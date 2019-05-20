Suckler outfits sell to £2,350 at Clogher Mart

Clogher Mart
Clogher Mart

1,003 cattle on Saturday, May 18 at Clogher Mart produced another strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

This week's highlights included suckler outfits selling to £2,350 on two occasions.

Breeding bulls to £1,750 for Hereford and £1,740 for Limousin.

Dairy cows to £1,650, beef cows sold to £1,702.80 and £1,601.60.

Cow heifers sold to £1,375.60.

Fat bulls sold to £1,494.80.

Overage fat steers sold to £206 for 580kg Limousin.

Overage fat heifers sold to £202 for 510kg Limousin.

Underage fat steers sold to £194 for 530kg Hereford.

Underage fat heifers sold to £214 for 650kg Limousin.

In the store rings forward store bullocks to £1,500 for a 820kg Charolais.

Medium weights to £1,085 for 470kg Limousin (£231).

Forward store heifers sold to £1,235 for 650kg Aberdeen Angus (£190).

Medium weights to £1055 for 490kg Limousin (£215).

Weanling males sold to £1,050 for 470kg Charolais (£223) and sold to £292 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £965.

Weanling heifers sold to £970 for a 410kg Charolais (£236) and sold to £309 per 100kg for a 260kg Charolais to £805.

Reared bulls sold to £740 for a Simmental.

Reared heifers sold to £600 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Young bull calves sold to £405 for Simmental and young heifer calves sold to £405 for Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows:

Omagh producer 860kg Charolais to £198 (£1,702.80), Clogher producer 750kg Limousin to £197 (£1,477.50) and 680kg Charolais to £185 (£1,258), Castlederg producer 650kg British Blue to £185 (£1,202.50), Dungannon producer 690kg Limousin to £182. 760kg Hereford to £181 (£1,375.60), Middletown producer 810kg Belgian Blue to £180 (£1,458), Omagh producer 710kg Saler to £180 (£1,278), Augher producer 710kg Charolais to £178 and Ballygawley producer 910kg Limousin to £176 (£1,601.60).

Other quality lots sold from £142 to £174 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £140 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £112 to £119 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £111 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £68 to £83 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1,010kg Hereford to £148 (£1,494.80), 840kg Limousin to £142. 930kg Limousin to £140. 850kg Limousin to £137. 990kg Limousin to £137. 1,100kg Charolais to £134 (£1,487.40), 950kg Simmental to £130. 890kg Charolais to £119. 860kg Limousin to £117. 890kg Holstein to £111.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

580kg Limousin to £206 (£1,194.80), 700kg Limousin to £173. 680kg Limousin to £173, 590kg Limousin to £157. 1,110kg Charolais to £150 (£1,665), 580kg Hereford to £140. 580kg Friesian to £134.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

510kg Limousin to £202 (£1,030.20), 570kg Limousin to £199 (£1,134.30), 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £193. 480kg Limousin to £186. 580kg Limousin to £182. 590kg Limousin to £180. 610kg Limousin to £178. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £177. 580kg Charolais to £176. 600kg Charolais to £176.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

530kg Hereford to £194. 450kg Charolais to £190. 720kg Belgian Blue to £188. 650kg Limousin to £186. 720kg Charolais to £176. 700kg Charolais to £176. 680kg Charolais to 3176. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £175. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 710kg Fleckvieh to £170. 820kg Simmental to £162. Friesians sold from £130 to £149 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

650kg Limousin to £214 (£1,391), 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £211 (£1,350.40), 620kg Limousin to £203. 660kg Charolais to £198. 710kg Charolais to £195. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £195. 600kg Charolais to £190. 580kg Hereford to £182.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,500 for a 820kg Charolais (£183), 770kg Charolais to £1,420 (£184), 740kg Charolais to £1,365 (£184), 730kg Charolais to £1,355 (£185), 760kg Charolais to £1,350 and 680kg Charolais to £1,350 (£198) for Aiden Fearon, Dungannon. G Reid, Armagh 650kg Limousin to £1,320 (£203), 680kg Limousin to £1,310, 760kg Charolais to £1,300, 710kg Hereford to £1,300, 680kg Stabiliser to £1,200 and 630kg Limousin to £1,150. R Clarke, Augher 670kg Belgian Blue to £1,310, N Graham, Fivemiletown 730kg Limousin to £1,275. Newtownbutler producer 640kg Charolais to £1,270 and 570kg Limousin to £1,205 (£211), M Donnelly, Loughgall 580kg Limousin to £1,250 (£215), S H Harrison, Waringstown 600kg Limousin to £1,205 (£201), B McGirr, Fintona 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,175. K McAleer, Pomeroy 590kg Charolais to £1,150.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

