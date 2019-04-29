Suckler outfits sold to £2,045 and £2,030 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1,248 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, April 27 sold to a similar trade to previous weeks with a large attendance of buyers insuring strong prices in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,679.10 for a 870kg Limousin at £193 per 100kg followed by an 810kg Charolais to £181 totalling £1,466.10.

Cow heifers sold to £1,458.60 for a 780kg Limousin at £187 followed by a 750kg Charolais to £193 totalling £1,447.50 and selling to a top of £195 per 100kg for a 740kg Charolais at £195 (£1,443).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £129 per 100kg for 660kg (£851.40).

Beef bulls sold to £1,493.40 for a 1,140kg Aberdeen Angus at £131 and selling to a top of £138 per 100kg for a 900kg Limousin (£1,242).

Overage fat steers sold to £201 for a 720kg Limousin.

Underage fat steers sold to £198 for a 540kg Charolais.

Overage fat heifers sold to £194 for a 600kg Belgian Blue.

Underage fat heifers sold to £196 for a 600kg Charolais.

In the store rings forward stores sold to £1,505 for a 870kg Limousin (£173) and reaching a top of £205 per 100kg for a 640kg Charolais at £1,315.

Medium weights sold to £1,180 for a 470kg Limousin at £1,180 (£251).

Forward store heifers sold to £1,285 for a 620kg Charolais to £1,285 and selling to £216 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais at £1,145.

Medium weights sold to £10,85 for a 480kg Limousin (£226) and reaching a top of £252.50 per 100kg for a 400kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,010.

Smaller sorts sold to £900 for a 400kg Limousin (£225).

Weanling males sold to £1,215 for a 600kg Limousin (£202.50) and reaching a top of £280 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais at £980.

Weanling heifers sold to £1,000 for a 420kg Charolais (£238) and reaching a top of £270 per 100kg for a 370kg Limousin at £1,000.

Dairy cows sold to £1,700.

Suckler outfits sold to £2,045 and £2,030.

Reared bulls sold to £730 for a Charolais.

Reared heifers sold to £820 for a Limousin.

Young bull calves sold to £400 for a Simmental and young heifer calves sold to £370 for a Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Dungannon producer 740kg Charolais to £195 (£1,443), Derrylin producer 720kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £195 (£1,404), Dungannon 870kg Limousin to £193 (£1,679.10), 750kg Charolais to £193 (£1,447.50), Fintona producer 780kg Limousin to £187 (£1,458.60), Strabane producer 740kg Limousin to £185 (£1,369), 700kg Limousin to £183 (£1,281) 810kg Charolais to £181 (£1,466.10), Omagh producer 740kg Charolais to £183 (£1,177.60), Derrylin producer 720kg Charolais to £180 (£1,296) and Omagh producer 790kg Charolais to £180 (£1,422).

Other quality stock sold from £150 to £177 per 100kg.

Second quality stock sold from £125 to £148 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £118 to £129 per 100kg.

Plainer stock sold from £84 to £115 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £63 to £80 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

900kg Limousin to £138 (£1,242), 960kg Aberdeen Angus to £135 (£1,296), 1,140kg Aberdeen Angus to £131 (£1,493.40), 840kg Simmental to £129. 970kg Hereford to £122 (£1,183.40), 890kg Charolais to £122. 730kg Limousin to £114. 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £110.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

720kg Limousin to £201. 580kg Limousin to £196. 770kg Limousin to £193. 710kg Charolais to £171. 510kg Charolais to £168. 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £163. 1130kg Charolais to £145. 500kg Charolais to £142. Friesians sold from £122 to £138 per 100kg

FAT STEER UNDERAGE

540kg Charolais to £198. 610kg Limousin to £194. 630kg Limousin to £191. 620kg Limousin to £186. 650kg Charolais to £186. 780kg Limousin to £184. 710kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £184. 560kg Charolais to £184. 650kg Shorthorn beef to £183. 680kg Limousin to £180. 540kg Hereford to £178. 700kg Hereford to £176. 530kg Simmental to £168. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £167.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

600kg Belgian Blue to £194. 690kg Limousin to £190. 640kg Charolais to 3184. 630kg Limousin to £183. 510kg Charolais to £181. 650kg Limousin to £181. 610kg Limousin to £180. 600kg Limousin to £180. 630kg Limousin to £180.

FAT HEIFERS U/Age

600kg Charolais to £196. 540kg Limousin to £194. 520kg Charolais to £192. 630kg Charolais to £190. 580kg Charolais to £187. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £184. 540kg Charolais to £182. 540kg Charolais to £180. 580kg Charolais to £178. 540kg Galloway to £160. 520kg Holstein to £152. 620kg Friesian to £140.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,505 for a 870kg Limousin (£173) and 800kg Limousin to £1,470 (£184) for E Clarke, Ballygawley, J Jordan, Dungannon 740kg Limousin to £1,450 (£196), 690kg Limousin to £1,375 (£199) and 660kg Charolais to £1,330 (£201), J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 780kg Charolais to £1,440 (£184) and 720kg Charolais to £1,430 (£198), R T Donnell, Hillsborough 690kg Limousin to £1,400 (£203), 730kg Charolais to £1,360 and 670kg Charolais to £1,360 (£203), I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 710kg Charolais to £1,390 and 770kg Charolais to £1,390. S Conlon, Dungannon 680kg Limousin to £1,380 (£203), R Wilson, Killylea 720kg Charolais to £1,375 and 700kg Simmental to £1,350. O McCaffery, Tempo 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,360. W J Robinson, Clogher 670kg Charolais to £1,355 (£199) and 640kg Charolais to £1,315 (£205), J Howell, Fivemiletown 700kg Charolais to £1,335. S Heenan, Fintona 700kg Charolais to £1,320.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

