Sucklers sell to £1,380 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 240 calves and weanlings on Thursday, June 13 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

W Hood, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £471; P McCracken, Cookstown, Limousin £465, Friesian £218; J B Thompson, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £445, £430, £400, £380, £360, £355, £340, £335, £330, £305, £290, £285, £280, £260, £250, £240, £220, Friesian £218, Aberdeen Angus £200; J McKay, Dervock, Belgian Blue £432, Aberdeen Angus £400, £355, £310; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £380; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £380, £300; D Starrett, Kilrea, Charolais £370; A Stewart, Limavady, Shorthorn beef £360; A Ferguson, Stewartstown, Belgian Blue £355; Ballymena farmer, Belgian Blue £335, £290; Donemana farmer, Aberdeen Angus £328, £325, £322, £320, £290; N Booth, Bushmills, Hereford £295, Aberdeen Angus £270; H and P Palmer, Desertmartin, Montbeliarde £295; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Belgian Blue £280, Aberdeen Angus £250; W Henry, Coleraine, Limousin £278, £270; Maghera farmer, Belgian Blue £268; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £265, £215; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £265; J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Limousin £252; C Carey, Ahoghill, Hereford £235; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £218; W Cochrane, Macosquin, Aberdeen Angus £215, Hereford £212 and Magherafelt farmer, Ayrshire £215.

Heifer calves

S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £395, Limousin £370, Belgian Blue £355, £275; N Booth, Bushmills, Hereford £385, Aberdeen Angus £325, Hereford £200; W Hood, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £375, Aberdeen Angus £300; J Tanner, Castlerock, Speckle Park £365, £330, £202; Donemana farmer, Aberdeen Angus £362, £320, £318; J B Thompson, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £355, £350, £345, £330, £325, £315, £310, £295, £285, £280, £270, £265, £220; J McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £340, £275; A Ferguson, Stewartstown, Hereford £305; R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Blonde d'Aquitaine £305, Aberdeen Angus £255; W Henry, Coleraine, Limousin £295; W Cochrane, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £285; Maghera farmer, Hereford £250; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £240; J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Limousin £220; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £220 and J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £220.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £218.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 500 lambs on Monday, June 17 met a super trade as buyers were keen for lambs. Lambs to £97.00 and to 449 per kg.

Lambs

Garvagh farmer, 19.5k, £87.50 (449), 21k, £87.50 (417); Upperlands farmer, 19k, £84 (442); T Hunter, Aghadowey, 21.5k, £93 (433); D Norris and Sons, Articlave, 22k, £93.50 (425); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 22k, £93 (423); T Topping, Garvagh, 22k, £93 (423); I McClelland, Coleraine, 22k, £92.30 (420); O McIlvar, Aghadowey, 22k, £92.40 (420); F McKinney, Bendooragh, 22k, £92.40 (420); W McIlroy, Cullybackey, 22k, £92 (418); R J Paul, Maghera, 22k, £92 (418); N Wylie, Portglenone, 21.5k, £89.40 (416); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £93.40 (415); J Kerr, Macosquin, 21k, £87 (414); M Pollock, Coleraine, 21k, £87 (414); R A Kelly, Coleraine, 23k, £94.80 (412); Limavady farmer, 21.5k, £88.40 (411); Limavady farmer, 22k, £90.50 (411); Swatragh farmer, 22k, £90.50 (411); W J Sinclair, Macosquin, 22.5k, £92.20 (410), 23k, £93.40 (406); G and J Hayes, Ballymena, 22.5k, £91.50 (407); S Mullan, Drumsurn, 23k, £93.60 (407) and Limavady farmer, 19k, £77 (405).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Cross bred ewes to £97.00. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 210 stock on Wednesday, June 19 at Kilrea met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,580, heifers sold to £1,130 and fat cows sold to £1,200.

Fat cows: (flying trade - more required)

N McGill, Aghadowey, 450k Simmental £750 (167); W K Shiels, Maghera, 530k Friesian £800 (151); E Connor, Maghera, 480k Charolais £700 (146), 690k, £900 (130); J Kelso, Upperlands, 710k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,030 (145); K Stafford, Coleraine, 790k Simmental £1,120 (142); R J Sloan, Kilrea, 710k Charolais £1,000 (141), 510k Limousin £640 (126); Ballymena farmer, 860k Hereford £1,200 (140); M Smyth, Castlerock, 770k Simmental £1,020 (133); P Gillan, Armoy, 790k Charolais £1,045 (132); A and S Hall, Macosquin, 650k Friesian £855 (132); P and D Mullan, Macosquin, 570k Belgian Blue £700 (123); Draperstown farmer, 570k Hereford £700 (123); R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, 480k Friesian £550 (115); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 580k Charolais £660 (114); Ballymena farmer, 620k Limousin £700 (113), 660k, £740 (112) and D Dunlop, Glarryford, 630k Fleckvieh £715 (113).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

J Sherrard, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,380, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf to £1,200; N McKay, Portglenone, Parthenais cow with Charolais bull calf at foot to £1,260 and D Starrett, Kilrea, Belgian Blue heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot to £1,250.

Heifers

P and D Mullan, Macosquin, 370k Charolais £820 (222), 360k, £775 (215), 370k, £760 (205), 400k Limousin £800 (200); M Millar, Rasharkin, 380k Limousin £835 (220), 370k, £800 (216), 400k, £860 (215), 400k, £850 (211), 420k, £870 (207), 380k, £780 (205); Kilrea farmer, 340k Limousin £730 (215), 340k, £685 (202); D A Norris and Sons, Articlave, 390k Limousin £820 (210), 360k, £750 (208), 380k Limousin £750 (197); A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 450k Aberdeen Angus £935 (208), 480k Limousin £940 (196); C George, Dungiven, 310k Limousin £635 (205); N Brown, Ballycastle, 380k Charolais £765 (201), 350k, £690 (197), 420k Limousin £825 (196) and G Harkin, Limavady, 260k Limousin £520 (200).

Steers

C George, Dungiven, 290k Limousin £650 (224); V Boyle, Dunloy, 370k Limousin £765 (207), 450k, £920 (204), 360k, £725 (201), 440k, £850 (193), 430k, £830 (193); Claudy farmer, 280k Limousin £575 (205) and Kilrea farmer, 730k Limousin £1,400 (192), 830k Belgian Blue £1,580 (190).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

