Suffolk females head for Ballymena sale

The NI Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society will hold their annual show and sale of Suffolk females on Monday evening (November 12th) at Ballymena Livestock Market.

An outstanding offering of 72 females, including in-lamb ewes and ewe lambs from some of the renowned pedigree Suffolk flocks in Northern Ireland, are set to go under the hammer.

In all seven of the Province’s top breeders will be represented Blackbrae flock (R A S Barkley), Forkins (A R Gault), Leitrim (D&A McNeilly), Kinbally (C Patterson), Moylarg (J Adams), Straidrock (P Thompson) and Tullywinney (P McVerry).

A total of 64 ewes in-lamb to leading sires such as the 8,000gns Rhaedar Rio – Stirling 2016, 5,800gns Burnview Aristotle – Shrewsbury 2017, 5,500gns Solwaybank Titan - Stirling 2015, Glenroe Gladiator purchased Ballymena Premier Sale 2018, Mullaghboy Maverick, Lakeview Last Chance, Drimmie BlackIsle, Malinhead Maverick, Limepark Las Vegas, Castleisle Keep Ur Cool, Forkins Highwayman, Castlewood Highlander and Strathbogie I’m Invincible.

The Forkins, Tullywinney and Moylarg flocks of Alastair Gault, Patrick McVerry and Joe Adams are offering for sale a consignment of eight ewe lambs. These lambs have been bred by leading sires including Clunty Big Boy J, Ballynacannon Attitude, Solwaybank Titan, Forkins Black Gold and Rhaeadr Rio.

Ewes in the Northern Ireland Branch Sale are fully inspected in accordance with Society standards and are scanned in lamb on the evening of the sale. Prospective purchasers can therefore buy with confidence.

Judge for Monday evening’s sale, kindly sponsored by NCCE Farmware Store and Uniblock is the Suffolk Sheep Society President Mr. Campbell Watson. Judging will commence at 6pm followed by the sale at 7pm.

Catalogue available at www.suffolksheep.org or by contacting Orla on 07841117252.

AGM

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society will hold their AGM on Thursday 6th December 2018 at 8pm in Dungannon RFC. All members are invited to attend.