Super entry of dairy stock sees calved heifers sell to £2450 at Kilrea Mart

Thursday, November 21: A super entry of 260 calves and weanlings on met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Kilrea farmer, Limousin £420; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £355; H G Stewart, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £345, N R £250, £230; T McCollum, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus £325; R Kerr, Portglenone, Limousin £335, Aberdeen Angus £225; J W McCollum, Ballykelly, Aberdeen Angus £322; Desertmartin farmer, Belgian Blue £312; J McCrea, Donemana, Aberdeen Angus £315, Charolais £310; R and R Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £297, £282; O McIlvar, Aghadowey, Hereford £290; R Kyle and Sons, Culnady, Belgian Blue £268, Aberdeen Angus £215; J and S McCaughan, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus £265; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £245; Garvagh farmer, Stabiliser £245; W Crawford, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £242; J McClelland, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £215; D Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £205; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £205 and Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Heifer calves

T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £345; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £330, £300; R Kyle and Sons, Culnady, Belgian Blue £300; N Smyth, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £300; Draperstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295; R Kerr, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £288; J McCrea, Donemana, Charolais £285, Aberdeen Angus £260; H G Stewart, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £280, £270, £260; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £210 and J Tannahill, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £175.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Antrim farmer, 210k Limousin £580 (276), 220k Charolais heifer £580 (264), 220k Charolais steer £550 (250), 260k £645 (248); Greysteel farmer, 190k Limousin steer £505 (266), 190k £445 (234), 210k £485 (231), 290k £650 (224); Magherafelt farmer, 250k Charolais heifer £665 (266), 230k £575 (250), 190k Limousin £435 (229); Ballymoney farmer, 230k Belgian Blue steer £550 (239), 230k Charolais heifer £510 (222), 250k Limousin £545 (218); Limavady farmer, 250k Shorthorn £575 (230), 290k Shorthorn £620 (214), 300k £625 (208), 370k Limousin heifer £750 (203) and D McKay, Ballymena, 260k Limousin heifer £580 (223).

Friesian steers 300k £425 (142).

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, November 25: A super entry of 500 lambs which met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £86.20 and to 3.80 per kg.

Lambs

J Carten, Limavady, 19.5k £74 (380); Macosquin farmer, 22.5k £80 (356); D Robinson, Magherafelt, 22k £78 (355); H McErlean, Portglenone, 21k £74.40 (354), 24k £84 (350); T Smyth, Kilrea, 22k £77 (350); G Ball, Feeny, 23.5k £82 (349); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 23k £80 (348); L Reid, Aghadowey, 23.5k £81.50 (347); J Semple, Dungiven, 22.5k £78 (347); J Hegarty, Bendooragh, 25k £85.50 (342); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23k £78.50 (341); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 22.5k £76.40 (340); J Kerr, Macosquin, 23k £77.80 (338); M Stewart, Portglenone, 23.5k £79.50 (338); G Wilkinson, Cookstown, 24k £81 (338); J Andrews, Portglenone, 24.5k £82.20 (336); S McLoughlin, Limavady, 23.5k £79 (336); Garvagh farmer, 23.5k £79 (336); S McNeill, Rasharkin, 23.5k £79 (336); L McKinley, Portstewart, 25k £83 (332); Kilrea farmer, 25.5k £84.50 (331); Gilmore and Co, Boveedy, 26k £85.80 (330) and A McIlroy, Aghadowey, 26k £85.80 (330).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £90.00, rams sold to £100.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, November 26: A super entry of dairy stock met a flying trade with calved heifers to a top of £2450.

More stock required weekly.

Grange Farms, Castlerock, calved heifers to £2450, £2060, £1960, £1910, £1880, £1820, £1810, £1800, £1760, £1660, £1630, £1520, second calvers to £1700; J A Nevin, Ringsend, calved heifer £1830; I Watson, Coagh, second calvers to £1580, £1470, third calver to £1410 and T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved heifer £1500.

Selection of yearling heifers to £770.

Wednesday, November 27: A super entry of 275 fat cow, suckler and store stock at Kilrea, met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1350, heifers sold to £1205 and fat cows sold to £1200.

