Suffolk Breeders look back on successes

A packed dining room at the Dunsilly Hotel Antrim saw the NI Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society celebrate another successful year with their annual dinner dance and presentation of awards.

Members of the Northern Ireland branch once again made their mark at home and abroad during 2019 and that was reflected in the glittering array of prizes that were presented on the night.

All smiles for the camera at the NI Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society dinner

Suffolk Sheep Society president Susan O’Keeffe was an invited guest and spoke on behalf of the society and thanked the Northern Ireland Branch for their kind invitation to their awards night.

Chairman of the NI Branch Joe Stewart reviewed the highlights and successes of its members in 2019 before society president Susan O’Keeffe made the presentations.

Joe congratulated members on their success both nationally and internationally.

The much anticipated draw for the quad trailer ballot in support of Macmillan Cancer Support took place on the night.

Alastair Barkley pictured 1 st prize Commercial Ram Lamb at the Premier Sale

Congratulations to Stephen Toye on the winning ticket.

Rodney Clarke, the society’s guest auctioneer, led a highly entertaining and successful auction also supporting this very worthy charity.

A special thank you to all who donated items in support of the auction: AB Europe, John McClurig, Harbro, Suffolk Sheep Society, Peter Thompson, Alfie Shaw Agriimages, Natural Stockcare, Jill Gurney, Alastair Barkley and Ivan Porter.

William Tait picking up trophies for Group of 3 and Reserve Champion ' NI Branch Championships, Male of the Year and Show Team of the Year

Patrick Donnelly pictured - Flock of 31 Ewes and Over, Pen of Ewe Lambs and Champion Flock in the 2019 Flock Competition

Dennis Taylor pictured Supreme Champion NI Branch Championships

Eoin Butler picking up trophies on behalf of Alastair Gault for Best Female Exhibit, Best shearling and best ewe lamb at the 2018 ewe sale, Winner of Flock of 30 ewes and under, Stock Ram and Reserve Champion in the 2019 Flock Competition

Mark Priestley and his nephew Samuel with some of their trophies for Male annd Supreme Champion, Best ram lamb bred in NI and highest priced homebred ram lamb at the Premier Sale, Homebred Sire of the Year and NI Sire of the Year

Philip Gurney picking up the Allam Cup for the Best pen of 3 ram lambs at the Premier Sale

Amy Watson pictured picking up the Female of the Year Award on behalf of Campbell & Jason Watson