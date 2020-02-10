Suckler outfits sell to £2050 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1147 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, February 8 returned a firm demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 314 lots listed sold to a strong demand with cow heifers selling to £1500 for a 750kg Charolais to £200.

Followed by a 710kg Simmental to £180 (£1278).

Beef cows sold to £1496 for a 850kg Limousin to £176 and reaching £177 per 100kg for a 780kg Limousin to £177 (£1380.60).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £116 to £134 per 100kg for a 780kg (£1045.20).

Fat bulls sold to £1664 for a 1300kg Charolais to £128.

Fat steers up to 36 months sold to £188 for a 590kg Limousin.

Fat heifers up to 36 months sold to £210 for a 640kg Belgian Blue.

Dairy cows sold to £2020.

Suckler outfits sold to £2050 for second calver with bull calf.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: 750kg Charolais to £200 (£1500), 710kg Simmental to £180 (£1278), 650kg Limousin to £180 (£1170), 730kg Charolais to £179 (£1306.70), 710kg Shorthorn to £178 (£1263.80), 730kg Belgian Blue to £176 (£1284.80), 850kg Limousin to £176 (£1496), 810kg Limousin to £171 (£1385.10), 690kg Charolais to £170. 670kg kg Limousin to £169. 590kg Charolais to £167.

Other quality lots sold from £138 to £166 per 100kg.

second quality coloured lots sold from £120 to £145 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian lots sold from £116 to £134 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £107 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

900kg Limousin to £131 (£1179), 1300kg Charolais to £128 (£1664), 740kg Charolais to £126 (£932.40), 1200kg Aberdeen Angus to £124 (£1488) 950kg Friesian to £121 (£1149.50), 910kg Aberdeen Angus to £118 (£1073.80), 930kg Holstein to £117 (£1088.10) and 1100kg Hereford to £116 (£1276).

FAT STEERS (UP TO 36 MONTHS)

590kg Limousin to £188. 590kg Charolais to £187. 860kg Aberdeen Angus to £182. 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £182. 640kg Hereford to £180. 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £180. 610kg Charolais to £176. 750kg Charolais to £175. 600kg Friesian to £173. 570kg Belgian Blue to £173. 560kg Belgian Blue to £172. 720kg Charolais to £171. 670 Fleckvieh to £162. 700kg Friesian to £156. 770kg Friesian to £145. 750kg Friesian to £145.

Other Friesians sold from £120 to £139 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (UP TO 36 MONTHS)

640kg Belgian Blue to £210. 500kg Limousin to £195.640kg Charolais to £187. 560kg Belgian Blue to £185. 650kg Belgian Blue to £184. 620kg Charolais to £180. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £180. 570kg Limousin to £180. 590kg Charolais to £180. 640kg Belgian Blue to £179. 540kg Limousin to £178. 540kg Charolais to £175. 520kg Belgian Blue to £176. 660kg Charolais to £175. 610kg Limousin to £173. 680kg Hereford to £171. 620kg Charolais to £170. 520kg Charolais to £170.

Friesians sold from £118 to £137 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS

A steady demand in this section with quality forward lots selling from £191 to £215 per 100kg for a 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1345 with heavier lots selling from £174 to £189 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais to £1345.

Leading prices: Des Wilson Clogher 790kg Charolais to £1390 (£176), 660kg Charolais to £1360 (£206), 780kg Charolais to £1355 (£174), 650kg Charolais to £1350 (£207), 660kg Charolais to £1345 (£204) and 650kg Charolais to £1335 (£205), R Martin Portadown 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1375 (£215), 690kg Charolais to £1335 (£193), 650kg Charolais to £1330 (£204) and 720kg Fleckvieh to £1280 (£178), M/S D and N Gates Dungannon 680kg Charolais to £1380 (£200), 730kg Charolais to £1320 (£181) and 670kg Hereford to £1295 (£193), Clogher producer 700kg Charolais to £1345 (£192), 670kg Charolais to £1340 (£200), 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1315 (£196), 640kg Charolais to £1295 (£202) and 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1285 (£207), A D Fiddis Derrygonnelly 710kg Charolais to £1345 (£189) and Geo McIvor Dungannon 680kg Simmental to £1300 (£191).

