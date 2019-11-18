Suckler outfits sell to £1910 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of 660 cattle Markethill on Saturday, November 16 sold in a very strong trade in all rings with prices noticeably firmer.

HEIFERS

The 170 heifers sold in an excellent trade for all classes.

Good quality heavy heifers sold from £190 to £220 per 100 kilos paid for a 548k Limousin at £1205 from a Forkhill farmer followed by £214 per 100 kilos for 638k Charolais at £1365 from a Dungannon farmer.

Top price heifer was £1565 for 800k Charolais from a Richhill farmer £196 per 100 kilos.

A large consignment of 27 heavy heifers from a Keady producer averaged 562k at £1091 £194 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £252 for 474k Limousin at £1195 from a Killeavy farmer followed by £214 per 100 kilos for 408k Charolais at £875 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Second quality heifers sold from £165 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Forkhill farmer 548k £1205 £220.00; Dungannon farmer 638k £1365 £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 658k £1395 £212.00; Dungannon farmer 606k £1275 £210.00; Cullyhanna farmer 576k £1205 £209.00; Keady farmer 596k £1245 £209.00 and Dungannon farmer 660k £1375 £208.00.

Middleweight heifers

Killeavey farmer 474k £1195 £252.00; Poyntzpass farmer 408k £875 £214.00; Keady farmer 500k £1045 £209.00; Sixmilecross farmer 478k £985 £206.00; Newry farmer 490k £995 £203.00; Ballygawley farmer 458k £925 £202.00; Newry farmer 498k £975 £196.00 and Keady farmer 450k £875 £195.00.

BULLOCKS

The 210 bullocks sold in a firmer trade with firmer bullocks to £224 per 100 kilos for 538k Charolais at £1195 from a Hillsborough farmer followed by £211 per 100 kilos for 730k Limousin at £1545 from a Keady farmer.

All good quality bullocks sold from £190 to £207 per 100 kilos with several heavy bullock selling from £1400 to £1545 each.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £190 to £225 per 100 kilos for 380k Limousin at £855 from a Portadown farmer followed by £211 per 100 kilos for 386k Limousin at £815 from a Portadown producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £130 to £148 per 100 kilos for 630k at £935 at top price Friesian £975 for 670k £145 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Forward bullocks

Hillsborough farmer 534k £1195 £224.00; Keady farmer 732k £1545 £211.00; Hillsborough farmer 544k £1125 £207.00; Keady farmer 724k £1495k £207.00; Keady farmer 740k £1525 £206.00; Keady farmer 716k £1475 £206.00; Portadown farmer 514k £1055 £205.00; Dromara farmer 656k £1345 £205.00 and Keady farmer 734k £1485 £202.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 380k £855 £225.00; Portadown farmer 386k £815 £211.00; Portadown farmer 374k £785 £210.00; Richhill farmer 470k £975 £207.00; Hilltown farmer 422k £875 £207.00; Poyntzpass farmer 442k £915 £207.00; Castlewellan farmer 466k £945 £203.00 and Portadown farmer 432k £875 £203.00.

Friesian bullocks

Belleek farmer 630k £935 £148.00; Keady farmer 520k £755 £145.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 672k £975 £145.00; Keady farmer 536k £765 £143.00; Dromore farmer 656k £925 £141.00; Portadown farmer 640k £875 £137.00 and Stewartstown farmer 586k £795 £136.00.

WEANLINGS

A large entry of 250 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong trade with prices noticeably firmer.

Top quality male weanlings sold steadily from £240 to 3306 per 100 kilos for 234k Charolais at £715 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £285 per 100 kilos for 288k Charolais at £820 from a Whitecross producer.

Top price weanling £895 for a 330k Charolais £271 per 100 kilos from a Castlewellan producer.

Heifer weanlings sold in the firmest trade for some time with good quality lots from £220 to £297 per 100 kilos for 224k Limousin at £665 from a Dromore farmer followed by £291 per 100 kilos for 296k Charolais at £860 from a Newry producer.

Top price heifer was £1005 for 396k Simmental from an Armagh farmer with several more heifers selling between £800 and £890 each.

Male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 234k £715 £306.00; Rathfriland farmer 214k £620 £290.00; Whitecross farmer 288k £820 £285.00; Newry farmer 246k £700 £285.00; Newry farmer 290k £805 £278.00; Dungannon farmer 286k £770 £269.00; Castlewellan farmer 330k £895 £271.00; Killeavey farmer 312k £825 £264.00; Sixmilecross farmer 260k £700 £269.00 and Sixmilecross farmer 274k £730 £267.00.

Heifer weanlings

Dromore farmer 224k £665 £297.00; Newry farmer 304k £890 £293.00; Newry farmer 296k £860 £291.00; Newry farmer 220k £610 £277.00; Newry farmer 238k £640 £269.00; Dungannon farmer 272k £720 £265.00; Dromore farmer 308k £790 £256.00; Collone farmer 396k £1005 £254.00 and Dromore farmer 320k £800 £250.00.

A large entry of sucklers sold in a steady trade.

Outfits sold to £1910 for a Simmental cow and bull calf from a Moira farmer other outfits sold at £1440, £1400, and £1380 with others from £1000 to £1200 each.