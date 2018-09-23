Suffolks selling to 1,200gns at Ballymena

Suffolks were in high demand at the recent Ballymena sale organised by the Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch and generously sponsored by Animax Veterinary Technology.

Commercial breeders packed the ringside looking to source Suffolk rams for the forthcoming tupping season.

Sale prices peaked at 1,200gns when Bessiebell flock owners Jack and Emma Smyth topped the sale with their Scrogton Just the Job bred ram, which was knocked down to Nigel Walsh, Co. Down. Mr Walsh also went on to purchase another lamb from the Bessiebell flock for 1,000gns.

Co. Antrim breeder Brian McVicker’s champion ram lamb caught the eye of Mrs Margaret Crawford, Ballymena, when she purchased the Burnview Thunder bred lamb for 1,000gns. The reserve champion a Convoy Kickstart ram lamb from Campbell and Jason Watson went on to sell to Hunter Stewart, Co. Tyrone, for 680gns. Demand for lambs continued when Ballymena breeder Philip Lamont’s Safaddan Sapphire bred lamb sold for 850gns. Brian McVicker sold a further four lambs for 780gns, 580gns, 450gns and 400gns. Elizabeth and James Gould sold to 650gns and 600gns respectively.

Shearlings were also in strong demand when Brian McVicker’s Drimmie Defender 90 sired shearling took the red ribbons in the shearling class going on to sell to 500gns to P McSparron with Elizabeth and James Gould topping the shearling sale at 820gns.

Brian McVicker continued his winning form standing first in the pairs with Lesley & Mervyn Liggett taking second.

Results:

Shearling Class: 1st - lot 4 B McVicker; 2nd - lot 11 T Lamont; 3rd - lot 7 P Kennedy; 4th - lot 13 J&A Moses.

Ram Lamb Class: 1st - lot 102 B McVicker; 2nd - lot 71 C&J Watson; 3rd - lot 35 J McCullough; 4th - lot 29 L&M Liggett.

Pairs: 1st - lots 101 & 102 - B McVicker; 2nd - lots 29 & 31 - L&M Liggett; 3rd - lots 128&130 - M McNally; 4th - lots 106 & 112 - A Patton.

Champion: Brian McVicker. Reserve: Campbell & Jason Watson.