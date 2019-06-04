Suckler outfits sold to £2,050 for second calver at Clogher Mart

A larger entry of 1,106 cattle came under the hammer on Saturday, June 1 at Clogher Mart producing another strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

This week suckler outfits sold to £2,050 for second calver with heifer calf.

Beef cows sold to £1,773 for 900kg Limousin at £197.

Cow heifers sold to £1,352.40, 690kg Charolais to £196.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £118 per 100kg.

Breeding bulls sold to £1,600 for Limousin.

Beef bulls sold to £1,460.50 for Aberdeen Angus 1,150kg at £127.

Dairy cows and heifers to £1,500.

Fat steers overage to £1,277.20, 620kg Limousin at £206.

Fat steers underage to £1,606 for 730kg Limousin at £220.

Fat heifers overage to £193 per 100kg for a 520kg Belgian Blue.

Fat heifers underage to £1,224 for a 600kg Limousin at £204.

In the store rings forward steers to £1,380 for 640kg Limousin (£215) and reaching £223 per 100kg for a 580kg Charolais to £1,295.

Medium weight steers sold to £1,050 for 490kg Charolais (£214) reaching £233 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais at £980.

Forward store heifers sold to £1,230 for a 660kg Charolais (£186) reaching £205 per 100kg for a 570kg Charolais to £1,170.

Medium weight heifers sold to £1,005 for a 460kg Charolais (£218).

Weanling males sold to £1,040 for a 400kg Charolais (£260).

Weanling heifers sold to £1,010 for 500kg Charolais (£202) reaching £259 per 100kg for a 350kg Limousin sold to £905.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,500 twice.

Suckler outfits sold to £2,050 and £1,900.

Reared bulls sold to £600 twice for Simmental and Belgian Blue.

Reared heifers sold to £480 for Charolais.

Dropped bull calves sold to £400 for Limousin.

Heifers sold to £365 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Fintona producer 900kg Limousin to £197 (£1,773), 700kg Limousin to £192 (£1,344) and 850kg Limousin to £190 (£1,615), Fivemiletown producer 690kg Charolais to £196 (£1,352.40), Castlederg producer 690kg Charolais to £187 (£1,290.30), Sixmilecross producer 820kg Limousin to £184 (£1,508.80), Ballygawley producer 730kg Limousin to £183 (£1,335.90), Clogher producer 690kg Charolais to £177. Greencastle producer 690kg Limousin to £176. Rosslea producer 700kg Limousin to £176. Strabane producer 730kg Simmental to £176.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £173 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £116 to £138 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £112 to £118 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £113 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £67 to £84 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

940kg Limousin to £150 (£1,410). 960kg Limousin to £139 (£1,334.40), 830kg Hereford to £136 (£1,128.80), 920kg Simmental to £127 (£1,168.40), 1,150kg Aberdeen Angus to £127 (£1,460.50) and 920kg Fleckvieh to £100 (£920).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

620kg Limousin to £206 (£1,277.20), 700kg Simmental to £186. 720kg Limousin to £177. 780kg Charolais to £177. 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 690kg Hereford to £169. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £168. 680kg Friesian to £162. 660kg Highland to £137. 670kg Shorthorn dairy to £136. 570kg Friesian to £132.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

730kg Limousin to £220 (£1,606), 400kg Limousin to £186. 630kg Simmental to £183. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 670kg Charolais to £180. 620kg Fleckvieh to £175. 610kg Limousin to £174. 640kg Charolais to £170. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £170.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

580kg Charolais to £193 (£1,119.40), 520kg Belgian Blue to £193. 540kg Limousin to £191460kg Simmental to £184. 560kg Belgian Blue to £180. 520kg Charolais to £180. 640kg Limousin to £179. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £178. 640kg Charolais to £175.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

