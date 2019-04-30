Swatragh Mart: Ewes and lambs selling to £212

Sheep: Hoggets selling to £115, fat ewes selling to £127, ewes and lambs selling to £212 and spring lambs selling to £112.

Another strong show of 1,200 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a strong trade for all types of stock.

An entry of almost 400 cull ewes saw strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £127 for Texels.

Over 600 hoggets were presented for sale, topping at £115 for two hoggets at 43kg.

Spring lambs reached £112 for 22.5kg.

A small show of breeders were presented following Friday nights ewe and lamb sale, topping at £212 for two year old ewes with twin lambs at foot, with singles reaching £176.

Sample prices: Heavyweight Hoggets - Portglenone producer; 43kg at £115 = 2.67p; Feeny producer; 29kg at £109.50 = 3.78p; Magherafelt producer; 25.4kg at £108.50 = 4.27p; Claudy producer; 28.5kg at £108 = 3.79p; Cookstown producer; 26.7kg at £108 = 4.04p; Claudy producer; 25.6kg at £108 = 4.22p; Feeny producer; 29.8kg at £108 = 3.62p; Rasharkin producer; 27kg at £106.50 = 3.94p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £107 = 3.96p; Omagh producer; 24.5kg at £104.50 = 4.27p and Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £104 = 4.24p.

Spring lambs: Coleraine producer; 22.5kg at £112 = 4.98p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £110 = 4.40p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £109 = 4.74p; Ballycastle producer; 24.8kg at £109 = 4.40p; Cookstown producer; 23.8kg at £108 = 4.54p; Bellaghy producer; 21.3kg at £105.50 = 4.95p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £108.50 = 4.82p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £104.80 = 4.76p and Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £103 = 4.58p.

Midweight/lightweight hoggets: Ballymoney producer; 22kg at £85.00 = 3.86p; Dungiven producer; 23.4kg at £98.50 = 4.21p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £87.50 = 3.98p; Swatragh producer; 20.5kg at £87.50 = 4.27p; Omagh producer; 18kg at £82.00 = 4.56p; Ballymoney producer; 15kg at £72.50 = 4.83p and Ballymoney producer; 17.5kg at £76.00 = 4.34p.

Fat ewe prices: Texel: Omagh producer; 2 ewes at £127; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £126 and Aghadowey producer; 1 ewe at £122.

Suffolk/crossbred: Dungiven producer; 2 ewes at £102; Claudy producer; 1 ewe at £90 and Claudy producer; 5 ewes at £88.

Cattle: A fantastic entry of great quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, met with a packed ringside and a flying trade for all sorts.

Bullocks sold to £1,170 for a Limousin weighing 474kg.

Heifers sold to £1,240 for a Charolais 614kg.

The final week of the grazing cattle competition 2019 was held on Monday, April 29 and was kindly sponsored by Liam McQuillan Engineering.

Top heifers reached 2.50 £/kg followed by 2.42 £/kg.

Congratulations to John Convery, Magherafelt, for winning the heifer prize and John P Tohill, Swatragh, for second place.

Top bullocks reached 2.88 £/kg followed by 2.78 £/kg.

Congratulations to Liam Mullan, Garavgh, for winning first prize and Patrick Fullen, Desertmartin, for coming second.

