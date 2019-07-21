Sustainable agriculture bursary deadline

The deadline has been extended for six scholarship opportunities as part of the Jordans Cereals and The Prince’s Countryside Fund Sustainable Agriculture Bursary.

Prospective undergraduates at the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) and the University of Reading can apply for £5,000 of funding support throughout their degree, which is now accepting applications until Friday, August 30.

The Sustainable Agriculture Bursary will fund UK based undergraduate students under the age of 35 to support their academic studies and help pursue their interest in, and knowledge of, sustainable farming and agricultural practices.

The six successful applicants will each receive a £3,000 cash award in their first year, and a further £1,000 cash award (provided by their university) in both their second and third years of study.

All four partners are dedicated to caring for nature and the environment, and the bursary is part of their long-term commitment to help build a more sustainable future for all by making a positive impact in agriculture. Students with an offer to study agricultural courses at either Reading or the RAU starting in September 2019 are eligible to apply.

The recipients of the bursary will also have exclusive access to mentoring from experts at Jordans and The Prince’s Countryside Fund, as well as benefitting from event invitations and access to both organisations’ networks. This presents a unique opportunity to broaden learning potential and to support a more interesting, dynamic CV for future employment in farming and agriculture.

To apply, prospective undergraduate students who have confirmed The University of Reading or the Royal Agricultural University as their first-choice place of study on UCAS simply need to fill in a short online application form explaining why they’re interested in sustainable farming.

Applications close on Friday, August 30 at 12 noon.

To find out more visit www.Jordanscereals.co.uk or www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk.

Alex Murphy, Jordans Marketing Manager, said: “At Jordans Cereals, we’re committed to protecting nature and the wider environment around us. We’re proud of our new bursary scheme designed to actively support the next generation of farmers, helping farming become even more sustainable in the future.”

Claire Saunders, Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund said: “The Fund is delighted to be working with Jordans to provide this bursary, and we are grateful to the RAU and Reading for their support.

“We hope that this opportunity will help inspire students to consider how they can farm in the most sustainable and productive way.”