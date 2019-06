Suckler outfits sell to £1,900 at Markethill Mart

Cattle trade remained steady at Markethill on Saturday, June 22.

HEIFERS: The 100 heifers continued to sell in a firm demand.

Good quality heavy heifers sold from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos for 636k Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1335 from a Derrylinn farmer followed by £210 per 100 kilos and for 670k Charolais at £1405 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Top price of £1,495 was paid for 714k Charolais £209 from Poyntzpass farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £240 per 100 kilos for 352k Charolais at £845 from a Keady farmer.

The same owner received £234 per 100 kilos for 374k Limousin at £875.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £170 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers: Derrylinn farmer 636k, £1,335, £210.00; Poyntzpass farmer 670k, £1,405, £210.00; Poyntzpass farmer 714k, £1,495, £209.00; Poyntzpass farmer 630k, £1,315, £209.00; Poyntzpass farmer 616k, £1,275, £207.00; Armagh farmer 616k, £1,265, £205.00; Annaghmore farmer 572k, £1,165, 3204.00; Derrylinn farmer 586k, £1,185, £202.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 664k, £1,325, £199.00.

Middleweight heifers: Keady farmer 352k, £845, £240.00; Keady farmer 374k, £875, £234.00; Keady farmer 406k, £870, £214.00; Scarva farmer 452k, £965, £214.00; Scarva farmer 488k, £1,005, £206.00; Scarva farmer 494k, £995, £201.00 and Killylea farmer 472k, £925, £196.00.

BULLOCKS: 140 bullocks sold readily with good quality heavy bullocks from £190 to £223 per 100 kilos for 640k Charolais at £1,425 from a Hillsborough producer followed by £212 per 100 kilos for 586k Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,245 from a Derrylinn farmer.

Several bullocks sold from £1200 to £1,400 each.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £185 to £222 for 408k Charolais from a Keady farmer.

Heavy bullocks: Hillsborough farmer 640k, £1,425, £223.00; Derrylinn farmer 586k, £1,245, £212.00; Hillsborough farmer 664k, £1,385, £209.00; Derrylinn farmer 636k, £1,325, £208.00; Hillsborough farmer 532k, £1,105, £208.00; Castlewellan farmer 560k, £1,155, £206.00; Hillsborough farmer 552k, £1,135, £206.00 and Derrylinn farmer 612k, £1,245, £204.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Keady farmer 408k, £905, £222.00; Keady farmer 456k, £965, £212.00; Armagh farmer 500k, £1,055, £211.00; Benburb farmer 460k, £955, £208.00; Keady farmer 452k, £920, £204.00; Glenanne farmer 500k, £955, £191.00 and Armagh farmer 478k, £895, £187.00.

WEANLINGS: The 100 weanlings sold readily with good quality male weanlings selling from £200 to £243 for 296k Charolais at £720 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £238 for 256k Limousin at £610 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £282 per 100 kilos for 270k Charolais at £760 from an Ardglass farmer the same owner received £257 per 100 kilos for 272k Limousin at £645.

Top price weaning heifer £890 paid for 382k Charolais £233 from a Rostrevor producer.

Male weanlings: Ardglass farmer 296k, £720, £243.00; Derrynoose farmer 256k, £610, £238.00; Derrynoose farmer 308k, £715, £232.00; Tandragee farmer 328k, £740, £226.00; Tandragee farmer 330k, £720, £218.00; Tandragee farmer 356k, £770, £216.00 and Tandragee farmer 354k, £765, £216.00.

Heifer weanlings: Ardglass farmer 270k, £760, £282.00; Ardglass farmer 272k, £645, £237.00; Rostrevor farmer 382k, £890, £233.00; Ardglass farmer 302k, £700, £232.00; Ardglass farmer 302k, £700, £232.00; Rsotrevor farmer 344k, £790, £230.00; Ardglass farmer 360k, £920, £228.00 and Rsotrevor farmer 322k, £730, £227.00.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,900 with others at £1,300, £1220 and £1,200.