Sufferins to host Burnview Bonanza sale

All roads will lead to Stephen Sufferin’s farm, Maghera, next Saturday (November 3) for the annual Burnview Bonanza sale of Suffolk females which this year includes consignments from a number of other well-established high-profile flocks for the first time.

Burnview is offering a total of 52 females which includes outstanding in-lamb gimmers and flock ewes as well as 21 top class ewe lambs. The remaining 43 females are being offered by other renowned flocks of Ballynacannon, Crewelands, Bannview, Beechcrest, Benedyglen, Islandmoyle and Carony to ensure that this is the not-to-be-missed sale of 2018.

The annual Burnview sale is firmly-established in the Suffolk calendar and brings together some of the most sought-after genetics and family bloodlines the breed has to offer. Many of the females purchased at previous sales have gone on to breed prize-winning progeny and that’s sure to be the case once again given the impressive line-up that is set to go under the hammer.

For Burnview it as been yet another outstanding year. Many of the gimmers being brought forward are in-lamb to Strathbogie I’m Invincible, named Male of the Year in 2018, and earlier in the year the Omagh breeders enjoyed another successful trip to Stirling where the eye-catching Burnview Bombay Sapphire was knocked down for 10, 000gns.

Burnview currently boast a truly magnificent line-up of breeding rams which includes Birness Murray, NI Sire of the Year in 2014 and which has bred rams sold to 14, 000gns, the 18,000gns Ballynacannon Attitude and Solwaybank Gent, full brother of the 26,000gns Rock Solid.

William and Stephanie Tait are offering some impressive lots, none more so than No 2, a gimmer by Attitude which has a strong family pedigree and which has produced sires sold for 16,000gns, 13,000gns and 11, 000gns.

Gimmer No7, already used in a ET programme, is another that will turn heads and is in-lamb to Invincible while a ewe lamb which demands more than a second glance is Lot 75, bred by Burnview Hitman II and whose dam is a sister of the renowned Burnview Gin and Tonic.

Included in Michael and Caolan McNally’s Benedyglen consignment is a number of gimmers by Strathbogie A King of Magic while the Ballynacannon flock of Denis Taylor which has sold rams for 20, 000gns and 18, 000gns is offering a selection of ewe lambs, gimmers and age ewes bred by the likes of Rhaeadr Rio, Rhaeadr Rolls Royce, Solwaybank Master Debater amongst others.

The Bannview prefix of Campbell and Jason Watson includes females by Burnview Vardy and Burnview Gin and Tonic while Beechcrest, established by Shaun and Ruth Turkington in 2012 is offering Burnview Lamborghini and Ginn and Tonic progeny.

Brian Dickson’s Islandmoyle consignment features the likes of Rhaeadr Rolex, Stephen Sufferin’s Crewelands gimmers on offer are all in-lamb to the 30, 000gns Birness Playboy while the Carony flock of Leslie and Mervyn Liggett are presenting a number of ewe lambs by Rhaeadr Redaymix and Deveronside Dugatti.

The address of Stephen Sufferin’s farm is 36 Crew Road, Maghera, Co Londonderry, BT46 5HN. All stock sold are available for immediate export. Any further enquires auctioneer Richard Beattie 07984694616 or William Tait 07833968417. Refreshements are available on the day.