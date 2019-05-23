Success for Holstein NI open Day

Holstein NI’s 4th annual open day has been hailed a resounding success, with more than 1,200 visitors and trade exhibitors attending the one-day event at Banbridge.

Supported by principal sponsors Dale Farm, Fane Valley, Mason’s Animal Feeds and Volac, this year’s open day was hosted by the Mitchell family – Hans, George, Valerie, Nicola, Alexander and Steven, who run the noted 200-cow Edenordinary Herd.

Willilng volunteers Alex Woods, Kirsty McBriar and Helen Ervin, pictured at Holstein NI's 4th annual Open Day, hosted by the Edenordinary Herd, Banbridge. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Club secretary and event organiser John Martin said: “Donations are still coming in, but I am pleased to confirm that we’ve raised in excess of £15,000 for our nominated charities – Friends of the Cancer Center, NI Cancer Fund for Children, and CCRCB.”

Holstein NI chairman Charlie Weir added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Mitchell family and their willing volunteers, our principal sponsors, and the numerous trade exhibitors and visitors who contributed to the success of the event.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of items donated for the charity auction, and I would like to personally thank the local businesses and the various agricultural companies for their generosity and support.”

Over 100 items were donated to the charity auction.

Topping the bidding at £1,300 was the eight-month-old heifer Edenordinary Priceless Adelaide 2 PLI £221 which joins Gaston and John Wallace’s Printshop Herd at Nutt’s Corner.

Sired by the home-bred Edenordinary McCutcheon Priceless EX90 (3yr) GTPI 2397 from the Paradise family, she is backed by ten generations of VG ad EX dams.

Her dam Edenordinary Seagual Adelaide VG87 gave 10,170kgs at 4.32% butterfat and 3.00% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

The December 2018 heifer Drumbo Josuper Akke PLI £379, donated by Dessie and Gary Reid, Drumbo, came under the hammer of auctioneer Trevor Wylie at £1,100, selling to the Jordan family from Newtownbutler.

Backed by three generations of VG and EX home-bred dams, she was sired by the noted Seagull Bay Supersire son Uecker Supersire Josuper.

Her dam is Drumbo Jeeves Akke 2 VG85 who produced 10,351kgs at 4.06% butterfat and 3.37% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

Two embryos donated by Willard and Adam Watson, Macosquin, sold for £800 to the McLean family’s Relough Herd. The embryos from Derrydorragh Love Me Long Time EX92 were from a mixed flush. The donor dam is fresh with her fifth calf, and to date as averaged 11,318kgs at 4.6% butterfat and 3.6% protein per lactation. ET Vet Tom Kilpatrick has kindly offered to implant the embryos free of charge.

Visitors to the open day were given an opportunity to view a modern dairy unit with an award-winning and high yielding pedigree herd featuring world-renown cow families.

Iain McLean from Bushmills was the overall winner of the stockjudging competition and receives a voucher sponsored by Semex.

Stockjudging prize winners include:

Junior section: 1, Jack Orr; 2, Ryan McKnight; 3, Andrew McPhillimy.

Intermediate section: 2, Ellie McLean.

Senior section: 1, Mark Henry; 2, John McLean; 3, Andrew McLean.

Open Class: 1, Iain McLean; 2, Harold Stevenson; 3, Jonny Lyons.