Success for Listooder’s Andrew at ‘Worlds’

Andrew Gill, from Listooder Ploughing Society, finished in an excellent fourth place overall in the Conventional Class and won the Best Newcomer Award at the 66th World Ploughing Contest in Minnesota USA last week.

Competing in the competition for the first time, Andrew, using a tractor and plough borrowed in USA, ploughed excellently over both days.

With over 30 countries represented, competition was stiff but Andrew was not overawed, winning a very credible Bronze medal on Day One of the competition.

With an aggregate score over the two days of competition used to crown the 2019 World Champion, it was all to plough for on Day Two grassland. Andrew was in good company with three former world champions making up the top five positions on Day One.

Andrew ploughed another fantastic plot to finish in fifth place on Day Two and fourth overall picking up the Best Newcomer award for best performance by a competitor ploughing for the first time at the World Contest.

Andrew, who only returned to ploughing last year following diagnosis of leukaemia three years ago, said: “It has always been a dream of mine to compete at the World Contest.

“It has been an unbelievable experience and I’m so delighted to have won a medal. I am indebted for all the support I have received, particularly from my family.”

In the Reversible Class, James Coulter from Hillsborough, also competing at the World Contest for the first time, had another fantastic performance.

After finishing in tenth on Day One, James ploughed a fantastic plot on Day Two to win a Bronze Medal on grassland, finishing fourth overall and winning the Best Newcomer for the class.

Listooder Ploughing Society Chairman, Martin Gill, spike of his delight following the Gala Awards Presentation.

“To go to the World Contest, for the first time, using borrowed equipment, compete with the best in the world and win a Bronze Medal and Best Newcomer is a fantastic achievement,” he said.

“Listooder has a long and successful history in ploughing. All three of our members who have competed at the World Contest have all come home medal winners.”

There will be little time for celebrations from the Northern Ireland Team as both competitors will return home to prepare for the Northern Ireland Championships in Cookstown this weekend.

