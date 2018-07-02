Sun blazes down on Newry Show 2018

It was a case of fun and sun all the way at this year’s Newry Show. The event saw the Wilson family, from Newry, winning the Beef Inter-Breed Championship with their elite Charolais bull. The same animal had previously carried the day at Armagh.

It entered the show ring weighing an estimated 1,600 kilos.

Stephen Crawford with the Limousin Champion at Newry Show 2018

Judge Brian McAllister, from Kells in Co Antrim, described his champion as being almost “picture perfect”, adding: “He has matured into a truly splendid breeding animal. Young stock can show lots of promise. But the trick is getting these animals to mature into the type of breeding animal that will make a real difference on-farm.

“The quality of the stock qualifying for the beef inter-breed class at this year’s show was excellent. But the Charolais bull stood out above the rest.”

The Inter-Breed Reserve went to Robert Miller, from Moneymore, with a choice cross bred heifer. She was produced as an embryo from Robert’s all conquering cross bred heifer of 2013 ‘She’s A Diamond’.

Newry Show is unique in hosting a bespoke Championship class for native breed cattle. That prize went to Duncan McDowell, from Newtownards.

Enjoying the sun at Newry Show 2018: Heather Irwin, Lurgan and Eric Smart, Jerrettspass

His 19-month old Beef Shorthorn heifer, Castlemount Matrix Zipy, is a half-sister to the 2017 Junior Champion at the 2017 Stirling Bull Sales in Scotland. That animal subsequently sold in the ring for 13,000gns.

The Sheep Inter-Breed Championship at Newry 2018 was won by Naomi Ardis, from Hilltown, with her mature Texel ewe.

“This is her first outing of the year, as she had a foot problem earlier in the season,” said Naomi.

“The ewe lambed for the first time earlier this year. Her ram lamb came second in his class at Balmoral.

Naomi Ardis and Rian O'Hare, both from Hilltown, with the Sheep Inter Breed Champion at Newry Show 2018

“We plan to flush the ewe and get some embryos from her later in the autumn.”

The Dairy Inter-Breed Championship was won by the Magowan family, from Rathfriland, with their impressive Holstein Cow, Goldilocks Sheba 72.

All of this activity was taking place as Newry Show celebrated its 150th anniversary.

“Cattle and sheep entries were up by one third this year,” confirmed Show Secretary Brian Lockhart.

Two year-old Maisie McNeill, from Newry and five year-old Charlie Treanor, from Portadown, were the Little Farmer Girl and Little Farmer Boy at Newry Show 2018

“This confirms that Newry Show has a strong future, as well as a very prestigious history.”

Lockhart confirmed the role played by Newry Show in highlighting the importance of the agri-food sector to the South Down area.

“We are helping to communicate a strong message regarding the provenance of the food produced throughout our catchment area and the exemplary standards achieved by local farmers,” he explained.

“We want to build on this for the future. Brexit will throw up a host of opportunities and challenges for the farming and food industries. Continuing growth will be an ongoing priority for both sectors.”

Newry Show Results 2018

DAIRY CATTLE

Members of the Wilson family with their Inter Breed Beef Champion at Newry Show 2018

Inter-Breed Champion: Magowan family

Reserve: Magowan family

Holstein classes

Champion: Magowan family

Reserve: Magowan family

Maiden heifer class: 1st O Martin; 2nd Kelly & Williamson

Heifer in Milk class: 1st Magown family

Cow in Milk class: 1st Magowan family; 2nd Magowan family

BEEF CATTLE

Beef Champion: Wilson family

Reserve: R Miller

Native Breed Champion: D D McDowell

Pairs Champion: R Miller

Reserve: Connolly family

Reserve: T & K Madden

Charolais classes

Champion: Wilson family

Reserve: Connolly family

Cow family: 1st Connolly family

Yearling class: 1st Connolly family

Junior heifer class: 1st Matchett family; 2nd Connolly family

Senior heifer class: 1st Connolly family; 2nd Connolly family

Junior bull class: 1st Connolly family

Senior bull class: 1st Wilson family

Pairs’ class: 1st Connolly family; 2nd Connolly family

Simmental classes

Champion: M Bradley

Heifer class: 1st M Bradley

Salers’ classes

Champion: P O’Kane

Reserve: P J Maginn & Sons

Cow class: 1st P J Maginn & Sons; 2nd P O’Kane

Yearling class: 1st P O’Kane

Junior heifer class: 1st P O’Kane; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons

Senior heifer class: 1st P O’Kane; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons

Junior bull class: 1st P J Maginn & Sons; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons

Pairs’ class: 1st S Connell; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons

Limousin classes

Champion: S Crawford

Reserve: C & R Mulholland

Cow class: 1st Broadhooks Cattle Company

Yearling class: 1st M McConville; 2nd M McConville

Junior heifer class: 1st S Crawford

Senior heifer class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd C & R Mulholland

Junior Bull: 1st D & J Bell; 2nd D Lester

Senior Bull class: 1st S Crawford

Pairs’ class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd S Crawford

British Blonde classes

Cow class: 1st: Johnston family

Yearling class: 1st Johnston family

Junior heifer class: 1st G McClelland; 2nd G McClelland

Senior heifer class: 1st Johnston family

Junior bull class: 1st N McKnight; 2nd Johnston family

Pairs class: 1st N McKnight: 2nd Johnston family

Commercial beef classes

Champion: R Miller

Female under 1 year-old: 1st R Miller; 2nd R Miller

Female over 1 year old: 1st Callaghan family; 2nd A O’Hanlon

Male under 1 year old: 1st R Miller

British Blue classes

Champion: Bavan Blues

Reserve: Bavan Blues

Junior heifer class: 1st Bavan Blues

Senior heifer class: 1st Bavan Blues

Beef Shorthorn classes

Champion: D D McDowell

Yearling class: 1st R & F McKeown; 2nd D Bailie

Junior heifer class: 1st R & F McKeown; 2nd J Peters

Senior heifer class: 1st D McDowell; 2nd D Bailie

Native Breed classes

Champion: T & K Madden

Reserve: A Pearson

Animal under 1 year: 1st J Quinn; 2nd D Bailie

Animal over 1 year old: 1st T & K Madden: 2nd A Pearson

Pairs’ class: 1st A Pearson

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: Matchett family

Junior heifer class: 1st S Cromie

Senior bull class: 1st Matchett family

Beef Young Handlers’ class 10- 14yo: 1st M Bradley; 2nd S Murphy

Beef Young Handlers’ class 15- 18yo: 1st V Johnston: 2nd C Dorman

SHEEP CLASSES

Inter-Breed Champion: N Ardis

more results to follow

GOAT CLASSES

Champion: A Mullan

Reserve: S Wilson

Anglo Nubian – Goat in Milk: 1st A Mullan

Goatling class: 1st A Mullan; 2nd S Wilson

Female kid – Saanen: 1st A Mullan

Female kid – Anglo Nubian: 1st S Wilson; 2nd S Wilson

Non pedigree goat in milk: 1st S Wilson

Group of three class: 1st A Mullan; 2nd S Wilson

Pygmy Goat classes

Champion: J MacAuley

Reserve: A Frazer