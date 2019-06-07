SuperValu serves up a zeon fuss summer

With the return of bright summer evenings and the succulent scents of smoky barbecues in the air, SuperValu is taking the hassle out of barbeque season, with an extensive new summer range.

Featuring 30 new lines, perfect for the summer season, the range is part of a £250k investment from SuperValu into its meat offering.

This exciting new range, available in stores across Northern Ireland, is packed full of your favourite summer flavours.

From fresh cut meats to salads, cheeses and picnic favourites, SuperValu has got summer sorted.

Check out SuperValu’s top five ingredients for a delicious summer season.

Fire up the grill

Nothing beats firing up the barbecue for the first alfresco meal of the season. This summer, SuperValu ranges will cut down your time in the kitchen, leaving more time to mingle with guests or simply sit back and enjoy the aromatic scents of deliciously marinated meat sizzling on the barbecue.

The Prepared By Our Butcher and Fresh For You ranges include everything from traditional favourites, like burgers and sausages, to Chinese Pork Belly Ribs, Cajun chicken skewers, sizzling steaks and piri piri spatchcock chickens, ready to place straight on the barbecue with zero effort required. What’s more, SuperValu stores have their own in-house butcher, ready to offer handy tips, make recommendations and cater for all your barbecue needs.

Prep-free picnics

Whether you are packing up a picnic for the park, or stealing a few moments to dine alfresco, SuperValu’s new summer range has everything you need to pull together a tasty no-fuss basket of treats. With tasty local cheeses, fresh breads, mouth-watering salamis, flavoursome dips and tantalising tapas-style treats to choose from, your picnic will be the envy of your friends. All that’s left is to wait for some sunshine.

Perfect wine pairings

Long and balmy summer evenings are the perfect time to enjoy a glass of wine, which is why SuperValu have selected an exclusive wine collection, handpicked to complement their summer range. Relax in the garden with the crisp flavours of a chilled white wine; find the perfect light summer rosé, such as the SuperValu favourite Bendel Cuvee Caroline Rose from Provence France (£8.49), to accompany your fish dish; or opt for rich red wine like the Cantina Tombacco Aglianico (£8), also available at SuperValu, to complement the charred and smoky flavours of barbecued beef or pork.

Barbecue and beer

When it comes to pairing food and drinks, wine seems like the obvious companion, but barbecues and beer also go hand-in-hand to make an excellent summer combination. SuperValu is home to a range of local craft beers and ciders, each boasting their own unique flavours and aroma. Exclusive to SuperValu, The JourneyMan IPA is bursting with fruity hop flavours, balanced hints of malt and biscuit, making the perfect accompaniment to your barbecue favourites. What’s more, did you know that the bubbles in beer cleanse your palate with every sip?

Summer serves

Feeling the heat? Cool down with a quenching gin and tonic or fruity summer cocktail. Alongside their selection of wines and beers, SuperValu has a fantastic selection of carefully selected spirits, featuring a number of local producers including Jawbox, Shortcross, and Boatyard Gins. From simple summer serves to something more exotic, these spirits are perfect for getting the party started or winding down after a summer feast.

