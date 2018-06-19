Sun shines on Commercial classes at Armagh

The sun was splitting the skies at Armagh Show when Robert Miller’s red Limousin heifer claimed the Commercial Championship.

After winning the store heifer class, judge for the day Nathan Harvey couldn’t go past this heifer when she got the tap forward for overall champion.

Robert’s heifer is still on winning form from Ballymoney show a few weeks ago.

Following close to Robert Millers’ heifer was a smart black Limousin heifer from the team of JCB Commercials where she stood top of the beef heifer class, then went on to win reserve commercial champion on the day.

Robert’s two black calves teamed up again as they did in Lurgan to claim the pairs championship, with a larger entry of commercials on show it’s good to see exhibitors supporting summer shows.

Plans are in full swing for the annual club show which will take place on Saturday, 1st September at Dungannon Farmers Market with new classes and championships in the schedule which include a Blonde sired championship.

There is a few more exciting classes but more will be revealed in the next coming weeks.

Anyone looking any more information on upcoming events please get in contact through the Facebook page or by contacting Robert Simpson on 07929759229