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 370KG TO 500KG

B Corrigan Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1080 (£220), W and C Mills Cookstown 490kg Limousin to £1035 (£211), 480kg Limousin to £1030 (£214), 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1015 (£203), 470kg Limousin to £940 (£200) and 470kg Limousin to £900. Beechmount Farms Ltd Moira 490kg Limousin to £930 (£210), J Connelly Newtownbutler 480kg Charolais to £1005 (£209), J McAninley Jnr Dungannon 450kg Charolais to £1000 (£222), 420kg Limousin to £925 (£220) and 370kg Charolais to £905 (£244), C McAninley Dungannon 430kg Charolais to £995 (£231), D McLaren Omagh 420kg Charolais to £970 (£231) and 410kg Limousin to £900 (£219), D Wilson Derrylin 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 (£206) and J T Lynch Lisnaskea 470kg Charolais to £900 (£191).

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with forward quality lots selling from £191 to £221 per 100kg for a 570kg Limousin to £1260 heavier ones sold from £180 to £188 per 100kg.

Leading prices: P Quinn Ballygawley 680kg Charolais to £1390 (£204), B McKenna Dungannon 710kg Charolais to £1380 (£194), 570kg Limousin to £1260 (£221), P Finnegan Clogher 660kg Charolais to £1365 (£207), 590kg Shorthorn to £1240, (£210) 610kg Charolais to £1235 (£202), 570kg Charolais to £1225 (£215) and 620kg Charolais to £1220 (£197), T J McElmurray Pomeroy 630kg Charolais to £1300 (£206) and 670kg Charolais to £1280 (£191), B Corrigan Dungannon 700kg Belgian Blue to £1290 (£184), P J Bell Cookstown 680kg Charolais to £1280 (£188), C Beagan Clogher 660kg Charolais to £1270 (£192) and 570kg Charolais to £1270 (£217), M Connelly Rosslea 620kg Limousin to £1265 (£204), M Magee Eskra 640kg Charolais to £1260 (£196), M Brennan Cookstown 590kg Charolais to £1230 (£208) and L Morris Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1215 (£206).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

P M Gilleese Derrylin 490kg Charolais to £1110 (£226), 460kg Charolais to £950 (£206), 470kg Charolais to £950 and 450kg Charolais to £945, D McFarland Beragh 490kg Charolais to £1100 (£224), 490kg Limousin to £955 (£195) and 480kg Charolais to £915. E Loughran Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1075 (£216) and 480kg Limousin to £1035 (£215), W R Adams Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1040 (£216), A C Moane Cooneen 470kg Limousin to £1000 (£213), T McCusker Tempo 490kg Charolais to £1000 (£204), 450kg Limousin to £985 (£219) and 470kg Limousin to £980 (£208), B Hutton Cookstown 450kg Charolais to £975 (£216), K McManus Enniskillen 450kg Charolais to £950. G O'Neill Fintona 450kg Limousin to £935. G Goodwin Dungannon 440kg Limousin to £935 and 470kg Limousin to £905. J and J Crawford Clogher 450kg Charolais to £920.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

N McGleenan Moy 370kg Limousin to £925 (£250), D Wilson Derrylin 380kg Charolais to £800. R A Orr Brookeborough 360kg Limousin to £750 and 3430kg Limousin to £690. B Hutton Cookstown 280kg Limousin to £620.

WEANLINGS

Another large turnout sold easily to a very keen demand with quality steers and bulls selling from £230.

Leading prices: B Cassidy Rosslea 560kg Charolais to £1105 (£197), 440kg Charolais to £1030 (£234) and 430kg Charolais to £1005 (£234), S F McCaughey Augher 440kg Charolais to £1090 (£248) and 360kg Charolais to £1070 (£297), B McCrystal Omagh 420kg Charolais to £1045 (£249), M Meenan Fermanagh 460kg Charolais to £1000 (£217), E Cassidy Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £980 (£258), Fivemiletown producer 380kg Limousin to £975 (£256), S Wamsley Kesh 400kg Charolais to £975 (£244), P Hacket Newtownbutler 410kg Limousin to £970 (£236) and 390kg Limousin to £950 (£243), J Hawkes Omagh 390kg Limousin to £965 (£247), J Donaghy Clogher 420kg Charolais to £965 (£230), B Collins Brookeborough 390kg Limousin to £955 (£245), O McAnespie Ballygawley 380kg Charolais to £955 (£251), D Donnelly Sixmilecross 380kg Charolais to £950 (£250), Tempo producer 370kg Charolais to £950 (£257), S McConnell Clogher 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £945 (£205) and J McElroy Clogher 390kg Charolais to £940 (£241).

