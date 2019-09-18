Suckler cows and calves sold to £1230 and £1210 at Lisnaskea Mart

A larger entry of cattle on offer this week at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, September 17 producing a very firm demand for all sorts with lots more stock required to supply this growing demand.

This week suckler cows and calves sold to £1230 and £1210.

Store heifers sold to £1005 for 570kg.

Store bullocks sold to £930 for 520kg Charolais.

Weanling males sold to £840 for a 400kg Charolais with smaller ones selling to £500 for a 210kg Charolais.

Weanling heifers sold to £800 for a 400kg Charolais with smaller ones selling to £254 per 100kg for a 220kg Charolais to £560 and £600 twice for 240kg Charolais (£250).

SAMPLE PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Kinawley producer £1230 for second calver with bull calf, £960 for second calver with bull calf, and £880 for second calver with heifer calf. Derrylin producer £1210 for heifer with bull calf and £1150 for 2008 cow with heifer calf. Rosslea producer £1170 for second calver with heifer calf and £1050 for 2013 cow with heifer calf.

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 570kg Limousin to £1005 (£176) Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £800 (£200) 380kg Charolais to £795 and 380kg Charolais to £740. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Limousin to £750, 340kg Charolais to £685, and 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £535. Kinawley producer 330kg Limousin to £745 (£226) and 380kg Shorthorn to £540. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Limousin to £690. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £675. Derrylin producer 240kg Chars to £600 twice (£250) and 220kg Charolais to £560 (£254).

STORE & WEANLING MALES: Omagh producer 520kg Charolais to £930 (£179), 460kg Charolais to £930 (£202), 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £840 (£210), 320kg Charolais to £790 (£247), Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £775, 380kg Limousin to £770, and 370kg Limousin to £640. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £735, 400kg Limousin to £680, 370kg Limousin to £650 and 360kg Limousin to £590. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £700. Derrylin producer 350kg Hereford to £690, 310kg Hereford to £650, 190kg Limousin to £445 and 190kg Limousin to £390. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £610 and 280kg Charolais to £610. Garrison producer 210kg Charolais to £500, 180kg Charolais to £455 and 170kg Charolais to £450 and 160kg Aberdeen Angus to £350.

Monday evening, October 7 at 7pm in Clogher Mart opening sales of suckled Calves (watch press for details).