 31 January 2019 for all manure exports undertaken in 2018 and failure to submit the manure export records could result in a penalty being applied to your Basic Payment.

The online systems makes it easier and quicker for farmers, or their agents, to submit records while at the same time reducing the risk of errors and hence potential penalties being applied to the Basic Payments.