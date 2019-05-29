Suckler outfits selling to £1,740 at Clogher Mart

1,009 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, May 25 producing another firm demand for quality stock in all sections.

This week's highlights included: Suckler outfits selling to £1,740 for a third calver with heifer calf, dairy cows selling to £1,700 and £1,680, beef cows to £1593.60 and £192 per 100kg, cow heifers sold to £196 for a 690kg Limousin (£1,352.40), fleshed Friesian cows sold to £122 per 100kg, fat bulls sold to £1,533 and £146 per 100kg, overage steers sold to £183 per 100kg, overage heifers sold to £193 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais, underage steers sold to £195 for a 700kg Limousin, underage heifers sold to to £206 for a 620kg Limousin. In the store rings forward steers sold to £1,435 for a 690kg Charolais (£208) and selling to £210 per 100kg for a 660kg Belgian Blue at £1,390. Medium weights sold to £1,005 for a 480kg Limousin (£209) reaching £222 per 100kg for a 450kg Simmental at £1,000. Forward heifers sold to £1,200 for a 620kg Aberdeen Angus (£193) and reaching £209 per 100kg for a 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,130. Medium weights sold to £1,055 for a 490kg Limousin (£215) and £212 per 100kg for a 490kg Charolais at £1,040. Weanling males sold to £1,090 for a 460kg Charolais (£237) and selling to £278 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais at £945. Weanling heifers sold to £1,065 for a 470kg Limousin (£226) and selling to £278 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais at £1,000. Reared bulls sold to £800 for a Limousin. Reared heifers sold to £715 for a Limousin. Young bull calves sold to £405 for a Charolais. Young heifer calves sold to £435 for a Simmental.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Omagh producer 690kg Limousin to £196 (£1,352.40), 710kg Belgian Blue to £193 (£1,370.30), 830kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £192 (£1,593.60), 630kg Charolais to £184 (£1159.20), 740kg Charolais to £184 (£1,361.60), 670kg Limousin to £180 (£1,206), 760kg Shorthorn to £179 (£1,360.40), 670kg Limousin to £179. 620kg Hereford to £178. 680kg Limousin to £178. 830kg Charolais to £176 (£1,460.80), 710kg Simmental to £175.

Other quality lots sold from £143 to £173 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £116 to £141 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £114 to £122 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £113 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £86 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1,050kg Limousin to £146 (£1,533) 890kg Limousin to £144 (£1,281.60), 980kg Limousin to £143 (£1,401.40), 1060kg Charolais to £142 (£1,505.20), 920kg Charolais to £141. 910kg Belted Galloway to £138, 890kg Aberdeen Angus to £134. 1,050kg Aberdeen Angus to £128. 890kg Friesian to £123.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

460kg Belgian Blue to £183. 690kg Charolais to £182. 590kg Limousin to £181. 630kg Simmental to £180. 570kg Limousin to £178. 670kg Charolais to £175. 750kg Saler to £170. 570kg Belgian Blue to £154. 630kg Simmental to £152. Friesians sold to £134 per 100kg for a 650kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

700kg Limousin to £195. 630kg Limousin to £188. 580kg Limousin to £184. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. 580kg Simmental to £178. 680kg Charolais to £170. 800kg Limousin to £164. 790kg Charolais to £160. Friesians sold from £141 to £153 per 100kg Fleckvieh sold to £152 for 540kg.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

630kg Charolais to £193 (£1,215.90), 520kg Limousin to £189. 560kg Limousin to £186. 550kg Simmental to £184. 620kg Charolais to £179. 640kg Limousin to £178. 460kg Limousin to £176. 590kg Speckle Park to £174.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

620kg Limousin to £206 (£1,277.20), 600kg Charolais to £200 (£1,200), 580kg Charolais to £198. 440kg Limousin to £196. 600kg Charolais to £193. 470kg Limousin to £192. 580kg Limousin to £190. 490kg Limousin to £186. 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. 510kg Belgian Blue to £178. 530kg Shorthorn to £172. 540kg Hereford to £168. Friesians sold from £130 to £164 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS

