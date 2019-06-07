Suckler pairings sell to up to €2,340 at Raphoe Mart

There was an excellent trade for all sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, June 3 with a good demand for quality sheep.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €90 for 33-37 kgs.

€90 to €100 for 37-40 kgs.

€100 to €108 for 40-44 kgs.

€105 to €112 for 44-46 kgs.

€110 to €114 for 46-48 kgs.

€114 to €118 for 48-52 kgs.

One lot of Blue Texel cross lambs sold at €140 for 45kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €65 to €130.

Ewes/hoggets with one lamb sold from €140 to €220.

Ewes/hoggets with two lambs sold from €185 to €260.

There was an excellent show of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, June 6.

Fat cows sold up to €1,510 for Continental cows and €1,150 for Friesian cows.

Suckler pairings sold up to €2,340 with quite a few around the €2,000 mark.

Bullocks were in demand with numbers on offer small while there was a good entry of bulls.

Stronger lots 480kgs to 600kgs for further feeding were slower to sell.

Lighter lots were more in demand with farmers more active for these.

Heifers were in great demand with plenty of buyers for both lighter weights and also forward stores.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €620/head to €1,510/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €900 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €750 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €615 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €850 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €635 over.

Dry cows - €620 to €1,510 each.