Top price per kilo

Heifers - Limousin, 328kg at £820 = 2.50p

Bullocks - Charolais, 390kg at £1,125 = 2.88p

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 486kg at £1,070 = 2.20p; Charolais, 484kg at £1,120 = 2.31p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,095 = 2.16p; Limousin, 492kg at £1,035 = 2.10p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,125 = 2.07p; Charolais, 614kg at £1,240 = 2.02p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,070 = 1.92p; Limousin, 492kg at £940 = 1.91p; Charolais, 586kg at £1,095 = 1.87p; Charolais, 600kg at £1,140 = 1.90p; Charolais, 564kg at £1,100 = 1.95p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,065 = 1.96p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 434kg at £980 = 2.26p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,005 = 2.23p; Limousin, 492kg at £1,075 = 2.18p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,020 = 2.21p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 368kg at £720 = 1.96p; Charolais, 404kg at £785 =1.94p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 622kg at £1,215 = 1.95p; Limousin, 578kg at £1,065 = 1.84p; Limousin, 544kg at £1040 = 1.91p; Limousin, 520kg at £930 = 1.79p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 498kg at £1,120 = 2.25p; Limousin, 524kg at £1,140 = 2.18p; Limousin, 536kg at £1,135 = 2.12p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,145 = 2.13p; Limousin, 540kg at £1,135 = 2.10p; Limousin, 526kg at £1,070 = 2.03p; Limousin, 500kg at £1,030 = 2.06p; Limousin, 586kg at £1,205 = 2.06p; Limousin, 552kg at £1,000 = 1.81p; Limousin, 562kg at £990 = 1.76p; Limousin, 528kg at £915 = 1.73p; Limousin, 636kg at £1,200 = 1.89p; Limousin, 652kg at £1,070 = 1.64p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 564kg at £1,155 = 2.05p; Charolais, 570kg at £1,185 = 2.05p; Charolais, 602kg at £1,175 = 1.95p; Charolais, 610kg at £1,185 = 1.94p; Charolais, 654kg at £1,190 = 1.82p; Stewartstown producer; Saler, 328kg at £675 = 2.06p; Saler, 308kg at £570 = 1.85p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 372kg at £865 = 2.33p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 356kg at £795 = 2.23p; Charolais, 292kg at £630 = 2.16p; Limousin, 372kg at £790 = 2.12p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 324kg at £745 = 2.30p; Charolais, 336kg at £810 = 2.41p; Charolais, 290kg at £640 = 2.21p; Killaloo producer; Simmental, 274kg at £590 = 2.15p; Limousin, 258kg at £580 = 2.25p; Omagh producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 208kg at £460 = 2.21p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 380kg at £920 = 2.42p; Simmental, 360kg at £830 = 2.31p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 328kg at £820 = 2.50p; Limousin, 348kg at £830 = 2.39p; Limousin, 268kg at £630 = 2.35p; Limousin, 278kg at £650 = 2.34p; Limousin, 304kg at £690 = 2.27p; Limousin, 350kg at £780 = 2.23p; Limousin, 290kg at £590 = 2.03p; Limousin, 344kg at £735 = 2.14p; Limousin, 358kg at £695 = 1.94p and Toomebridge producer; Charolais, 476kg at £930 = 1.95p; Belgian Blue, 470kg at £1000 = 2.13p.

Bullocks: Desertmartin producer; Charolais, 426kg at £1,140 = 2.68p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,140 = 2.54p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,140 = 2.54p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,125 = 2.78p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,090 = 2.53p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,135 = 2.37p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 426kg at £1,145 = 2.69p; Limousin, 404kg at £990 = 2.45p; Simmental, 310kg at £855 = 2.76p; Limousin, 302kg at £720 = 2.38p; Toomebridge producer; Simmental, 480kg at £1,125 = 2.34p; Limousin, 474kg at £1,170 = 2.47p; Simmental, 474kg at £1,170 = 2.47p; Belgian Blue, 482kg at £875 = 1.82p; Toomebridge producer; Simmental, 486kg at £1,135 = 2.34p; Limousin, 468kg at £1,135 = 2.43p; Charolais, 462kg at £865 = 1.87p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 390kg at £1,125 = 2.88p; Charolais, 424kg at £1,100 = 2.59p; Charolais, 434kg at £1060 = 2.44p; Charolais, 322kg at £860 = 2.67p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 464kg at £970 = 2.09p; Limousin, 308kg at £675 = 2.19p; Limousin, 346kg at £575 = 1.66p; Charolais, 388kg at £705 = 1.82p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 304kg at £680 = 2.24p; Aberdeen Angus, 290kg at £660 = 2.28p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 336kg at £850 = 2.53p; Aberdeen Angus, 394kg at £760 = 1.93p; Belgian Blue, 492kg at £920 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 432kg at £720 = 1.67p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 286kg at £720 = 2.52p; Limousin, 390kg at £940 = 2.41p; Limousin, 318kg at £765 = 2.41p; Limousin, 314kg at £730 = 2.32p; Limousin, 314kg at £730 = 2.32p; Limousin, 270kg at £605 = 2.24p; Limousin, 470kg at £880 = 1.87p; Limousin, 276kg at £670 = 2.43p; Limousin, 290kg at £700 = 2.41p; Limousin, 508kg at £1120 = 2.20p; Dungiven producer; Simmental, 564kg at £950 = 1.68p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 430kg at £840 = 1.95p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 606kg at £1,140 = 1.88p; Limousin, 646kg at £1,100 = 1.70p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 264kg at £680 = 2.58p; Limousin, 308kg at £770 = 2.50p; Limousin, 298kg at £730 = 2.45p; Aberdeen Angus, 298kg at £710 = 2.38p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 428kg at £1,100 = 2.57p; Charolais, 406kg at £860 = 2.12p; Charolais, 400kg at £800 = 2.00p; Drumsurn producer; Shorthorn, 634kg at £1,090 = 1.72p; Shorthorn, 590kg at £1,050 = 1.78p; Shorthorn, 612kg at £1,050 = 1.72p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 272kg at £550 = 2.02p; Simmental, 296kg at £550 = 1.86p; Limousin, 284kg at £580 = 2.04p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 356kg at £910 = 2.56p; Charolais, 332kg at £810 = 2.44p and Swatragh producer; Charolais, 428kg at £975 = 2.28p; Charolais, 424kg at £900 = 2.12p.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 10.30am.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

May 2019 sponsor: NFU Mutual.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.