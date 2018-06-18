Sun shines for Ballymena sale

On Saturday 9th June, Ballymena Livestock Markets’ Machinery Sale was held at the market yard premises on the Woodside Road.

With just under 900 lots on the premises the sale was slightly smaller than normal but with the sun on everyone’s back the trade was furious.

JCB 3CX Digger - £6100.

Over the week leading up to the sale, men came from far and wide to enter lots and on the day buyers came from all across Ireland to purchase.

The sale topped at £24000 for a Case JX1100 followed closely by a New Holland TS060 selling for £21000.

Other leading prices as follows: Massey Ferguson 372 £7800, JCB 3CX Digger £6100, Massey Ferguson 290 £4900, Herbst Slurry Tanker £4700, Kane 10 Tonne Grain Trailer £2780, Ivor Williams 10x6 Cattle Trailer £2400, KRM Mulcher £2300, Abbey 2000gal Tanker £1900, Redrock Slurry Pump £1850, Kuhn 8ft Mower £1850, Yamaha 4x4 Quad £1800, Vicon Mower Conditioner £1700, Hudson Cattle Trailer £1650, Pottinger Tedder £1600, Twos Mulcher £1500Kuhn 10ft Mower £1500, Vicon 1354 Artificial Sower £1480, Cattle Trailer £1480, 12x7 Tipping Trailer £1350, Hudson Cattle Trailer £1250, Marshall Tipping Trailer £1200, 8ft Disc Harrow £1200.Fordson Dexta 1958 £1200, Vicon 8ft Mower Conditioner £1180, Toyota Rav 4 £1000, Nissan Xtrail £1000, Kubota Ride on Lawn Mower £480.

Some smaller items also sold well with a Skyjet 125 selling to £250, Bike £150, Stilh Chain Saw £112, Electric Fencer £102, Dual Fuel Range Cooker £100, Transformer £90, Power Washer £90, Back Door for slurry Tanker £75, Stove £75.

Herbst Slurry Tanker - £4700.

The next machinery sale will be held on Saturday 1st September, Items can be left in the yard the week prior to the sale.

Anyone interested in entering items into the paper for the special entries advert or for any other information on the sale please contact the Mart Office, on 028 25 633470.