Fat cows: (80) (Flying trade - more required)

Coleraine farmer, 610k Belgian Blue £990 (162), 680k Shorthorn £1070 (157), 630k Aberdeen Angus £870 (138); D Boyd, Portglenone, 710k Simmental £1050 (148), 830k £1200 (145); C Cousley, Bendooragh, 750k Charolais £1100 (147); G Douglas, Aghanloo, 480k Blonde d’Aquitaine £700 (146); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 690k Belgian Blue £970 (141), 580k Simmental £735 (127); W Wylie, Dunloy, 660k Fleckvieh £900 (136), 630k £700 (111); T T and I G Kyle, Portglenone, 410k Friesian £540 (132), 420k £540 (129), 480k £590 (123), 470k £540 (115), 490k £560 (114), 480k £520 (108); A Paul, Maghera, 750k Limousin £990 (132), 760k £980 (129), 700k £900 (129), 780k Hereford £910 (117); S and S Houston, Maghera, 670k Friesian £875 (131); G I Wallace, Upperlands, 640k Friesian £820 (128), 590k Holstein £740 (125); I Smyth, Limavady, 670k Hereford £860 (128); H Conn, Castlerock, 600k Limousin £760 (127); H Allen, Bendooragh, 570k Fleckvieh £700 (123), 770k £840 (109), 610k £665 (109); I Cruickshank, Glarryford, 700k Fr £855 (122), 660k £790 (120); W K Shiels, Maghera, 630k Friesian £755 (120) and L Morrison, Ballymoney, 590k Holstein £640 (109).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

C and J Kelly, Bellarena, Belgian Blue Cow with Belgian Blue heifer calf at foot to £1380 and G Neely, Limavady, second calver Limousin with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot to £1280, second calver Limousin with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1280, second calver Limousin with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1200.

Heifers

H Savage, Magherafelt, 260k Belgian Blue £630 (242), 300k Limousin £645 (215), 280k £600 (214), 280k Charolais £530 (189), 370k Simmental £695 (188); R O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 240k Aberdeen Angus £540 (225), 410k Charolais £865 (211); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 540k Charolais £1205 (223), 540k £1000 (185); Garvagh farmer, 340k Charolais £730 (215), 360k £760 (211); D Boyle, Dunloy, 400k Limousin £795 (199), 420k £760 (181); R McKay, Ballymoney, 330k Limousin £655 (199); G Neely, Limavady, 360k Limousin £715 (199); A McKinley, Kilrea, 440k Limousin £870 (198), 420k £805 (192); D McClure, Kilraughts, 420k Aberdeen Angus £785 (187); D Lamont, Coleraine, 400k Limousin £735 (184) and H G Stewart, Magherafelt, 380k Belgian Blue £700 (184).

Steers

A Scullion, Portglenone, 420k Charolais £955 (227), 480k £1070 (223), 450k £1000 (222), 470k £1000 (213), 520k £1080 (208), 460k £950 (207); P Diamond, Kilrea, 500k Simmental £1090 (218), 470k Charolais £940 (200), 580k Simmental £1110 (191), 520k Limousin £980 (189); C Cowan, Rasharkin, 370k Aberdeen Angus £800 (216), 430k £860 (200), 400k £765 (191), 470k £880 (187); I Tanner, Castlerock, 310k Simmental £650 (210); J McQuitty, Clough, 260k Charolais £540 (208), 260k Aberdeen Angus £525 (202); P O’Neill, Toomebridge, 540k Charolais £1120 (207), 530k Limousin £1050 (198), 500k Charolais £985 (197); G Neely, Limavady, 390k Limousin £805 (206); Magherafelt farmer, 440k Limousin £890 (202), 400k Hereford £805 (201), 400k Limousin £795 (199), 440k £855 (194), 420k Hereford £800 (191); J Irwin, Ballymoney, 460k Aberdeen Angus £925 (201); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 465k Aberdeen Angus £925 (199); R O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 255k Aberdeen Angus £500 (196); S Mackey, Greysteel, 420k Aberdeen Angus £795 (189); Antrim farmer, 650k Fleckvieh £1200 (185) and J Campbell, Upperlands, 610k Parthenais £1115 (183).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.