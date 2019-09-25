Suffolks sell away at Lisahally and Rathfriland

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society recently held sales in Lisahally and Rathfriland.

The sale at Lisahally proved a great success for Fred Smyth when Judge Michael McNally awarded the Co. Antrim breeder the Champion title with his Carowmoney Avenger sired ram lamb going on to sell for 450gns.

Champion from Fred Smyth sold for 450gns.

Smyth also took Reserve Champion selling for 300gns whilst also taking the Winning pairs rosette. Sean & Jane McCloskey took the top price at the sale with their 4th prize ram lamb selling for 500gns.

Reflecting on the show and sale Mc Nally commented: “Its hard to beat the Suffolk ram for crossing ability and the Suffolks’ fast finishing ability means that Suffolk cross lambs are up and away weeks earlier than any other breed.”

Rathfriland saw a packed ringside with standing room only with Jack & Alfie Moses’s 1st placed ram awarded the winning rosette from judge Shaun Turkington and went on to take the Champion title with their Rhaeadr Rio sired lamb selling to 400gns. The young Co.Antrim breeders also had success when their group of lambs took the winning rosettes.

Keith and Gordon McAdoo took 1st in the shearling class and also took the top price selling for 650gns. Co. Down breeder Anthony Patton took Reserve Champion with his ram lamb selling for 420gns.

Champion from Jack and Alfie Moses sold for 400gns

Speaking after the conclusion of judging Shaun commented: “I was delighted with the quality of the stock presented at Rathfriland this evening.

“There were so many sheep with excellent tops and ends that it made my job of choosing a winner particularly difficult .

“I am absolutely confident that purchasers will find these strong rams a real asset to their flocks.”

Leading prices at Rathfriland: K&G McAdoo 650,350 & 350gns, B Dickson 380 & 300gns, A Whitcroft 300gns, J Trimble 450 & 390gns, J&A Moses 400, 380 & 350gns, A Patton 420 & 360gns, M Herron 400 & 380gns, N Robinson 500 & 400gns, H Flynn 400gns.

The Suffolk Sales action now moves West with the sale at Killeter on 27th September.