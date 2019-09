Suckler outfits sell to £1460 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 650 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 14th September returned a slightly firmer trade in both rings particularly for the better quality store cattle.

HEIFERS

The 170 heifers sold readily with good quality heavy heifers selling from £180 to £204 per 100 kilos for 634k Charolais at £1295 from a Milford farmer followed by £197 per 100 kilos for 566k at £1115 from a Milford producer.

Top price £1365 was paid for a 730k Charolais £186 from an Armagh producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £185 to £207 per 100 kilos for a 414k Charolais at £855 from an Enniskillen farmer.

The same owner received £202 per 100 kilos for 398k Charolais at £805.

Second quality heifers from £160 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Milford farmer 634k £1295, £204.00; Milford farmer 566k £1115 £197.00; Milford farmer 610k £1185 £194.00; Dungannon farmer 574k £1115 £194.00; Dungannon farmer 560k £1085 £194.00; Tynan farmer 592k £1135 £192.00; Ballynahinch farmer 512k £975 £190.00; Armagh farmer 734k £1365 £186.00;

Middleweight heifers

Enniskillen farmer 414k £855 £207.00; Enniskillen farmer 398k £805 £202.00; Banbridge farmer 426k £845 £198.00; Enniskillen farmer 440k £865 £197.00; Enniskillen farmer 344k £675 £196.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £785 £195.00; Keady farmer 436k £850 £195.00 and Banbridge farmer 414k £795 £192.00.

BULLOCKS

The 270 bullocks met in a slight improved trade.

Good quality animals with suitable heavy animals selling from £180 to £199 per 100 kilos for a 410k Charolais at £1415 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £195 per 100 kilos for 580k Limousin at £1130 from a Forkhill producer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1200 to £1415 each with a top price of £1465 for a 716k Charolais £191 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £185 to £209 for 394k Limousin at £825.

Heavy bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 710k £1415 £199.00; Camlough farmer 580k £1130 £195.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 692k £1345 £194.00; Downpatrick farmer 726k £1385 £191.00; Cullyhanna farmer 768k £1465 £191.00; Armagh farmer 580k £1100 £190.00; Camlough farmer 614k £1155 £188.00; Cullyhanna farmer 758k £1415 £187.00 and Downpatrick farmer 732k £1365 £187.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Annaghmore farmer 394k £825 £209.00; Annaghmore farmer 406k £835 £206.00; Annaghmore farmer 446k £885 £198.00; Annaghmore farmer 440k £865 £197.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 482k £945 £196.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 494k £965 £195.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 492k £955 £194.00 and Armagh farmer 438k £845 £193.00.

WEANLINGS

The 170 weanlings met a firmer demand for good quality lots.

Light male weanlings sold from £200 to £248 per 100 kilos for a 286k Charolais at £710 from a Portadown producer followed by £238 per 100 kilos for a 330k Limousin at £785 for a Dungannon farmer.

Strong male weanlings sold from £185 to £215 for a 410k Charolais £880 for a Tandragee producer.

Good quality heavy weanlings sold from £190 to £233 for 290k Charolais at £680 from an Armagh farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Tandragee farmer 410k £880 £215.00; Portadown farmer 420k £860 £205.00; Portadown farmer 416k £835 £201.00; Portadown farmer 458k £905 £198.00; Portadown farmer 434k £850 £196.00; Portadown farmer 420k £820 £195.00 and Portadown farmer 454k £880 £194.00.

Light male weanlings

Portadown farmer 286k £710 £248.00; Dungannon farmer 330k £785 £238.00; Newry farmer 310k £700 £226.00; Collone farmer 242k £560k £231.00; Sixmilecross farmer 260k £600 £231.00; Newry farmer 286k £650 £227.00; Hillsborough farmer 324k £690 £213.00; Portadown farmer 362k £770 £213.00 and Dungannon farmer 346k £725 £209.00.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 292k £680 £233.00; Milford farmer 402k £820 £204.00; Cookstown farmer 366k £740 £202.00; Cookstown farmer 376k £760 £202.00; Mayobridge farmer 312k £600 £192.00 and Keady farmer 358k £685 £191.00.

Suckler outfits sold to £1460 paid twice with others from £1100 to £1260 each.