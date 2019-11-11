Suffolks top out at 1600gns

Suffolks were in high demand at the recent Ballymena sale organised by the Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch generously sponsored by Animax Veterinary Technology and judged by Stephen Sufferin of Crewelands flock fame.

Commercial breeders from near and far packed the ringside looking to source Suffolk rams for the forthcoming breeding season.

Reserve Champion from Patrick McVerry selling for 420gns to J Richardson, Armagh

Sale prices peaked at 1,600gns when Bessiebell flock owners Jack and Emma Smyth from Newtownstewart topped the sale with their Pennan Prelude bred ram which,after frenzied bidding was knocked down to Stuart Dorran, Co. Sligo. The Bessiebell flock also went on to sell two more top priced lambs at 1,300 and 1,100gns respectively.

Co. Antrim breeder’s David and Andrew McNeilly’s Champion ram lamb caught the eye of Mr. Kevin McDermott, Co. Donegal when he purchased the Solwaybank Titan bred lamb for 550gns. David and Andrew also sold lambs to 1,000gns and 520gns respectively. The Reserve champion, also a Solwaybank Titan sired ram lamb from Patrick McVerry, went on to sell to J Richardson, Co. Armagh for 420gns. Demand for lambs continued when Ballymena breeders Campbell and Jason Watson’s Ballynacannon President bred lamb sold for 1000gns. Elizabeth and James Gould sold to 810gns, 680, 400gns.

Shearlings were also in strong demand when Brian McVicker’s Drimmie Defender 90 sired shearling took the red ribbons in the shearling class going on to sell to 650gns to K McCaughan. Jack and Emma Smyth topped the shearling sale at 900gns.

Patrick McVerry continued form standing first in the pairs with Jason and Campbell Watson taking second.

1st Prize Shearling from Brian McVicker selling for 650gns to K McCaughan.

Commenting on the sale NI Branch Chairman Joe Stewart said: “It was great to see such strong commercial interest at the ringside evidence that the commercial sheep breeder recognises the strength of the Suffolk Ram as a crossing sire that enhances any breed of sheep.

Results:

Shearling Class : 1st lot 8 B McVicker; 2nd 2 N Robinson; 3rd lot 5 J&A Moses; 4th lot 1 J&C Watson

Ram Lamb Class: 1st lot 74 D&A McNeilly; 2nd lot 50 P McVerry