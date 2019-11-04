Successful trip for Armagh Down

Armagh Down had their annual day trip in September and headed to Callan’s dairy farm in Ardee, Co Louth.

The Callan family milk 420 cows using six Lely robots. The cows are grazed on a A, B & C paddock system. It was very interesting to hear how the Callans are using the data from the robots to improve output.

The visit to Callan's dairy farm.

The second visit of the day was to the farm of Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair at Gigginstown, Co. Westmeath. We were treated to a comprehensive tour of the beef unit and the Gigginstown House stud operation. We also got tours of very impressive out farms owned by Mr O’Leary.

Meeting to discuss Taboo subject

Our next group meeting is scheduled for 28th November in the Mourne Country Hotel at 8.00pm. The speakers on the evening will be John McCallister, land mobility project manager and Kate Irvine who is a solicitor with JPH Law. The topic up for discussion is wills, trusts and succession. A good turnout would be greatly appreciated.

Calling all Armagh Down Women!

The ‘Women in Agriculture’ conference is on the 15th November in Greenmount CAFRE campus. Speakers include the Red Shepherdess Hannah Jackson, Joyce Bannerman- Campbell, joint chair of the Scottish governments task force into women in agriculture, and Paula MacIntyre. This event is free, please visit www.ufuni.org to book your place.