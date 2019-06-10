Suckler outfits sell to £1,890 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1,017 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, June 8 producing a very firm demand for quality lots in all sections.

This week's top prices included: Suckler outfits selling to £1,890, dairy cows sold to £1,650, beef cows sold to £1,592.10, fat steers underage sold to £1,516.80, cow heifers sold to £1,485, fat steers overage sold to £1,432, fat bulls sold to £1,397.40, Friesian beef cows sold to £1,134.60 for 610kg (£186), underage beef heifers sold to £1,146.80, overage beef heifers sold to £1,070.60 and £202 per 100kg.

In the store rings forward steers sold to £1,350 for 680kg Charolais (£198).

Medium weights sold to £1,350 for a 480kg Charolais (£281).

Forward heifers sold to £1,445 for a 780kg Charolais (£185) and £222 per 100kg.

Medium weight heifers sold to £1,020 (£217) and selling to £222 per 100kg.

Weanling males sold to £1,125 for a 610kg Aberdeen Angus and selling to £284 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £990 for a 470kg Charolais (£210) and reaching £291 per 100kg.

Reared bulls sold to £660 for a Charolais.

Reared heifers sold to £725 for a Limousin.

Young bull calves to £480 for a Charolais.

Young heifer calves to £465 for a Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Omagh producer 750kg Limousin to £198 (£1,485), 600kg Simmental to £192 (£1,152), 610kg Friesian to £186 (£1,134.60), 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £185 (£1,054.50), 870kg Limousin to £183 (£1,592.10), 620kg Charolais to £180 (£1,116), 790kg Simmental to £172 (£1,358.80) 800kg Charolais to £172 (£1,376), 670kg Limousin to £172. 830kg Limousin to £171 (£1,419.30), 740kg Charolais to £171 (£1,265.40), 710kg Belgian Blue to £170 (£,1207).

Other quality lots sold from £138 to £168 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £117 to £135 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £112 to £119 per 100kg reaching £186 for 610kg (£1,134.60).

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £114 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £84 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

930kg Limousin to £142 (£1,320.60) 1,020kg Charolais to £137 (£1,397.40), 1,010kg Fleckvieh to £134 (£1,353.40), 920kg Charolais to £131. 1,070kg Aberdeen Angus to £129 (£1,380.30), 1060kg Simmental to £128 (£1,356.80), 960kg Aberdeen Angus to £125. 890kg Charolais to £120. 780kg Simmental to £116. 860kg Charolais to £115. 900kg Aberdeen Angus to £114. 910kg Charolais to £110. 820kg Charolais to £105.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

800kg Simmental to £179 (£1,432), 800kg Charolais to £178. 780kg Charolais to £176. 790kg Charolais to £174. 870kg Shorthorn to £166. 700kg Belgian Blue to £164.610kg, Friesian to £144, 780kg Friesian to £138 and 700kg Friesian to £124.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

790kg Shorthorn to £192 (£1,516.80), 560kg Limousin to £186. 550kg Limousin to £186. 630kg Charolais to £185. 590kg Charolais to £185. 600kg Charolais to £185. 610kg Limousin to £180. 780kg Limousin to £178. 780kg Belgian Blue to £173. 610kg Belgian Blue to £166. 680kg Limousin to £165. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £163. Friesians sold from £136 to £153 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

530kg Limousin to £202 (£1,070.60), 540kg Belgian Blue to £187. 500kg Charolais to £176. 400kg Simmental to £174. 540kg Shorthorn beef to £174. 530kg Limousin to £171. 590kg Limousin to £171.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

610kg Charolais to £188. 640kg Charolais to 3187. 600kg Charolais to £185. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 400kg Limousin to £174. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £173. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £169. 530kg Holstein to £145.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,350 for a 680kg Charolais (£198), 690kg Charolais to £1,300 (£188) and a 690kg Simmental to £1,290 (£187) for an Augher producer. M Beattie, Fivemiletown 660kg Charolais to £1,315 (£199), 660kg Charolais to £1,310 (£198), 650kg Charolais to £1,275 (£196), 580kg Charolais to £1,180 (£203) and 570kg Charolais to £1,180 (£207), B and M Fee, Lisbellaw 610kg Limousin to £1,275 (£209), C Beattie, Fintona 630kg Charolais to £1,230. D Loane, Ballygawley 630kg Limousin to £1,175. P J O'Neill, Lurgan 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,165 (£204), R Newell, Stewartstown 630kg Belgian Blue to £1,145. S Gardiner, Armagh 540kg Saler to £1,130 (£209) and 530kg Charolais to £1,120 (£211), M Shortt, Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1,125 (£201) and M Marlow, Omagh 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,105.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 340KG TO 500KG