600kg Limousin to £204 (£1,224), 560kg Limousin to £193. 620kg Simmental to £192. 590kg Limousin to £189. 400kg Charolais to £185. 640kg Hereford to £185. 650kg Limousin to £182. 590kg Charolais to £178. 580kg Hereford to £174. 630kg Hereford to £168. 540kg Friesian to £159. 720kg Friesian to £148. 520kg Holstein to £147.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand for a seasonal entry with forward lots selling to £1,380 for a 640kg Limousin (£215) and 620kg Limousin to £1,350 (£218) for a Cooneen producer. F O'Kane, Trillick 690kg Charolais to £1,380 (£200), 640kg Charolais to £1,315 and 650kg Charolais to £1,200. W Speers, Killylea 650kg Limousin to £1,365 (£210), M O'Hanlon, Clogher 690kg Charolais to £1,350 (£195), 660kg Charolais to £1,335 (£202) and 580kg Charolais to £1,295 (£223), T Murtagh, Tynan 610kg Limousin to £1,325 (£217), 580kg Limousin to £1,235 (£213) and 600kg Limousin to £1,235 (£206), P Patterson, Augher 730kg Simmental to £1,320 and 660kg Limousin to £1,220. P McMeel, Augher 630kg Charolais to £1,290 (£205), K P Donnelly, Stewartstown 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,275. E A Graham, Tynan 600kg Charolais to £1,240 (£207), 610kg Charolais to £1,200 (£197) and 610kg Limousin to £1,200 (£197) and J McConville, Moy 660kg Limousin to £1,195.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG

G McManus, Derrylin £490kg Charolais to £1,050 (£214), J McCann, Clogher 470kg Shorthorn beef to £1,030 (£219), 450kg Charolais to £985 and 430kg Charolais to £950. G Steen, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1,025 and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000. V Daly, Omagh 440kg Limousin to £985 and 410kg Limousin to £905 (£221), C Keys, Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £980 (£233), J McConville, Moy 470kg Charolais to £960. S McDonnell, Ederney 470kg Charolais to £960, 460kg Charolais to £915, 450kg Charolais to £890, 470kg Charolais to £855, 460kg Charolais to £800 and 420kg Charolais to £800. T Cassidy, Augher 450kg Limousin to £930. D and V Tener, Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £895.

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,230 for a 660kg Charolais from B McWilliams, Seskinore. M McCaughey, Aughnacloy sold 610kg Charolais to £1,175 (£192), 570kg Charolais to £1,170 (£205), 560kg Charolais to £1,145 (£204), 550kg Charolais to £1,085 (£189) and 570kg Limousin to £1,080 (£189), P Donaghy, Tynan 600kg Charolais to £1,155 (£192) and 540kg Charolais to £1,050. F Flynn, Newtownbutler 630kg Limousin to £1,150, 580kg Charolais to £1,120 (£193), 550kg Charolais to £1,070 (£194) and 600kg Charolais to £1,070. H McClure, Fivemiletown 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100. V Daly, Omagh 580kg Limousin to £1,075. J F Martin, Kinawley 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,050 and 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,040. S Gilroy, Lisnaskea 530kg Charolais to £1,040. P J Mullarkey, Cooneen 530kg Charolais to £1,030. B West, Newtownbutler 540kg Charolais to £1,020.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 370KG TO 500KG

S Gilroy, Lisnaskea 460kg Charolais to £1,005 (£218) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £945 (£193), R McManus, Derrylin 440kg Limousin to £950 (£216), 460kg Limousin to £885, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £820 and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. B West, Newtownbutler 470kg Charolais to £915 and 370kg Charolais to £765. P J Mullarkey, Cooneen 450kg Charolais to £890. Clogher producer 460kg Limousin to £840, 490kg Hereford to £805 and 490kg Hereford to £780. M L and D Carey, Lisnaskea 480kg Saler to £825 and 300kg Saler to £600. M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea 400kg Limousin to £760. M/S D and E Beggan, Rosslea 370kg Limousin to £740.

