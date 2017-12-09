Suffolk Females in strong demand at Ballymena

Suffolk Females were in strong demand at the annual show and sale organised by the Northern Ireland Branch at Ballymena Livestock Mart.

The judge for the evening was the NI Branch chairman Geoffrey Douglas, who awarded Patrick Donnelly, of the Donrho flock, first prize in the ewe lamb class.

The Co Antrim breeder also went on to take the overall champion honours with his Rhaeadr Rhonn-sired ewe lamb, which went on to sell for 1,000gns to M Morton, Newry.

Patrick also went on to take second and third place in the ewe lamb class with his second placed lamb also selling to M Morton for 600gns.

Callum Patterson, of the Kinbally flock, took first place in the gimmer class and reserve champion with his Duncan’s Dominator sired ewe in lamb to Rhaeadr Rio. This was quickly snapped up by E McCloskey, Kilrea, changing hands for the top price of the evening of 1,400gns.

Callum also took the third prize rosette selling to S Doyle, Castlewellan, for 600gns.

Leitrim gimmers were strong in demand with David and Andrew McNeilly’s second prize gimmer in lamb to Burnview Aristotle being knocked down to J Moon, Co. Antrim for 800gns.

An eye catching Deveronside Pure Diamond bred shearling in lamb to Solwaybank Sapphire 2 which stood fourth in the gimmer class from the Blackbrae flock of RAS Barkley was snapped up by Co. Antrim fellow breeder James McCullough for 580gns.

The show and sale was sponsored by VOLAC.

Results:

Gimmers: 1st, C Patterson, 2nd, A McNeilly, 3rd, C Patterson, 4th, A Barkley.

Ewe Lamb: 1st, 2nd & 3rd, P Donnelly.

Champion: P Donnelly.

Reserve: C Patterson.