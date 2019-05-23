Suckler cows and calves selling to £1,400 at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good entry on Tuesday (May 21) at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales producing a strong demand for all sorts.

This week's highlights include: Suckler cows and calves selling to £1,400 and £1,150, store bullocks sold to £1,035 for 480kg Aberdeen Angus (£215), store heifers sold to £860 for 420kg Limousin (£205). Weanling males sold to £900 for 400kg Limousin (£225) and reaching £285 per 100kg for a 200kg Charolais to £570. Weanling heifers sold to £800 for a 370kg Limousin (£216) and sold to £287 per 100kg for a 190kg Charolais to £545.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

COWS & CALVES: Derrylin producer second calver with heifer calf to £1,400. Magheraveely producer 2012 cow with bull calf to £1,150, fourth calver with heifer calf to £1,100 and third calver with heifer calf to £1,080.

STORE BULLOCKS

Derrylin producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,035. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £925 (£220) and Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £855, 440kg Charolais to £815 and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £800.

STORE HEIFERS

Mackin producer 420kg Limousin to £860 (£205), Derrylin producer 340kg Charolais to £845 (£248), 360kg Charolais to £845 (£235), 360kg Charolais to £790 and 380kg Charolais to £760. Lisbellaw producer 430kg Simmental to £840.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Innishmore producer 400kg Limousin to £900 (£225) and 390kg Limousin to £770. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Limousin to £945 (£236), 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £865 (£240), 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 (£236) and 370kg Limousin to £855. Kinawley producer 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £825 (£236), Lisnaskea producer 300kg Simmental to £800 (£267), Fivemiletown producer 280kg Limousin to £750 (£268), Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £740 (£247), 300kg Limousin to £685 and 280kg Limousin to £670 (£239), Garrison producer 320kg Simmental to £740, 320kg Simmental to £720, 300kg Simmental to £695 (£231), 330kg Simmental to £660, 240kg Simmental to £595 (£248) and 200kg Charolais to £570 (£285), Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £720 (£240), Derrylin producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, Lisnaskea producer 260kg Simmental to £695 (£267) and 380kg Simmental to £695. Rosslea producer 350kg Limousin to £675 and 280kg Limousin to £660 (£236), Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £650, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £615, 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £585 (£254) and 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £535. Lockhard producer 200kg Limousin to £555 (£277).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Rosslea producer 370kg Limousin to £800 (£216) and 290kg Charolais to £725 (£250), Fivemiletown producer 340kg Charolais to £795 (£234), 350kg Charolais to £790 (£226), 340kg Charolais to £775, 340kg Charolais to £770, 320kg Charolais to £745 (£233), 310kg Charolais to £740, 300kg Charolais to £730 (£243), 350kg Charolais to £725, 290kg Charolais to £715 (£246), 380kg Charolais to £700 and 310kg Charolais to £690. Garrison producer 290kg Simmental to £705 (£243), 250kg Simmental to £690 (£276), 230kg Charolais to £595 (£259) and 300kg Limousin to £590. Mackin producer 370kg Limousin to £705 and 330kg Limousin to £730. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £700. Derrylin producer 350kg Hereford to £690. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £680 and 300kg Limousin to £610. Lisbellaw producer 260kg Charolais to £680 (£261) and 330kg Charolais to £625. Brookeborough producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £655. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £650. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £650. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Simmental to £635, 240kg Shorthorn to £610 (£254) and 340kg Belgian Blue to £605. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £630. Lisbellaw producer 190kg Charolais to £545 (£287), 210kg Charolais to £555 (£264) and 210kg Charolais to £535 (£255).

More stock required to supply this growing demand.