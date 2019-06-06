Suckler cows sell to £1,440 at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry of stock on Tuesday, June 4 at Lisnaskea Sales sold readily with lots more stock required to meet demand.

This week suckler cows sold to £1,440 for an 2004 cow with bull calf and £1,280 for a heifer with heifer calf.

Weanling heifers sold to £815 for a 380kg Aberdeen Angus (£214) and reaching £281 per 100kg for a 210kg Charolais at £590.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £775 for a 360kg Charolais (£215).

Leading prices as follows:

COWS & CALVES: Fivemiletown producer £1,440 for 2004 cow with bull calf. Derrylin producer £1,280 for heifer with heifer calf. Rosslea producer £1,180 for 2009 cow with bull calf and £1,000 for 2005/2010 cow with bull calf. Tempo producer £660 for 2011/2014 cow with bull calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler producer £775 for 360kg Charolais. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £775.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Derrylin producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £815 (£214), Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £770 and 430kg Charolais to £755. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Hereford to £740, 350kg Limousin to £690 and 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £600. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Limousin to £710. Lisbellaw producer 220kg Charolais to £600 (£273) and 210kg Charolais to £590 (£281).