Augher producer 480kg Charolais to £1,350 (£281), Newtownbutler producer 480kg Charolais to £1,070 (£223), 450kg Limousin to £1,055 (£234), 450kg Limousin to £1,035 (£230) and 460kg Limousin to £1,020 (£222), F McStay, Lurgan 480kg Belgian Blue to £1,055 (£220), 480kg Aberdee Angus to £955, 500kg Limousin to £950, 430kg Limousin to £930 and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. D Rafferty, Galbally 470kg Charolais to £1,050 (£223), J McCann, Clogher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,025. P J Hughes, Keady 460kg Limousin to £1,015. K McGarvey, Killylea 470kg Limousin to £995. B Daly, Armagh 480kg Limousin to £975. T Noble, Lisbellaw 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £955 x 2, P Quigley, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £930. Rosslea producer 430kg Simmental to £925. D Loane, Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £910. S Quigley, Rosslea 340kg Charolais to £845 and 320kg Charolais to £680.

STORE HEIFERS

A stronger demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,445 for a 780kg Charolais (£185) for M/S P and R Conroy, Ballygawley. G Goodwin, Cabragh 620kg Limousin to £1,280 (£206), E O'Hagan, Milford 570kg Charolais to £1,220 (£222), 550kg Limousin to £1,110 (£202) and 520kg Limousin to £1,050 (£202), D L Stinson, Dungannon 550kg Limousin to £1,150 (£209) and 500kg Limousin to £1,080 (£216), B McGirr, Fintona 610kg Limousin to £1,145 (£188). R Newell, Stewartstown 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,135 (£222), 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100 and 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100. H Macauley, Ballyclare 530kg Limousin to £1,080, 530kg Limousin to £1,040 and 530kg Limousin to £1,000. M Hackett, Augher 510kg Charolais to £1,070 (£210), B Finnegan, Dungannon 550kg Limousin to £1,040 and 560kg Charolais to £1,035. B McConnell, Clogher 550kg Charolais to £1,030.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

H Macauley, Ballyclare 470kg Limousin to £1,020 (£217) and 480kg Limousin to £985 (£205), B Finnegan, Dungannon 430kg Limousin to £945 (£220), D L Stinson, Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £920 and 450kg Limousin to £900. T Noble, Lisbellaw 480kg Shorthorn beef to £920, 420kg Charolais to £805, 460kg Shorthorn beef to £770, 410kg Charolais to £765, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £720 and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £675. G Taggart, Coalisland 430kg Charolais to £870. B McConnell, Clogher 470kg Charolais to £850. J Bleakley, Newtownbutler 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £830. K McGarvey, 460kg Limousin to £830 and 450kg Limousin to £815. J McCarroll, Omagh 410kg Limousin to £825. G Goodwin, Cabragh 450kg Limousin to £770.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J McCarroll, Omagh 390kg Limousin to £765 and 360kg Limousin to £700. C Robinson, Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £745, 390kg Limousin to £720, 400kg Limousin to £680, 360kg Limousin to £565, 320kg Limousin to £550, T Noble, Lisbellaw 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £645, 370kg Charolais to £620, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £610 and 370kg Shorthorn beef to £570.

WEANLINGS

A seasonal entry sold easily to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,125 for a 610kg Aberdeen Angus (£184), 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,030 (£187) and 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000 for F McHugh, Boho. G Taggart, Coalisland 370kg Limousin to £1,005 (£271), 350kg Limousin to £995 (£284), 360kg Limousin to £960 (£267) and 390kg Limousin to £925. P Hughes, Benburb 470kg Simmental to £995 (£212), 470kg Charolais to £970 and 480kg Simmental to £920. P J Hughes, Keady 420kg Limousin to £995 (£237). Kesh producer 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £980. K McCaffery, Tempo 400kg Charolais to £960 (£240), E McCaffery, Tempo 430kg Charolais to £955 and 400kg Charolais to £915. J McCrystal, Ballygawley 410kg Limousin to £940. J Armstrong, Maguiresbridge 380kg Charolais to £915 and 400kg Limousin to £880. P Eakin, Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £895.

