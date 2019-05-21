Swatragh Mart: Fat cows selling to £1,095

Cattle: A seasonal entry of quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, May 20 which was met with a packed ringside and a flying trade for all sorts.

Bullocks sold to £775 for a Charolais weighing 324kg.

Heifers sold to £740 for a Limousin weighing 296kg.

Fat cows sold to £1,095 for a Charolais weighing 596kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers - Limousin, 296kg at £740 = 2.50p.

Bullocks - Charolais, 324kg at £775 = 2.39p.

Cows - Charolais, 596kg at £1,095 = 1.84p.

Heifers: Coleraine producer; Limousin, 296kg at £740 = 2.50p; Limousin, 342kg at £730 = 2.13p; Limousin, 332kg at £795 = 2.39p; Maghera producer Limousin, 304kg at £600 = 1.97p; Limousin, 328kg at £575 = 1.75p; Limousin, 246kg at £400 = 1.63p; Limavady producer Limousin, 410kg at £800 = 1.95p; Limousin, 424kg at £805 = 1.90p; Limousin, 384kg at £750 = 1.95p; Swatragh producer Charolais, 376kg at £845 = 2.25p; Charolais, 366kg at £830 = 2.27p; Charolais, 360kg at £770 = 2.14p; Charolais, 496kg at £930 = 1.88p; Swatragh producer Limousin, 342kg at £775 = 2.27p; Limousin, 428kg at £905 = 2.11p; Garvagh producer Limousin, 340kg at £650 = 1.91p; Limousin, 312kg at £560 = 1.79p; Limavady producer Charolais, 544kg at £1,035 = 1.90p; Charolais, 574kg at £1,100 = 1.92p; Limousin, 422kg at £910 = 2.16p; Charolais, 598kg at £1,120 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 478kg at £910 = 1.90p; Charolais, 372kg at £865 = 2.33p; Garvagh producer Limousin, 382kg at £850 = 2.23p; Limousin, 396kg at £860 = 2.17p; Desertmartin producer Limousin, 486kg at £965 = 1.99p; Draperstown producer Simmental, 378kg at £600 = 1.59p; Simmental, 392kg at £700 = 1.79p and Donemana producer Belgian Blue, 368kg at £765 = 2.08p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 342kg at £815 = 2.38p; Charolais, 532kg at £1085 = 2.04p; Charolais, 554kg at £1,130 = 2.04p; Maghera producer Limousin, 686kg at £1,000 = 1.46p; SH,588kg at £955 = 1.62p; Limousin, 596kg at £940 = 1.58p; Charolais, 518kg at £870 = 1.68p; Desertmartin producer; Simmental, 296kg at £585 = 1.98p; Kilrea producer Limousin, 300kg at £570 = 1.90p; Maghera producer Limousin, 318kg at £700 = 2.20p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 324kg at £775 = 2.39p and Maghera producer Limousin, 390kg at £870 = 2.23p; Belgian Blue, 512kg at £920 = 1.80p; Limousin, 466kg at £900 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 566kg at £955 = 1.69p.

Sheep: Fat ewes selling to £116 and lambs to £93.

A seasonal show of 650 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, May 18, 2019 which was met with a great trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 300 cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £116.

Over 300 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £93.00 for a 25kg pen of lambs.

A smaller show of breeders topped at £225 for ewes with twin lambs at foot and £170 for singles.

Sample prices: Lambs - Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £93.00 = 3.72p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £93.00 = 3.72p; Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £92.00 = 3.87p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £91.00 = 3.50p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £90.00 = 3.75p; Moneymore producer; 22.5kg at £89.50 = 3.98p; Coleraine producer; 21.4kg at £89.00 = 4.16p; Swatragh producer; 21.6kg at £88.50 = 4.10p; Draperstown producer; 23.2kg at £88.00 = 3.79p and Garvagh producer; 23.9kg at £87.50 = 3.66p.

Fat ewes: Coleraine producer; 3 ewes at £116 and Moneymore producer; 1 ewe at £110.