R Leonard, Magheraveely 470kg Limousin to £1,180 (£251), 480kg Limousin to £1,175 (£245) and 400kg Limousin to £980 (£245), Armagh producer 490kg Charolais to £1,165 (£238) and 500kg Charolais to £1,165 (£238), S D Wilson, Clogher 460kg Limousin to £1,140 (£248), 430kg Limousin to £1,000 (£232) and 420kg Limousin to £1,000 (£238), S Heenan, Fintona 500kg Charolais to £1,135 (£227), P McLaughlin, Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £1,125 (£244), V Cooke, Clogher 460kg Simmental to £1,060 (£230), J Taggart, Coalisland 480kg Charolais to £1,040 (£216), Carrickmore producer 490kg Limousin to £1,035. P Cassidy, Augher 440kg Limousin to £1,030 (£234), 480kg Limousin to £1,025 and 470kg Charolais to £1,020. R Kelly, Pomeroy 460kg Limousin to £1,000. J Bleakley, Newtownbutler 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000. K Lockhart, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £975. K Reid, Trillick 450kg Limousin to £960.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

K Reid, Trillick 350kg Charolais to £800. E O’Hagan, Eskra 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £700.

STORE HEIFERS

A very firm demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,285 for a 620kg Charolais (£207) and 560kg Charolais to £1,130 (£202) for K Farrell, Fivemiletown. F Donnelly, Coa 600kg Charolais to £1,205 (£201) and 610kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,190 (£195), D Monaghan, Omagh 540kg Charolais to £1,150 (£213), William Gibson, Fintona 530kg Charolais to £1,145 (£213), B Mallon, Eglinton 610kg Simmental to £1,130 (£185), M and N O Conner, Augher 570kg Limousin to £1,120 (£196), J McKenna, Dungannon 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,120. W Noble, Ederney 580kg Simmental to £1,110 (£191) and 530kg Charolais to £1,095 (£206), L Logue, Dromore 590kg Belgian Blue to £1,105 and 540kg Limousin to £1,100 (£204), M A Jack, Fivemiletown 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,105 (£208), K McManus, Carrowmacken 530kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,100 (£207) and F Flynn, Newtownbutler 580kg Limousin to £1,080, 570kg Limousin to £1,070 and 620kg Limousin to £1,070.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

M McGinley, Eskra 480kg Limousin to £1,085 (£226) and 450kg Limousin to £940 (£209), F West, Newtownbutler 470kg Charolais to £1,065 (£226), 420kg Charolais to £990 (£236) and 470kg Limousin to £890. A Brady, Caledon 490kg Charolais to £1,060 (£216) and 480kg Charolais to £920. M A Jack, Fivemiletown 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,050 (£210) and £895 x 2, L Downey, Rosslea 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,005. D Monaghan, Omagh 450kg Limousin to £1,005 (£223) and 430kg Charolais to £970 (£225), E McCaffery, Tempo 430kg Charolais to £980 (£228), 420kg Charolais to £895 and 410kg Charolais to £880. S Gallen, Castlederg 460kg Charolais to £975

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

S Gallen, Castlederg 400kg Limousin to £900 (£225), F West, Newtownbutler 400kg Charolais to £880 (£220), M and N O Conner, Augher 380kg Limousin to £875, 380kg Limousin to £835 and 390kg Limousin to £820. O McCaffery, Tempo 390kg Charolais to £780 and 350kg Charolais to £760. A Hopper, Pomeroy 390kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £770. D Kerr, Seskinore 370kg Charolais to £765. B and J Maguire, Derrylin 370kg Belgian Blue to £760, 370kg Limousin to £690, 340kg Limousin to £615, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £510, 320kg Limousin to £505 and 340kg Limousin to £505.