WEANLING HEIFERS

S Hill, Carrickfergus 470kg Charolais to £990 (£210), Killylea producer 410kg Limousin to £955 (£233), P J Hughes, Keady 470kg Limousin to £925, 400kg Limousin to £830 and 390kg Limousin to £830. Roly Domer, Clogher 370kg Limousin to £925 (£250), P Eakin, Fivemiletown 420kg Limousin to £900. C Dynes, Armagh 430kg Limousin to £890. A McCartan, Omagh 370kg Limousin to £880 (£238), J Connelly, Augher 410kg Charolais to £870. Kesh producer 330kg Charolais to £860 (£261), 370kg Charolais to £830 (£224) and 320kg Limousin to £780 (£244), S G H Keys, Clogher 420kg Limousin to £845. O McCaffery, Tempo 390kg Charolais to £820. S Mullin, Sixmilecross 310kg Charolais to £790 (£255), E McCaffery, Tempo 270kg Charolais to £785 (£291) and 330kg Charolais to £760. J McCrystal, Ballygawley 310kg Limousin to £770 (£248) and J Mayers, Fivemiletown 320kg Charolais to £760 (£237).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen demand for a smaller entry with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £1,650. Ballygawley producer £1,600 for calved heifer. Fivemiletown producer £1,600 and £1,400 for calved heifers. Newry producer £1,570 and £1,450 for calved second calvers. Augher producer £1,380 for second calver cow (at note).

BREEDING BULLS

Ballygawley producer £1,380 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 01/05/2017).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A full yard this week again sold to a strong demand with P Hughes, Middletown selling a heifer with bull calf to £1,890 and heifer with heifer calf to £1,545. J Connelly, Newtownbutler £1,705 for heifer and heifer calf. R Taylor, Ballinamallard £1,680 for heifer and bull calf, £1,540 for heifer and heifer calf, £1,425 for third calver and bull calf, £1,400 for third calver and bull calf, £1,350 for second calver and bull calf and £1,310 for heifer and heifer calf. H McFarland, Trillick £1,630 for second calver and bull calf. Co Armagh producer £1,540 for 2014 cow and heifer calf, £1,440 for second calver and bull calf, £1,370 for 2013 cow and heifer calf, £1,320 for 2013 cow and heifer calf, £1,305 for 2010 cow and bull calf and £1,245 for 2006 cow and heifer calf. J McCarney, Brookeborough £1,480 for 2013 cow and bull calf. D Dolan, Bellanaleck £1,460 for heifer and heifer calf, £1,420 for 2012 cow and bull calf, £1,415 for 2010 cow and heifer calf and £1,305 for heifer and heifer calf, M B Tracey, Gortin £1,420 for 2008 cow and bull calf. C Smyton, Tempo £1,370 for heifer and bull calf. D Capper, Portadown £1,360 for 2013 cow and bull calf. Dromore producer £1,360 for second calver and heifer calf and £1,325 for second calver and bull calf. E T Smyth, Fivemiletown £1,290 for second calver and bull calf. D Mairs, Fivemiletown £1,275 for 2010 cow and heifer calf. R Gourley, Cookstown £1,245 twice for 2009 cows with bull calves and £1,125 for 2012 cow with bull calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,300, £1,170 and £1,080.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A smaller entry in this section sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £480 twice for a Charolais and Limousin to a Clogher producer. Augher producer £480 for Limousin and £455 for Charolais. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £480 for Charolais. J G Hunter, Trillick £470 for Charolais. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £440 for Charolais. R Gourley, Cookstown £415 for Charolais. C McBrien, Lisnaskea £380 for Hereford. D Lester, Armagh £375 for Limousin. S Anderson, Pomeroy £340 for Limousin. W E L Beacom, Lisbellaw £335 for Limousin. G Foster, Kinawley £325 and £315 for Aberdeen Angus. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £310 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £465 for Charolais. Augher producer £435, £430 and £420 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £410 twice £405 and £400 for Limousins. S McGuigan, Gortin £370 for Limousin. Armagh producer £360, £350 and £345 for Charolais. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £330 for Charolais. M McGirr, Fivemiletown £325 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

Lisbellaw producer £660 and £610 for Charolais. G Quinn, Lisburn £590 for Charolais and £590 for Simmental. J Maguire, Cooneen £550 for Charolais. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £505 for Aberdeen Angus. D McCormick, Maguiresbridge £500 and £455 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

Clogher producer £725 for Limousin. Lisbellaw producer £690 for Charolais. J Maguire, Cooneen £605 and £590 for Charolais. G Quinn, Lisburn £585 and £525 for Charolais and £490 for Limousin. P Robinson, Fivemiletown £570 for Limousin. R J Crawford, Augher £550 for Simmental. Armagh producer £530 for European Angus. Clogher producer £470 for Charolais.