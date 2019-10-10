Suckler cows and calves sold to £1,200 at Lisnaskea Mart

A larger entry of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, October 7 sold to a good steady demand for all sorts.

This week suckler cows and calves sold to £1,200, store bullocks sold to £920 for a 550kg Limousin.

Store heifers sold to £895 for a 470kg Aberdeen Angus.

Weanling males sold to £970 for a 370kg Limousin (£262) reaching £295 per 100kg for a 220kg Charolais to £650.

Weanling heifers sold to £775 for a 400kg Limousin (£194) reaching £254 per 100kg for a 220kg Charolais to £560.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

COWS & CALVES: Maguiresbridge producer £1200 for heifer with bull calf. Brookeborough producer £1080 for 2012 cow with bull calf. Derrylin producer £1000 for heifer with bull calf. Fivemiletown producer sold a springing cow to make £960.

STORE BULLOCKS: Newtownbutler producer 550kg Limousin to £920, 530kg Limousin to £850, 480kg Limousin to £835 and 450kg Limousin to £740. Brookeborough producer 460kg Charolais to £865 and 490kg Charolais to £850. Lisnaskea producer 500kg Hereford to £700.

STORE HEIFERS: Maguiresbridge producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £895. Lisbellaw producer 530kg Charolais to £840 and 450kg Charolais to £825. Newtownbutler producer 460kg Limousin to £820. Magheraveely producer 510kg Charolais to £780, 400kg Charolais to £740, 380kg Limousin to £725 and 430kg Simmental to £700.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler producer 370kg Limousin to £970 (£262), Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £890, 370kg Charolais to £810, and 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £710. Rosslea producer 430kg Limousin to £830, 370kg Simmental to £795, 350kg Simmental to £635, 300kg Charolais to £630, 240kg Limousin to £540, and 230kg Simmental to £470. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £795 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £740. Lisbellaw producer 380kg Charolais to £795 and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £790. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £760, 310kg Charolais to £740, 340kg Charolais to £710, 270kg Charolais to £665, 240kg Charolais to £565, and 270kg Charolais to £540. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Charolais to £745 and 260kg Charolais to £630. Maguiresbridge producer 320kg Simmental to £675. Rosslea producer 250kg Charolais to £665, 220kg Charolais to £650, 280kg Charolais to £640, 220kg Charolais to £590 and 200kg Charolais to £485. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £600, 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £520, and 220kg Limousin to £495. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Limousin to £565, 280kg Her. to £520 and 260kg Limousin to £515.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 400kg Limousin to £775, 370kg Limousin to £665, 370kg Limousin to £640, and 350kg Limousin to £630. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £725 and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Belgian Blue to £670, 310kg Charolais to £660, 320kg Limousin to £555, and 240kg Limousin to £470. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £650. Fivemiletown producer 330kg Charolais to £650, 260kg Charolais to £635, 230kg Charolais to £570 and 240kg Charolais to £545. Rosslea producer 320kg Simmental to £630 and 250kg Simmental to £525. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Limousin to £610 and 250kg Limousin to £520. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £610, 270kg Charolais to £590, 220kg Charolais to £560, (£254.50) 310kg Charolais to £560, and 250kg Charolais to £555. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £600. Brookeborough producer 240kg Charolais to £575.

More stock required to meet a strong demand for all sorts.