Summer’s coming as Texel Club gets set for Volac Show Championship

As lambing season draws to a close for another year and the promise of warmer weather, the NI Texel Club is preparing for this year’s summer show season.

The Volac Show Championship has been a regular feature of the Club’s event calendar with Alastair Sampson investing regular sponsorship for one of the Northern Ireland Texel Breeder’s prestigious competitions.

The Club wish to express their thanks to Alastair and Volac Ireland who have kindly agreed to sponsor for another year the Club’s Show Flock Competition.

The competition begins this year with Ballymoney and Lurgan Shows on Saturday, June 1.

Points may be gained in the Texel Classes at all Shows throughout the Summer towards the envied title ‘The Volac Texel Show Flock of the Year’ which will be announced at the annual dinner and awards ceremony in the Dunadry Hotel on November 9.

The six special show championship prizes will be awarded at the following shows and for a schedule please telephone the individual show secretary.

Points for the overall show flock will be gained at these shows as well as Lurgan, Ballymena, Newry, Castlewellan, Clogher and Antrim.

For further details of the competition members can contact the club secretary Martin Warnock on 07791679112.