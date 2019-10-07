Sucklers sell to a top price of £1700 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of nearly 800 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, October 5 sold in a noticeably stronger trade in all rings particularly for the better quality store cattle.

HEIFERS

The 230 store heifers sold readily with good quality heavy heifers selling from £190 per 100 kilos to £207 per 100 kilos for 644k Limousin at £1335 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £205 per 100 kilos for 656k Limousin at £1345 from a Dungannon producer.

Top price heifer £1425 for 706k Charolais £202 from a Dungannon farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £190 to £229 per 100 kilos for 378k Limousin at £865 from a Benburb producer followed by £210 per 100 kilos for 388k Limousin at £815 from a Dungannon producer.

Second quality heifers sold in an improved trade from £160 to £170 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Tandragee farmer 644k £1335 £207.00; Dungannon farmer 656k £1345 £205.00; Gilford farmer 572k £1165 £204.00; Dungannon farmer 642k £1305 £203.00; Tandragee farmer 678k £1375 £203.00; Dungannon farmer 706k £1425 £202.00; Tandragee farmer 560k £1125 £201.00 and Tandragee farmer 640k £1285 £201.00.

Middleweight heifers

Benburb farmer 378k £865 £229.00; Dungannon farmer 388k £815 £210.00; Keady farmer 380k £785 £207.00; Dungannon farmer 390k £805 £207.00; Richhill farmer 446k £925 £208.00; Armagh farmer 416k £845 £203.00; Armagh farmer 412k £835 £203.00 and Scarva farmer 470k £945 £200.00.

BULLOCKS

An increased entry of 300 store bullocks returned a firmer trade.

Good quality forward bullocks sold from £185 to £201 per 100 kilos for 560k Charolais at £1125 from a Kingsmill producer followed by £200 per 100 kilos for 512k Limousin at £1025 from a Castlewellan producer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £190 to £215 per 100 kilos for 436k Limousin at £935 from a Castlewellan producer followed by £212 per 100 kilos for 404k Limousin at £855 from an Antrim farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Kingsmill farmer 560k £1125 £201.00; Castlewellan farmer 512k £1025 £200.00; Kingsmill farmer 564k £1115 £198.00; Banbridge farmer 534k £1055 £198.00; Kingsmill farmer 536k £1055 £197.00; Comber farmer 508k £995 £196.00; Banbridge farmer 532k £1035 £195.00; Armagh farmer 560k £1075 £192.00 and Kingsmill farmer 550k £1055 £192.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 436k £935 £215.00; Banbridge farmer 404k £855 £212.00; Kingsmill farmer 484k £1005 £208.00; Castlewellan farmer 452k £935 £207.00; Loughgilly farmer 472k £975 £207.00; Banbridge farmer 440k £905 £206.00; Markethill farmer 422k £865 £205.00; Castlewellan farmer 432k £885 £205.00 and Portadown farmer 442k £905 £205.00.

WEANLINGS

The 220 weanlings returned in a noticeably stronger demand particularly for the better quality weanling.

Good quality light male weanling sold from £200 to £250 per 100 kilos for 274k Charolais at £685 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £238 for 240k Limousin at £575 from a Lisburn producer.

Stronger males sold to a top of £201 per 100 kilos for 448k Charolais at £900 from a Portadown producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £190 to £225 for 370k Charolais at £840 from a Portadown farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 448k £900 £201.00; Portadown farmer 452k £870 £192.00; Portadown farmer 434k £820 £189.00; Portadown farmer 442k £835 £189.00 and Portadown farmer 448k £840 £188.00.

Light male weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 274k £685 £250.00; Lisburn farmer 242k £575 £238.00; Rosslea farmer 298k £700 £235.00; Rosslea farmer 238k £550 £231.00; Rosslea farmer 266k £595 £224.00; Armagh farmer 248k £550 £222.00 and Armagh farmer 246k £530 £216.00.

The 40 sucklers sold to a top of £1700 for a Charolais cow with a bull calf with others selling at £1600 paid twice, £1320 and £1220 and several more outfits from £1000 to £1150 each.