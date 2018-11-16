Suffolk breeders reflect on successful year

A packed dining room at the Killymoon Golf Club, Cookstown, saw the NI Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society celebrate another successful year with their annual dinner dance and presentation of awards.

Members of the NI Branch once again made their mark at home and abroad during 2018 and that was reflected in the glittering array of prizes that were presented on the night.

Guests included Ron Greig, Chairman of the Suffolk Sheep Society; Robin McIlrath, Chief Executive of the Suffolk Sheep Society; Campbell Watson, Suffolk Sheep Society President and his wife, Margaret; and Elaine and Alfie Shaw, Agri Images.

Ron Greig spoke on behalf of the Suffolk Sheep Society and thanked the NI Branch for their kind invitation and wished the members every success in the future. Campbell also addressed Members in his capacity as President of the Society.

Chairman of the NI Branch Joe Stewart reviewed the highlights and successes of its members in 2018 before his wife Helen made the presentations. Joe congratulated members on their success both Nationally and Internationally and expressed his confidence that the Suffolk Breed was on the up and up with Northern Ireland Branch Members leading that resurgence.

The much anticipated draw for the Ifor Williams Livestock Trailer ballot in support of the N Ireland Air Ambulance took place on the night Congratulations to Nathan Gilmore, Co. Down on the winning ticket.

A very successful auction was also held on the night supporting this very worthy charity. A special thanks to all who donated items in support of the auction: Parklands Veterinary Services, AB Europe, John McClurg, Smyths Daleside Feeds and Harbro.