C McQuad, Armagh 480kg Charolais to £1,095 (£228), J McCarroll, Omagh 470kg Limousin to £1,085 (£231), M Donnelly, Loughgall 490kg Charolais to £1,065, 430kg Charolais to £1,005 (£232), J A Henry, Fintona 480kg Simmental to £1,045, 460kg Simmental to £1,035 (£225) and 460kg Simmental to £1,005 (£218), E McCaffery, Tempo 480kg Charolais to £1,010, 500kg Charolais to £980, C J Kennedy, Downpatrick 430kg Shorthorn to £1,000 (£232), 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £985, 420kg Shorthorn to £980 (£233) and 460kg Shorthorn to £950. A M Irvine, Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £975. K McCaffery, Tempo 470kg Charolais to £940. P McCaffery, Tempo 490kg Charolais to £925. R J Coulter, Fivemiletown 440kg Limousin to £920, 480kg Limousin to £920 and 460kg Limousin to £915.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

R J Coulter, Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £925 (£243), A M Irvine, Fivemiletown 360kg Limousin to £915 (£254), T J Murphy, Clogher 330kg Simmental to £765, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 300kg Simmental to £700. N B Hall, Fivemiletown 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £750.

STORE HEIFERS

A very keen demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,235 for a 650kg Aberdeen Angus (£190), 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,180 (£196) and 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100 (£193), I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 590kg Charolais to £1,170 (£198), 580kg Charolais to £1,130, 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,100 (£204), 550kg Charolais to £1,060 and 530kg Charolais to £1,010. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw 610kg Charolais to £1,150, 630kg Charolais to £1,100 and 550kg Charolais to £1,060. J Howell, Fivemiletown 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100 and 540kg Limousin to £1,055. D Rafferty, Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £1,020 and 530kg Charolais to £1,020. C Keys, Fivemiletown 510kg Limousin to £1,010 and 500kg Limousin to £970.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 370KG TO 500KG

D J Barbour, Lisbellaw 490kg Limousin to £1,055 (£215), C Keys, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £970 and 480kg Limousin to £925. J Mullholland, Magherafelt 480kg Simmental to £900. J Howell, Fivemiletown 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. D Monaghan, Omagh 420kg Charolais to £880, 410kg Charolais to £810 and 410kg Charolais to £800. W Downey, Magheraveely 470kg Limousin to £870 and 400kg Charolais to £710. D Allen, Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £800. D Monaghan, Cookstown 370kg Limousin to £780. J Hetherington, Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £755. S Blackburn, Clogher 400kg Limousin to £745.

WEANLINGS

A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,050 for a 470kg Charolais (£223) for a Clogher producer. M Lennon, Augher 410kg Charolais to £1,020 (£249) and 370kg Charolais to £875 (£236), H Brown, Pomeroy 500kg Simmental to £1,000 (£200), W G Hoey, Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £970 (£242), 370kg Charolais to £970 (£262) and 420kg Charolais to £940. Dungannon producer 420kg Charolais to £970. M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea 330kg Charolais to £965 (£292), P Kelly, Carrickmore 380kg Charolais to £960. S McConnell, Clogher 380kg Charolais to £950. R McCaughey, Clogher 360kg Limousin to £950 (£264), E and S McCaughey, Trillick 380kg Charolais to £945. S McCrory, Dungannon 450kg Charolais to £945. J and E McCann, Coalisland 370kg Hereford to £905 (£244), Derrylin producer 450kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £900. J A Henry, Fintona 390kg Simmental to £885. A Shortt, Omagh 310kg Charolais to £880 (£284).

