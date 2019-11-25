Suffolk Breeders look back on successes

A packed dining room at the Dunsilly Hotel Antrim saw the NI Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society celebrate another successful year with their annual dinner dance and presentation of awards.
Members of the Northern Ireland branch once again made their mark at home and abroad during 2019 and that was reflected in the glittering array of prizes that were presented on the night.
Suffolk Sheep Society president Susan O’Keeffe was an invited guest and spoke on behalf of the society and thanked the Northern Ireland Branch for their kind invitation to their awards night.
Chairman of the NI Branch Joe Stewart reviewed the highlights and successes of its members in 2019 before society president Susan O’Keeffe made the presentations.
Joe congratulated members on their success both nationally and internationally.
The much anticipated draw for the quad trailer ballot in support of Macmillan Cancer Support took place on the night.
Congratulations to Stephen Toye on the winning ticket.
Rodney Clarke, the society’s guest auctioneer, led a highly entertaining and successful auction also supporting this very worthy charity.
A special thank you to all who donated items in support of the auction: AB Europe, John McClurig, Harbro, Suffolk Sheep Society, Peter Thompson, Alfie Shaw Agriimages, Natural Stockcare, Jill Gurney, Alastair Barkley and Ivan Porter.