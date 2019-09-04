Success for local ploughmen at World Ploughing Contest in USA

There was success for two Northern Ireland ploughmen at the 66th World Ploughing Contest in Minnesota.

James Coulter, a member of Hillsborough Ploughing Society, and Andrew Gill, a member of Listooder Ploughing Society, both won medals at the prestigious competition.

James, a member of Northern Ireland Ploughing Association, travelled along with his father, Northern Ireland team coach Ronald and his mother Helen and the Northern Ireland team. Competing at the World Championships for the first time, James used a borrowed tractor and collected his plough which he shipped to the competition a number of weeks ago.

James came tenth in the Reversible Class on the first day on stubble ground and he ploughed a fantastic plot on grassland on the second day to win the bronze medal. He was in great company as a former World Champion won their class on that day’s ploughing. James came fifth overall and along with his Northern Ireland team mate Andrew Gill, they both picked up the Best Newcomer award for best performance by a Conventional and Reversible competitor ploughing for the first time at the World Contest.

Andrew Gill, from Listooder Ploughing Society, finished in an excellent fourth place overall in the Conventional Class and won the Best Newcomer Award.

Competing in the competition for the first time, Andrew, using a tractor and plough borrowed in USA, ploughed excellently over both days. With Over 30 countries were represented competition was stiff but Andrew was not overawed winning a very credible Bronze medal on Day One of the competition.

With an aggregate score over the two days of competition used to crown the 2019 World Champion, it was all to plough for on Day 2 grassland. Andrew was in good company with three former world champions making up the top five positions on Day One. Andrew ploughed another fantastic plot to finish in fifth place on Day Two and fourth overall picking up the Best Newcomer award for best performance by a competitor ploughing for the first time at the World Contest.

Adrian Jamison, Chairman of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association and NI World Board member who travelled with the team, congratulated both of these young ploughmen on their fantastic result at their first World Ploughing Championships and wished them both well as they compete at this weekend’s International Ploughing Championships which will be held in Tullyboy Road, Cookstown, on Saturday, September 7.