WEANLING HEIFERS

R Watson, Augher 410kg Charolais to £970 (£236), 380kg Charolais to £970 (£255) and 420kg Charolais to £950. H Brown, Pomeroy 450kg Limousin to £960 and 400kg Simmental to £780. M Donnelly, Loughgall 370kg Charolais to £900 (£243), N Hunter, Clogher 390kg Limousin to £895. A Shortt, Omagh 330kg Limousin to £885 (£268), J Callaghan, Fivemiletown 420kg Limousin to £880, 400kg Limousin to £875 and 380kg Limousin to £805. R Gourley, Cookstown 400kg Hereford to £875, Derrylin producer 350kg Charolais to £865 (£247). R Willis, Derrylin 350kg Limousin to £860 (£246), M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea 260kg Charolais to £805 (£309) and 340kg Charolais to £800 (£235), P Macari, Armagh 400kg Simmental to £795. M Boyle, Cooneen 340kg Limousin to £780. J and E McCann, Coalisland 320kg Hereford to £770 (£241) and E McCaffery, Tempo 350kg Charolais to £760.

Demand remains steady in this section with a Beragh producer selling calved heifers to £1,650, £1,610 and £1,400. Dungannon producer £1,500 for calved heifer.

Several others sold from £900.

BREEDING BULLS

Fivemiletown producer £1,750 for pedigree registered Hereford born 12/10/2016. Dungannon producer £1,740 for pedigree registered Limousin born 18/12/2012. Fintona producer £1,500 for pedigree non registered Charolais born 15/04/2015. Ederney producer £1,140 for pedigree registered Simmental born 01/03/2016.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A full yard of sucklers this week sold to a very strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer.

A Portadown producer sold a second calver with bull calf to £2,350 and £1,770 for a 2013 cow with heifer calf. A Dungannon producer sold a selection of heifers with heifer calves at foot to make £2,350, £1,910, £1,850, £1,820, £1,800 and £1,630 with heifers and bull calves to £2,140, £2,055 and £1,700. Fivemiletown producer £2,150 for 2012 cow with bull calf. Fintona producer £1,800 for heifer with heifer calf. Drumquin producer £1,760 and £1,500 for heifers with heifer calves and £1,720 for heifer with bull calf. Derrylin producer £1,760 for 2012 cow with bull and heifer calf at foot. Armagh producer £1,680 for 2013 cow with twin bulls and £1,480 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. Fivemiletown producer £1,620 for heifer with bull calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £1,100 to £1,450 incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,200.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold readily with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £405 for a Simmental to P Lavery, Cookstown. C McElduff, Omagh £380 and £335 for Belgian Blues. Augher producer £365 for Belgian Blue. R D Dane, Lisbellaw £365 for Limousin. R W West, Maguiresbridge £340 and £330 for Aberdeen Angus. M/S C and H Brownlee, Florencecourt £340 and £335 for Belgian Blues. C Moran, Derrylin £335 for Aberdeen Angus. P Maguire, Lisnaskea £330 for Simmental.

HEIFER CALVES

E Little, Brookeborough £405 for Aberdeen Angus. Lisbellaw producer £390 and £380 for Charolais and £375 for Limousin. Clogher producer £365 twice and £350 for Limousins. Augher producer £350, £345 and £335 for Simmentals. Dungannon producer £330 and £320 for Aberdeen Angus. D McVeigh, Dungannon £330 for Charolais. R Domer, Clogher £330 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

P Lavery, Cookstown £740 for Simmental and £505 for Charolais. D Clarke, Maguiresbridge £615 for Charolais. K Mitchell, Beragh £600 x 4 and £470 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £505 for Charolais and £500 for Limousin. Augher producer £480 for Charolais. D McLaughlin, Londonderry £455 for Belgian Blue. S Kelly, Loughgall £450 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

Lisbellaw producer £600 for Aberdeen Angus and £600 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £575 for Hereford and £550 for Shorthorn beef. N O'Donnell, Drumahoe £495 for Limousin. P Lavery, Cookstown £490 for Limousin. B D Breen, Eskra £480 for Limousin. R Domer, Clogher £475 for Limousin. A Beggan, Rosslea £470 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £465 for Charolais. S Cox, Kinawley £440 twice for Limousins. D McLaughlin, Londonderry £440 for Belgian Blue.