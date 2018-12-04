Suspected stolen JCB digger recovered by police

Police, working with colleagues in An Gardaí Siochana, have recovered a JCB digger, believed to have stolen in Dublin.

The vehicle had been reported stolen sometime between 4pm on November 27th and 7am on November 28th, and was later recovered, with the help of a tracking device, by police in Craigavon shortly after 10.30am on November 28th.

In a follow up search police also seized a number of items of suspected stolen plant equipment.

Detective Inspector McCamley said: “A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, and has been released on bail pending enquiries.”