A firmer demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,435 for a 690kg Charolais (£208), 740kg Charolais to £1,415 (£191), 730kg Charolais to £1,400 (£192) and 690kg Charolais to £1,390 for M/S R and N Lavery, Portadown. J Lynch, Coalisland 660kg Belgian Blue to £1,390 (£210), 610kg Limousin to £1,275 (£209) and 670kg Charolais to £1,270 (£190), J Todd, Portadown 720kg Charolais to £1,380 (£192), 700kg Charolais to £1,355, 720kg Charolais to £1,330, 630kg Charolais to £1,295 (£205), 710kg Charolais to £1,290, 660kg Charolais to £1,270, and 680kg Charolais to £1,265. D Wilson, Clogher 690kg Shorthorn to £1,300. K Walker, Portadown 690kg Simmental to £1,300, 660kg Limousin to £1,265, 700kg Limousin to £1,230, and 670kg Hereford to £1,225. M/S J P and C Canavan, Coalisland 590kg Limousin to £1,230 (£208).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG

H Macauly, Ballyclare 480kg Limousin to £1,005 (£209), K Rutherford, Caledon 500kg Limousin to £1,005 (£201), R Condell, Fivemiletown 450kg Simmental to £1,000 (£222) and 430kg Simmental to £940 (£218), P Trainor, Coalisland 490kg Belgian Blue to £1,000 and 470kg Limousin to £880. O McCaffery, Tempo 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £975, P McCafferty, Tempo 460kg Charolais to £970 and 440kg Charolais to £915. N and D Black, Cookstown 450kg Charolais to £970. E and I Boyd, Pomeroy 490kg Limousin to £960. G Fitzgerald, Coalisland 450kg Limousin to £940 and 500kg Simmental to £935. P E and Co, McQuaid, Trillick 430kg Charolais to £930. B McCarney, Seskinore 470kg Charolais to £895. E McCaffery, Tempo 470kg Charolais to £890. C Stewart, Fivemiletown 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 (£243), M Allen, Benburb 400kg Limousin to £810. R Allen, Aughnacloy 420kg Limousin to £800.

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,200 for a 620kg Aberdeen Angus (£193) and 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,130 (£209) for E A Graham, Tynan. E O'Neill, Ballygawley 600kg Simmental to £1,140 (£190) and 550kg Charolais to £1,120 (£203), D Monaghan, Omagh 540kg Charolais to £1,100 (£204) and 510kg Charolais to £1,020 (£200), J Beggan, Rosslea 550kg Limousin to £1,060. J E McMahon, Brookeborough 500kg Charolais to £1,040 (£208), S and C Rafferty, Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1,030 (£206) and G Fitzgerald, Coalisland 520kg Simmental to £950 and 500kg Limousin to £930.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 310KG TO 490KG

C A Early, Clogher 490kg Limousin to £1,055 (£215), D Monaghan, Omagh 490kg Charolais to £1,040 (£212) and 470kg Limousin to £870. G Fitzgerald, Coalisland 440kg Limousin to £930, 420kg Limousin to £760 360kg Limousin to £690 and 350kg Limousin to £590, J E McMahon, Brookeborough 480kg Charolais to £930. P E and Co McQuaid, Trillick 470kg Charolais to £880. G Mellon, Fintona 450kg Limousin to £870 and 400kg Limousin to £700. R Kelly, Pomeroy 400kg Limousin to £885 and 440kg Limousin to £815, R Willis, Derrylin 450kg Shorthorn to £750. E Cassidy, Tempo 400kg Charolais to £850, 310kg Charolais to £750 and 410kg Charolais to £720.

WEANLINGS

A very sharp demand for a large entry in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,090 for a 460kg Charolais (£237), 440kg Charolais to £1,085 (£246) and 430kg Charolais to £1,060 (£246) for R Watson, Augher. Kesh producer 410kg Charolais to £1,000 (£244), 410kg Charolais to £970 (£236), 450kg Limousin top £940 and 430kg Limousin to £930. A Daly, Benburb 500kg Charolais to £985. F Donnelly, Sixmilecross 480kg Limousin to £980. S Crawford, Fermanagh 430kg Limousin to £975 and 460kg Limousin to £960. J Turkington, Portadown 470kg Limousin to £975, 490kg Limousin to £960, 450kg Limousin to £940 and 420kg Limousin to £940. Thornton Farms Ltd, Lisburn 460kg Charolais to £970. M E Fee, Lisnaskea 390kg Limousin to £950 (£243), J Gormley, Carrickmore 340kg Charolais to £945 (£278), F Donnelly, Sixmilecross 430kg Limousin to £945. R Gormley, Sixmilecross 350kg Charolais to £940 (£268).

