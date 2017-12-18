Success for HYB members at Malvern

Members of the Northern Ireland Holstein Young Breeders’ Club recently travelled to the Three Counties Showgrounds in Malvern to compete at the highly contested All Breeds All Britain Calf Show, writes Hannah Lilburn.

The Northern Ireland HYB is grateful to LacPatrick who contributed to the costs associated with taking the competitors and calves to the mainland event.

After a long journey the calves arrived in Malvern on the Friday morning, and got settled in ready for the show the next day. They were ably looked after by HYB member Matthew McLean.

Saturday morning saw the highly anticipated showmanship competition get underway.

The club’s youngest team member, Amy Gregg from Glarryford, took part in the junior showmanship for the first time and earned a fantastic third place. Amy’s father, Wallace Gregg, was able to make the journey to see her compete and was extremely proud of her achievements.

The young members would like to take this opportunity to thank the travelling parents and other club members for their support, encouragement and guidance at the calf show.

The Intermediate class saw another first-time competitor from Northern Ireland. Tom McKnight from Lisburn came out with a respectable ninth place amongst strong competition.

Next up was Lauren Henry from Stranocum, who finished third in the senior showmanship section.

The final class of the day was the mature handlers, with Andrew Patton, Newtownards, taking fifteenth place on behalf of NI.

Sunday was the day everyone looked forward to with the greatly awaited calf classes.

The February-born class was represented by Sam and John McCormick’s calf Hilltara Redhot Apple finishing ninth in a very strong class.

David Simpson’s heifer Damm I’m So Fitz claimed seventeenth place in the Dec/Jan class.

The McLean family’s Priestland Solomon Ambrosia won fourth place in the Oct/Nov/Dec class.

The Patton family’s Dalevalley Solomon Lulu also clinched fourth spot in the Aug/Sept/Oct class.

In the final class of the day the Patton family’s April-born Ards Solomon Fame took fourth place.

The Northern Ireland HYB team also put a lot of effort into its stand. The theme was ‘black and white’, specifically black and white movies. The boards above the calves were made to look like film reels, and each handler was highlighted in a ‘starring’ movie theme.

HYB co-ordinator Andrew Kennedy said: “A very successful show was had by all. It was extremely encouraging to see so many young members making the trip to England to compete. The NI Holstein Young Breeders’ Club is indebted to LacPatrick for its generous financial contribution.”