Swatragh Co-Op Truck and Tractor Run in aid of Air Ambulance NI

Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises, based at Swatragh, are holding their first ever charity Truck/Tractor Run and Fun Day in aid of the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 1, 2018 with special guest Ritchie Remo performing on the day.

There will be a number of family fun activities on the day including bouncy castles, face painting, petting farms and a range of stalls from various businesses.

The NCCE team visited the Air Ambulance base, with the primary helicopter being called out almost immediately upon arrival. The team is pictured with the back-up helicopter, however it highlighted the major importance of the Air Ambulance Service and how you simply never know when it will be needed.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) is the charity that fundraises for and manages the helicopter operations of Northern Ireland’s Helicopter Emergency Medical Service which costs £2million per year to run.

Whilst the community has been generous and supportive, the charity is still building awareness of the need and growing income levels to ensure sustainability. The local Area Fundraising Manager is Michelle McDaid who took up her post recently and is busy making connections locally to encourage support.

Michelle said: “If any one of us is involved in a traumatic accident, getting help fast is so important and with a consultant doctor and paramedic onboard to deliver pre-hospital care at the scene, the long-term outcome for patients can be massively improved.

“To ensure the service is sustained, we need to raise £2million each year, so public support is crucial. I’d like to thank Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises Ltd who are hosting a Truck/Tractor Run and Fun Day on July 1 in aid of AANI. Come out and support this wonderful event. It promises to be a fun-filled day for all the family to enjoy. Your support is crucial to sustain AANI and your donations help to keep our helicopter and medics flying so they can Save Brains, Save Limbs and Save Lives across Northern Ireland.”

If you would like to find out more information on Air Ambulance, become a supporter or organise your own fundraising event Michelle can be contacted on 07718 483 318 or email michelle.mcdaid@airambulanceni.org

For more information on the tractor run or to register your vehicle contact Louise on 07596 369 000.