WEANLING HEIFERS

P T Hughes, Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1,065 (£226), M Connelly, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £1,000 (£278), J P Trimble, Lisbellaw 410kg Charolais to £975 (£238), R E Wilson, Trillick 420kg Charolais to £925, 400kg Charolais to £850 and 400kg Charolais to £820. Kesh producer 380kg Charolais to £920 (£242), 320kg Charolais to £865 (£270), 330kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £860 (£261) and 320kg Limousin to £800 (£250), B McConnell, Clogher 380kg Limousin to £900 (£237) and 350kg Limousin to £820 (£234), B Gillen, Omagh 350kg Shorthorn to £900 (£257), M Rafferty, Aughnacloy 420kg Limousin to £895 (£213), 400kg Limousin to £890 (£222), K McCaffery, Tempo 410kg Charolais to £885. S F McCaughey, Augher 390kg Charolais to £870. E P Hughes, Augher 400kg Charolais to £855. E McCaffery, Tempo 400kg Charolais to £820. D McKenna, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £805 (£223).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good turnout in this section sold to a brisk demand with a Ballygawley producer selling calved heifers to £1,700 and £1,400. Dungannon producer £1,680 for calved heifer. Derrygonnelly producer £1,600, £1,340 and £1,300 for calved heifers. Derrygonnelly producer £1,560 for calved heifer. Portadown producer £1,540 for calved heifer. Newry producer £1,530, £1,310, £1,300, £1,250 and £1,200 for calved cows.

A good selection of others sold from £1,080 to £1,270.

BREEDING BULLS

Sixmilecross producer £1,520 for pedigree non registered Limousin. Dungannon producer £1,520 for pedigree non registered Limousin. Fivemiletown producer £1,240 for pedigree non registered Limousin. Special entry Saturday, June 1 - a two year old pedigree Belgian Blue bull, has been used on heifers (easy calving).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another large entry sold readily with J Rooney, Cooneen selling a third calver with heifer calf to £1,740. Clogher producer £1,620 heifer with bull calf and £1,600 for 2012 cow with heifer calf. Fintona producer £1,390 for heifer with heifer calf. Newmills producer £1,340 for 2008 cow with heifer calf. Augher producer £1,315 for second calver with heifer calf. Fivemiletown producer £1,300 for heifer with heifer calf. Derrylin producer £1,260 for heifer with heifer calf. G Morrow, Fivemiletown £1,210 for 2008 cow with heifer calf. Lots of others sold from £850 to £1,180.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £405 for a Charolais to M/S P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea. Aughnacloy producer £380 for Shorthorn £345 for Hereford and £320 for Simmental. B Dunne, Ballinamallard £365 for Belgian Blue. T Irwin, Fintona £355 for Simmental. Omagh producer £350 for Charolais. D Dobson, Monea £335 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES

A Carson Garrison £435 for Simmental, C L Rusk, Magheraveely £410 for Aberdeen Angus. Clogher producer £350 for Hereford. A Beggan, Rosslea £315 for Charolais. T Park, Newtownhamilton £310 and £300 for Montbeliardes.

REARED BULLS

I Gillespie, Ballygawley £800 for Limousin. D J T Elliott, Brookeborough £770 for Charolais, £580 for Hereford and £560 for Aberdeen Angus. T Simpson, Ederney £735 for Charolais and £650 for Limousin. D Moore, Aughnacloy £610 twice, £545, and £520 for Aberdeen Angus. Lisbellaw producer £575 for Aberdeen Angus. C L Rusk, Magheraveely £575 for Aberdeen Angus. J G Connon, Aldergrove £490 for Hereford, £455 three times for Belgian Blues, £440 and £430 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

I Gillespie, Ballygawley £715 and £625 for Limousin. B Warnock, Tempo £650 for Ayrshire and £600 for Limousin. T Simpson, Ederney £620 and £595 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £610 and £570 for Charolais and £590 for Limousin. B Dunne, Ballinamallard £580 for Belgian Blue. D J T Elliott, Brookeborough £510 for Hereford and £455 for Limousin. M/S E and P Flood, Emyvale £510 and £460 for Simmentals. A C Patterson, Lisnarick £505 for Charolais and £445 for Limousin. T Irwin, Fintona £450 and £445 for Simmentals.