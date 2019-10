Suffolk Ram Lamb fetches top price of 900gns

The annual Co. Antrim Suffolk Breeders Show& Sale kindly sponsored by United Feeds and judged by Lesley Liggett was held at Ballymena Mart on Monday evening.

Shearling Ram Class: 1st John Hegarty Ballymoney; 2nd W R Blair Ballymoney; 3rd David McLean Larne.

Andre McNeilly, Randalstown Receiving Reserve Champion with a Ram Lamb, also in photo is Judge Mr Lesley Liggett, Mr Sam Watson, United Feeds Rep and Eliz Gould from the Co Antrim Suffolk Club

Ram Lamb Class: 1st & Champion Jos. Adams Glarryford; 2nd & Reserve Champion Andrew McNeilly Randalstown; 3rd David Duncan Crumlin; 4th P. Donnelly Rathkenny.

Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st Andrew McNeilly; 2nd David J Duncan; 3rd P Donnelly.

Leading prices: John McKay Ballymoney 900gns; A McNeilly 580gns; R A S Barkley Dunloy 550gns; P Donnelly 440gns; A McNeilly 430gns; Jos. Adams 420gns; John H Hegarty shearling Ram 420gns; David McLean 400 gns; A McNeilly ram lamb 400gns; W R Blair shearling ram 380 gns; E & J Gould Ringsend Ram lamb 380 gns; W R Blair 350gns; John McKay 350gns; A McNeilly 320gns; W B Johnston Ligoneil 300gns; R A S Barkley 300gns.