WEANLINGS

A steady demand in this section with a lot of strong males on offer with L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland selling a 600kg Limousin to £1,215 (£202.50), 530kg Limousin to £1,075 (£203), 590kg Simmental to £1,065 and 560kg Limousin to £1,060. D McFarland, Beragh 560kg Charolais to £1,120 (£203), 550kg Charolais to £1,075 (£195), 520kg Charolais to £1,065 (£205), 510kg Charolais to £1,035, 480kg Charolais to £1,020 and 480kg Charolais to £980. P Donnelly, Fintona 530kg Limousin to £1,080 (£204) and 410kg Limousin to £980 (£239), M Fegan, Keady 510kg Charolais to £1,065 (£209) and 560kg Charolais to £1,035. F O’Rourke Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £1,060 (£246) and 370kg Charolais to £1,010 (£273), S Mellon, Fintona 440kg Charolais to £1,055 (£240), J Tanney, Carrickmore 450kg Charolais to £995 (£221) and J O’Neill, Dromore 350kg Charolais to £980 (£280),

WEANLING HEIFERS

F O Rourke, Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £1,000 (£238), L Graham, Garrison 370kg Limousin to £1,000 (£270) and 330kg Limousin to £825 (£250), G McCarron, Irvinestown 410kg Charolais to £925 (£225), 370kg Charolais to £860, 380kg Charolais to £830 and 380kg Charolais to £820. O P Donnelly, Augher 380kg Simmental to £810 (£239), J McCarragher, Tynan 450kg Simmental to £895. P McBrien, Derrylester 470kg Charolais to £885, 360kg Charolais to £875 (£243) and 370kg Charolais to £820. E McGirr, Fintona 400kg Limousin to £875 and 440kg Limousin to £860. T J Turbitt, Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £870. M Fegan, Keady 410kg Charolais to £865. S D Wilson, Clogher 380kg Limousin to £860 and 360kg Limousin to £825. Geo Aiken, Kesh 340kg Charolais to £830 (£244) and Geo Cullen, Coalisland 330kg Charolais to £820 (£244).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Demand remains steady in this section with a Caledon producer selling a calved heifer to £1,700. Derrygonnelly producer £1,570, £1,530, £1,410 and £1,300 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1,460 and £1,200 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1,400 for calved heifer. Tempo producer £1,200 for springing heifer. Newry producer £1,115 and £890 for springing cows. A selection of young maiden heifers from a Newry producer sold £450 for 3, £480 for 2 and £520 for 5.

BREEDING BULLS

Sixmilecross producer £1,900 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 11/07/2017), Augher producer £1,900 for pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus (born 27/03/17), Coalisland producer £1,880 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 03/06/ 17), Eglinton producer £1,780 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 18/04/16) and Castlederg producer £1,130 for pedigree non registered Charolais (born 14/02/18).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another good turnout this week again sold easily to a brisk demand with a Fivemiletown producer selling heifers with bull calves to £2,045 and £2,000 with heifers and heifer calves to £2,030 and £1,710. Trillick producer £1,770 for 2014 cow with bull calf and £1,310 for second calver with heifer calf. Derrylin producer £1,760, £1,350 and £1,305 for heifers with bull calves. Derrygonnelly producer £1,690 for 2011 cow with bull calf. Armagh producer £1,670, £1,210, and £1,160 for heifers with bull calves and £1,000 for heifer with heifer calf. Brookeborough producer £1,500 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. Drumquin producer £1,400 for heifer with bull calf and £1,375 for heifer with heifer calf. Castlederg producer £1,380 for heifer with heifer calf. Pomeroy producer £1,300 for 2014 cow with bull calf and £1,300 for 2012 cow with heifer calf. Clogher producer £1,300 and £1,250 for heifers with heifer calves. Fivemiletown producer £1,275 for heifer with heifer calf £1,140 for 2013 cow with heifer calf, £1,120 and £1,080 for 2015 cows with bull calves, £1,060 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. Omagh producer £1,120 for 2006 cow with heifer calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold £1,305, £1,150, £1,000.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £400 for a Simmental to an Augher producer. Trillick producer £400 for Limousin, Augher producer £365 for Belgian Blue and £300 for Hereford, Lisbellaw producer £355 for Limousin, Aghalane producer £350 for Belgian Blue, Augher producer £340 for Limousin, Clogher producer £340 for Belgian Blue, Trillick producer £335, £320, £315 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus. Clogher producer £325 for Limousin and Culkey producer £325 for Limousin.

HEIFER CALVES

Trillick producer £370 for Limousin, Lisnaskea producer £370 and £345 twice for Charolais. Clogher producer £365 and £355 for Charolais. Armagh producer £350, £340, £335 and £330 for Limousins. Lisbellaw producer £320 and £315 for Simmentals. Omagh producer £310 and £290 for Aberdeen Angus. Culkey producer £310 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

Kinawley producer £730, £685 and £680 twice for Charolais. £630, £575, £545 and £525 for Limousins. Lack producer £695 for Limousin, Trillick producer £685 and £615 for Belgian Blues. Fivemiletown producer £600 for Belgian Blue, £565 for Fleckvieh and £545 for Limousin, Beragh producer £565 twice and £530 twice for Aberdeen Angus. Dungannon producer £555 for Charolais and Augher producer £500 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

Garrison producer £820 for Limousin £720 and £700 for Charolais. Ballygawley producer £715 and £710 for Limousins and £640 for Charolais Lack producer £650 and £635 for Limousins. Clogher producer £610 and £580 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £580 for Charolais, Ballymena (Co Antrim) producer £555 twice for Simmentals. Trillick producer £540 for Limousin, Tamlaght producer £535 for Aberdeen Angus, Derrygonnelly producer £515 for Belgian Blue, Beragh producer £515 for Aberdeen Angus, Beragh producer £515 for Aubrac and Augher producer £510 for Aberdeen Angus.