HEIFER WEANLINGS

Strong demand with quality lots selling from £212 to £272 per 100kg with others selling from £187 to £210.

Leading prices: G J McKenna Clogher 510kg Charolais to £1090 (£214) 390kg Charolais to £905 (£232) and 410kg Simmental to £870 (£212), G Aiken Kesh 420kg Charolais to £975 (£232), B Collins Brookeborough 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 (£202. B Finnegan Moy 410kg Charolais to £950 (£232) and 410kg Charolais to £860 (£210), G Moane Cooneen 380kg Charolais to £920 (£242), M F Nugent Cappagh 400kg Charolais to £900 (£225), 410kg Charolais to £880 (£214), 370kg Charolais to £865 (£234) and 380kg Charolais to £850 (£223), B Doran Cabra 410kg Charolais to £895 (£218), 440kg Charolais to £870 (£198), 460kg Belgian Blue to £860 (£187) and 370kg Charolais to £845 (£228), N Armstrong Trillick 320kg Limousin to £870 (£272), S Crawford Fermanagh 320kg Limousin to £865 (£270), M Toner Desertmartin 360kg Limousin to £850 (£236) and T F Taylor Derrylin 310kg Simmental to £845 (£272).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Keen demand in this section with a Ballygawley producer selling a calved heifer to £2020, R Givan Dungannon £1700 and £1650 for calved heifers. Fermanagh producer £1600 twice for calved heifers. Benburb producer £1600 for calved heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES.

A smaller entry sold to a sharp demand for quality lots with T Cassidy Augher selling a second calver with bull calf to £2050, £1770 for heifer with heifer calf and £1760 for a 2015 cow with heifer calf. S Hurst Lisbellaw £1900 and £1835 for heifers with heifer calves. R Purvis Stewartstown £1440 for 2015 cow and heifer calf. S Donohue £1405 and £1250 for springers. J Armstrong Dromore £1335 for heifer with heifer calf. N McCleery Augher £1300 for springer. D J Elliott Brookeborough £1240 for 2013 cow with heifer calf and £1110 for springer. M Breen Augher £1230 and £1100 for springers. E Boyd Clogher £1200 for heifer with heifer calf. S and F Wilson Clogher £1130 and £1080 for springers. J Doherty Co Londonderry £1065 for springer.

Clearance sale on the evening of Thursday, February 13 of pedigree registered and non registered Saler incalf cows and other stock including a pedigree Charolais bull and heifers with calves at foot. Sale starts at 7.30pm.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A brisk demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £405 and £330 for a Charolais to J G Hunter Trillick. E Boyd Clogher £395 for Charolais, W H Beacom Farming Ltd Tempo £360, £325 and £275 for Charolais. J I Johnston Rosslea £345 for Charolais, D McKenna Fintona £335 for Limousin, C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £315 for Belgian Blue. P Doyle Trillick £300 for Charolais Dromore producer £290 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES

P A Fee Tempo £340 for Charolais, Mountview Cattle Dungannon £335 for Shorthorn, B C Maguire Rosslea £335 for Limousin, W H Beacom Farming Ltd Tempo £320 for Hereford. C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £305 for Charolais, P McGee Augher £300 for Limousin, E Boyd Clogher £285 for Charolais and H Maguire Cornafanogue £275 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS

B Ellison Fivemiletown £740 for Aberdeen Angus, R Elliott Derrygonnelly £670 for Charolais £625, £605, 585 and £570 for Limousins, C McNeill Ballygawley £635 and £600 for Belgian Blues. D Murray Fintona £570 for Aberdeen Angus and £560 for Hereford. T Park Newry £555 for Montbeliarde. N G McNeill Ballygawley £570 for Parthenais. J Conlon Tempo £540 and £525 for Aberdeen Angus. D Beattie Newtownbutler £520 and £460 for Belgian Blues. J Kelly Sionmills £475 for Friesian.

REARED HEIFERS

M/S P McAloon and C Shevlin Rosslea £730 for Charolais £630 and £590 for Simmentals. Irvinestown producer £730 for Limousin and £570 for Belgian Blue. B Ellison Fivemiletown £660, £605, £600 and £565 for Aberdeen Angus. G Collum Florencecourt £650 for Simmental, D J Barbour Lisbellaw £595 for Charolais R Clarke Lisnaskea £580 for Belgian Blue £580, £565 and £560 for Aberdeen Angus. K Kelly Trillick £555 x 2 and £535 for Belgian Blues. K Moore Augher £540 for Charolais.