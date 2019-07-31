Sun shines for Commercials at Omagh Show

With one of the warmest summer shows to date it was the McKee brothers Chris and Damien from Keady, Co. Armagh who were on fire at Omagh as their Limousin heifer scooped her second championship of the summer.

Having won the store heifer class, judge Geoff Rodgers said his champion caught his eye as soon as she entered the ring.

The store heifer class

Standing in the reserve spot was Alan Veitch with his black Limousin steer. Alan earlier took the red ticket from the store bullock class.

Other first prize winners on the day were Robert Miller winning the calf born in 2019 class.

Members are reminded to gain points for show animal of the year that they have to be fully paid members of the club.

For membership please contact the club secretary on 07919574811 or Chairperson Robert on 07929759229.

Champion McKee brothers

Reminder that the annual club show is earlier this year. The event will be held on August 24th at Dungannon Farmers Mart.