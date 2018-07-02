Sun blazes down on Newry Show 2018

It was a case of fun and sun all the way at this year’s Newry Show. The event saw the Wilson family, from Newry, winning the Beef Inter-Breed Championship with their elite Charolais bull. The same animal had previously carried the day at Armagh.
It entered the show ring weighing an estimated 1,600 kilos.
Judge Brian McAllister, from Kells in Co Antrim, described his champion as being almost “picture perfect”, adding: “He has matured into a truly splendid breeding animal. Young stock can show lots of promise. But the trick is getting these animals to mature into the type of breeding animal that will make a real difference on-farm.
“The quality of the stock qualifying for the beef inter-breed class at this year’s show was excellent. But the Charolais bull stood out above the rest.”
The Inter-Breed Reserve went to Robert Miller, from Moneymore, with a choice cross bred heifer. She was produced as an embryo from Robert’s all conquering cross bred heifer of 2013 ‘She’s A Diamond’.
Newry Show is unique in hosting a bespoke Championship class for native breed cattle. That prize went to Duncan McDowell, from Newtownards.
His 19-month old Beef Shorthorn heifer, Castlemount Matrix Zipy, is a half-sister to the 2017 Junior Champion at the 2017 Stirling Bull Sales in Scotland. That animal subsequently sold in the ring for 13,000gns.
The Sheep Inter-Breed Championship at Newry 2018 was won by Naomi Ardis, from Hilltown, with her mature Texel ewe.
“This is her first outing of the year, as she had a foot problem earlier in the season,” said Naomi.
“The ewe lambed for the first time earlier this year. Her ram lamb came second in his class at Balmoral.
“We plan to flush the ewe and get some embryos from her later in the autumn.”
The Dairy Inter-Breed Championship was won by the Magowan family, from Rathfriland, with their impressive Holstein Cow, Goldilocks Sheba 72.
All of this activity was taking place as Newry Show celebrated its 150th anniversary.
“Cattle and sheep entries were up by one third this year,” confirmed Show Secretary Brian Lockhart.
“This confirms that Newry Show has a strong future, as well as a very prestigious history.”
Lockhart confirmed the role played by Newry Show in highlighting the importance of the agri-food sector to the South Down area.
“We are helping to communicate a strong message regarding the provenance of the food produced throughout our catchment area and the exemplary standards achieved by local farmers,” he explained.
“We want to build on this for the future. Brexit will throw up a host of opportunities and challenges for the farming and food industries. Continuing growth will be an ongoing priority for both sectors.”
Newry Show Results 2018
DAIRY CATTLE
Inter-Breed Champion: Magowan family
Reserve: Magowan family
Holstein classes
Champion: Magowan family
Reserve: Magowan family
Maiden heifer class: 1st O Martin; 2nd Kelly & Williamson
Heifer in Milk class: 1st Magown family
Cow in Milk class: 1st Magowan family; 2nd Magowan family
BEEF CATTLE
Beef Champion: Wilson family
Reserve: R Miller
Native Breed Champion: D D McDowell
Pairs Champion: R Miller
Reserve: Connolly family
Reserve: T & K Madden
Charolais classes
Champion: Wilson family
Reserve: Connolly family
Cow family: 1st Connolly family
Yearling class: 1st Connolly family
Junior heifer class: 1st Matchett family; 2nd Connolly family
Senior heifer class: 1st Connolly family; 2nd Connolly family
Junior bull class: 1st Connolly family
Senior bull class: 1st Wilson family
Pairs’ class: 1st Connolly family; 2nd Connolly family
Simmental classes
Champion: M Bradley
Heifer class: 1st M Bradley
Salers’ classes
Champion: P O’Kane
Reserve: P J Maginn & Sons
Cow class: 1st P J Maginn & Sons; 2nd P O’Kane
Yearling class: 1st P O’Kane
Junior heifer class: 1st P O’Kane; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons
Senior heifer class: 1st P O’Kane; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons
Junior bull class: 1st P J Maginn & Sons; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons
Pairs’ class: 1st S Connell; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons
Limousin classes
Champion: S Crawford
Reserve: C & R Mulholland
Cow class: 1st Broadhooks Cattle Company
Yearling class: 1st M McConville; 2nd M McConville
Junior heifer class: 1st S Crawford
Senior heifer class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd C & R Mulholland
Junior Bull: 1st D & J Bell; 2nd D Lester
Senior Bull class: 1st S Crawford
Pairs’ class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd S Crawford
British Blonde classes
Cow class: 1st: Johnston family
Yearling class: 1st Johnston family
Junior heifer class: 1st G McClelland; 2nd G McClelland
Senior heifer class: 1st Johnston family
Junior bull class: 1st N McKnight; 2nd Johnston family
Pairs class: 1st N McKnight: 2nd Johnston family
Commercial beef classes
Champion: R Miller
Female under 1 year-old: 1st R Miller; 2nd R Miller
Female over 1 year old: 1st Callaghan family; 2nd A O’Hanlon
Male under 1 year old: 1st R Miller
British Blue classes
Champion: Bavan Blues
Reserve: Bavan Blues
Junior heifer class: 1st Bavan Blues
Senior heifer class: 1st Bavan Blues
Beef Shorthorn classes
Champion: D D McDowell
Yearling class: 1st R & F McKeown; 2nd D Bailie
Junior heifer class: 1st R & F McKeown; 2nd J Peters
Senior heifer class: 1st D McDowell; 2nd D Bailie
Native Breed classes
Champion: T & K Madden
Reserve: A Pearson
Animal under 1 year: 1st J Quinn; 2nd D Bailie
Animal over 1 year old: 1st T & K Madden: 2nd A Pearson
Pairs’ class: 1st A Pearson
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: Matchett family
Junior heifer class: 1st S Cromie
Senior bull class: 1st Matchett family
Beef Young Handlers’ class 10- 14yo: 1st M Bradley; 2nd S Murphy
Beef Young Handlers’ class 15- 18yo: 1st V Johnston: 2nd C Dorman
SHEEP CLASSES
Inter-Breed Champion: N Ardis
more results to follow
GOAT CLASSES
Champion: A Mullan
Reserve: S Wilson
Anglo Nubian – Goat in Milk: 1st A Mullan
Goatling class: 1st A Mullan; 2nd S Wilson
Female kid – Saanen: 1st A Mullan
Female kid – Anglo Nubian: 1st S Wilson; 2nd S Wilson
Non pedigree goat in milk: 1st S Wilson
Group of three class: 1st A Mullan; 2nd S Wilson
Pygmy Goat classes
Champion: J MacAuley
Reserve: A Frazer