WEANLINGS

A large selection on offer sold readily with steers and bulls selling to £1,040 for a 400kg Charolais from P McGovern, Fivemiletown. Willaim McKittrick, Armagh 540kg Simmental to £1,020 (£189), B McKeever, Armagh 420kg Limousin to £1,000 (£238), 440kg Charolais to £1,000 (£227) and 370kg Charolais to £945 (£255), Kesh producer 490kg Charolais to £1,000, 400kg Charolais to £985 (£246) and 400kg Charolais to £940 (£235), G McKenna, Middletown 400kg Charolais to £995 (£249), 460kg Charolais to £995 (£216) and 410kg Charolais to £995 (£242), E Clarke, Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £975 and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. T Noble, Lisbellaw 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £970. Coalisland producer 450kg Hereford to £965 (£214) and 430kg Limousin to £940. P Quinn, Coalisland 440kg Limousin to £960. B Collins, Brookeborough 450kg Charolais to £950. S Lagan, Moneymore 400kg Charolais to £945 (£236).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Brian Collins, Brookeborough 500kg Charolais to £1,010 (£202), T Smyth, Dromore 410kg Limousin to £960 (£234), 400kg Limousin to £900 (£225), 370kg Charolais to £890 (£240) and 390kg Charolais to £855. Coalisland producer 420kg Limousin to £940 and 430kg Limousin to £880. Kesh producer 380kg Limousin to £920 (£242), 360kg Charolais to £845 (£235) and 360kg Limousin to £800. D Little, Tempo 470kg Limousin to £900. T Mulholland, Lurgan 350kg Limousin to £880 (£251), O McCaffery, Tempo 350kg Charolais to £835 and 350kg Charolais to £810. F G Flynn, Cooneen 360kg Limousin to £825. M McGuone, Pomeroy 360kg Charolais to £820. R Allen, Loughgall 360kg Limousin to £815. D Haughian, Lurgan 400kg Charolais to £805.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A smaller entry sold to a steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £1,500 and a second calver to £1,500. J Mohan, Lisnaskea £1390 and £1,370 for calved heifers. Sixmilecross producer £1,200 for calved heifer. Brookeborough producer £1,180 for calved heifer. Keady producer £1,145 for calved heifer.

BREEDING BULLS

Strabane producer £1,600 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 27/03/18), Fivemiletown producer £1,075 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 08/04/17) and Bellanaleck producer £1,060 for Aberdeen Angus (born 30/07/17).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A full yard this week sold to a very keen demand for a good selection of quality lots on offer with a Pomeroy producer selling a second calver with heifer calf to £2,050, Heifer with bull calf to £1,900 and second calver with bull calf to £1,600. Ed McCann, Fintona £1,800 twice for heifers with heifer calves. G Robinson, Fintona £1,790 for second calver with bull calf. I Whiteman, Newtownbutler £1,745 for 2014 cow with heifer calf and £1,650 for 2013 cow with heifer calf. J J Moane, Cooneen £1,635 and £1,590 for heifers with heifer calves. M McCaughey, Clogher £1,620 for heifer with bull calf, £1,545 and £1,525 for heifers with heifer calves. P J McCaffery, Belleeks, Newry £1,570 for 2013 cow with bull calf. Augher producer £1,560 for second calver with heifer calf. K McCardle, Middletown £1,555 for 2006 cow with bull calf. C McCombe, Clogher £1,550 for second calver with heifer calf. Several other outfits sold from £1,050 to £1,510.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good turnout sold to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £400 for a Limousin to K Moore, Augher. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £400 for Limousin. R T Mavitty, Culkey £390 and £380 for Charolais. W T Watson, Ballygawley £375 for Aberdeen Angus. T Breslin, Lisnaskea £360 for Charolais. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £360 for Charolais.

HEIFER CALVES

K Moore, Augher £365 for Limousin. P and M McGirr, Augher £360 twice for Aberdeen Angus. B McCullagh, Greencastle £360 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £355 and £350 for Charolais and £340 and £330 for Limousins.

REARED BULLS

L Foster, Cookstown £600 for Simmental. K Moore, Augher £600 and £570 for Belgian Blues. D Haughian, Lurgan £525 for Charolais. A McAleer, Pomeroy £490 for Limousin. W Donaldson, Aughnacloy £490 for Aberdeen Angus. J McCrystal, Ballygawley £485 for Charolais. W T Watson, Ballygawley £470 for Aberdeen Angus. Aughnacloy producer £460 for Aberdeen Angus and £430 for Limousin. W Law, Aughnacloy £430 for Charolais. E and S McCaughey, Trillick £425 for Charolais.

REARED HEIFERS

A C Patterson, Lisnarick £480 for Charolais. A McAleer, Pomeroy £480 for Limousin. G Johnston, Lisbellaw £450 for Hereford. D Haughian, Lurgan £425 for Charolais. F Mullan, Dunmoyle £400 for Charolais. Clogher producer £375 for Charolais and £365 for Limousin.