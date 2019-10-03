Summer 2019 at Glarryford YFC

Over the summer months, Glarryford held the annual treasure hunt, sports night, barbecue and summer club meeting.

At Ballymoney Show, the girl’s football team was placed first and the tug of war team second.

Members taking part in the Penguin Football Superclub Competition

At Ballymena Show, the senior girls hockey team came first and the boys hockey team came second.

At County competitions day at Antrim Show, Glarryford was placed third overall.

Members took part in beef and sheep stock judging heats. James Gregg, Ben Robinson, Deon Fleming, Amy King, Jessica Reid and Peter Alexander were all placed.

Peter Alexander was also placed fourth in sheep judging at the NI finals.

The tug of war team was placed third at Randalstown Arches Civic Week.

The junior tag rugby team won overall at the NI tag rugby finals.

10 members received a President’s Award Certificate and the club are Superclub competition winners.

Glarryford YFC officially opened its brand new Farmers’ Hall. Ernest O’Hara BEM and patron of Glarryford YFC opened the hall by cutting the ribbon.

The club also had an open day for the wider community to have a chance to see the club’s new hall as well as enjoy a free barbecue and a bouncy castle.

To start the new year Glarryford YFC had its first club meeting and welcomed 17 new members.