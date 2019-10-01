‘Supreme Delight’ for Beltex debutants at annual Ballymena Show and Sale

It was a case of “Supreme Delight” for Beltex Show debutants, Allen and Vicky McFadden, when their Shearling Ram, Ashley Diesel, Lot 13, was tapped out as Supreme Champion at the Irish Club Show and Sale held at Ballymena Livestock Market on September 16.

Hailing from Banbridge, Allen, who attended the Show and Sale with his father-in-law, Alan Dawson, was absolutely delighted with the result.

Eddie O'Neill with Lagyveagh Dazzler, Lot 17, the Reserve Champion and Show judge, Seamus Kelly.

Judge, Seamus Kelly, from Omagh, then selected Lagyveagh Dazzler, Lot 17, a Shearling Ewe from the Glenarm-based Lagyveagh Flock of Hugh and Eddie O’Neill as Reserve Champion.

The Supreme Champion, described by judge, Seamus Kelly, as “a good big sheep with plenty of length and a fine example of a Beltex Ram”, was sired by Bonecastle Cameron and is out of Lagyveagh Wild Rose.

The Reserve Champion, described by Seamus as “a smart sheep with a good body – very true to type”, was sired by Kingledores Alfonso ET with Van’t Hoveke the Dam.

Ashley Diesel also took the Male Champion title while Lagyveagh Dazzler won the Female Championship.

Allen McFadden, right, and Alan Dawson with Ashley Diesel, Lot 13, the Supreme Champion at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Show at Ballymena Livestock Market and Show judge, Seamus Kelly.

Reserve Male Champion was Coolough Daddy Longlegs, Lot 3, from Omagh-based John Donaghy, Coolough Flock.

Reserve Female Champion was Annahilt Daisy ET, Lot 19, a Shearling Ewe from another show debutant, Sam Rutherford, Annahilt Flock, Hillsborough.

Allen McFadden added to his success by winning the Ewe Lamb class with Ashley Ella, Lot 20.

“For a small show the overall standard was high – the quality was there,” concluded Seamus Kelly.

The Shearling Ewe class in progress.

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Show and Sale at Ballymena Livestock Market, 16th September, 2019 – Show Results:

Supreme Champion: Ashley Diesel, Lot 13, Shearling Ram, Allen and Vicky McFadden, Ashley Flock, Banbridge.

Reserve Champion: Lagyveagh Dazzler, Lot 17, Shearling Ewe, H. O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

Male Champion: Ashley Diesel, Lot 13, Shearling Ram, Allen and Vicky McFadden, Ashley Flock, Banbridge.

Sam Rutherford with Annahilt Daisy ET, Lot 19, the Reserve Female Champion.

Reserve Male Champion: Coolough Daddy Longlegs, Lot 3, John Donaghy, Coolough Flock, Omagh.

Female Champion: Lagyveagh Dazzler, Lot 17, Shearling Ewe, H. O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

Reserve Female Champion: Annahilt Daisy ET, Lot 19, Shearling Ewe, Sam Rutherford, Annahilt Flock, Hillsborough.

CLASSES:

Shearling Rams:

1st Ashley Diesel, Lot 13, Allen and Vicky McFadden, Ashley Flock, Banbridge.

Allen McFadden is congratulated by judge, Seamus Kelly, after winning the Male Championship with Lot 13, Ashley Diesel. The Shearling Ram went on to lift the Supreme Champion title.

2nd Coolough Daddy Longlegs, Lot 3, John Donaghy, Coolough Flock, Omagh.

3rd Coolough Dirty Harry, Lot 4, John Donaghy, Coolough Flock, Omagh.

Shearling Ewes:

1st Lagyveagh Dazzler, Lot 17, H. O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

2nd Annahilt Daisy ET, Lot 19, Sam Rutherford, Annahilt Flock, Hillsborough.

3rd Lagyveagh Dream Girl, Lot 16, H. O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

Ewe Lambs:

1st Ashley Ella, Lot 20, Allen & Vicky McFadden, Ashley Flock, Banbridge.

2nd Ashley Elaine, Lot 21, Allen & Vicky McFadden, Ashley Flock, Banbridge.

Judge was Seamus Kelly, Loughmacrory, Omagh.