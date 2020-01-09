Suckler cows sell to £1700 at Lisahally Mart

A packed yard of cattle and buyers on Wednesday.

Prices as follows

BULLOCKS

William Neely £1030/590kg, John Beattie £995/530kg, £980/540kg, £930/550kg, Liam McCartney £990/570kg, £905/540kg, William Neely £980/550kg, £905/540kg, John Beattie £895/520kg, £805/490kg, £760/420kg, Kevin Mchenry £840/420kg, £825/430kg, £805/390kg, £750/380kg, £720/330kg, £685/330kg, £515/320kg and Liam McCartney £720/480kg.

HEIFERS

Liam McCartney £990/500kg, William Smyth £985/600kg,905/510KG, £875/520kg, William Neely £915/500kg and Patrick Conwell £740/410kg, £700/420kg £700/400kg, £700/420kg, £670/380kg, £670/460kg, £640/390kg.

FAT COWS

Christopher McCrea £1485/630kg, Gary Hamilton £1440/750kg, £1350/710kg, £1240/650kg, J D Donaghy £1101.60/540kg,Derek Killen £1075/970kg, M and C Duffy £962/650kg, £897/690kg, Hilary Deery £958.10/670kg, Keith Cunningham £812.80/640kg, Mervyn Rodgers £806.40/630kg, £806/620kg and Hilary Deery £744/600kg, £696.20/590kg.

SUCKLER COWS

M McCombe £1700, £1620, £1600, £1500, £1480, £1450, £1420, £1420, £1420, £1420, £1380, £1360, £1360, £1330, £1310, £1300, £1300, £1300, £1300, £1300, £1290, £1270, £1230, £1200, £1200, £1180, J Donaghy £1640, £1600, £1600, £1600, £1590, £1580, £1525, £1450, J Thompson £1380 and Paul Lusby £1250, £1230.

Another strong trade with fat lambs selling to £100.

Store lambs selling £84 and fat ewes to £115.

FAT LAMBS

Shane Burke £100/32kg, S McCloskey £99/29kg, H Conn £97/27kg, Martin Quigley £97/25kg, Michael O'Hara £97/26kg, R McKean £95.80/25kg, George McKinney £95.50/27kg, Norman Thompson £95/27kg, James Proctor £95/23kg, Martin Quigley £95/26kg, Alaistair Glenn £94.50/24kg, R Olphert £92.50/25kg, John Cuthbert £91.50/22kg, Shane Burk e£90/23kg, S and D Smyth £90/23kg, R McKean £89/22kg, Norman Thompson /£88.80/23kg, S McAleese £87.50/22kg, S McCloskey £87.50/22kg, £86.50/22kg, TTD Farms £87/22kg, £86, £85.80/22kg, £85/21kg and W and D Devine £85/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

S McMurray £84, P O'Doherty £81.50. W and D Devine £78, Clarke Mitchell £75.50, Brian Burke £72 and W and D Devine £72 and R Olphert £70.

FAT EWES

Douglas McClelland £115, H Conn £99, £96, Norman Thompson £90, Richard Fulton £87, Joseph O'Kane £80, James Proctor £88, H Conn £80 and S McCay £80.