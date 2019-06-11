Swatragh Mart: Fat lambs sell to £97.80 and fat ewes sell to £118

Sheep: Fat lambs sell to £97.80, fat ewes sell to £118 and ewes and lambs sell to £194.

A good show of almost 1,000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, June 8 which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 250 cull ewes saw strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £118.

Almost 700 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £97.80 for a pen of 23.75kg.

A small show of breeders topped at £194 for full mouthed ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs/hoggets: Moneyglass producer 23kg at £97.80 - £4.25; Toomebridge producer; 23.75kg at £97.80 = 4.12p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £95.00 = 3.80; Garvagh producer; 29.8kg at £97.50 = 3.27p; Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £97.00 = 4.13p; Portglenone producer; 30kg at £96.50 = 3.22p; Garavgh producer; 26.25kg at £95.50 = 3.64p.Swatragh producer 24kg £95.00 = £3.96.

Mid-weight lambs: Garvagh producer; 23kg at £97.20 = 4.23p; Toomebridge producer; 20.75kg at £87.50 = 4.22p; Desertmartin producer; 22.5kg at £95.20 = 4.23p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £94.00 = 4.27p; Garvagh producer; 22.6kg at £93.80 = 4.15p; Limavady producer; 21.5kg at £93.80 = 4.36p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £93.80 = 4.26p; Garvagh producer; 21.75kg at £93.80 = 4.31p; Kilrea producer; 21.4kg at £93.50 = 4.37p; Kilrea producer; 21.5kg at £93.00 = 4.33p and Swatragh producer; 24kg at £92.50 = 3.85p.

Fat ewe prices: Coleraine producer; 1 ewe at £118 and Portglenone producer; 1 ewe at £106.50.

Cattle: A seasonal show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, June 10 which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top of £2.46pp/k and a top price of £1,100 for a Limousin weighing 480kg.

Heifers sold to a top of £2.09pp/k and a top price of £1,180 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine weighing 568kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers - Limousin, 454kg at £950 = 2.09p.

Bullocks - Limousin, 334kg at £820 = 2.46p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 454kg at £950 = 2.09p; Limousin, 426kg at £860 = 2.02p; Limousin, 412kg at £830 = 2.01p; Limousin, 440kg at £870 = 1.98p; Limousin, 424kg at £830 = 1.96p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 308kg at £620 = 2.01p; Aberdeen Angus, 338kg at £600 = 1.78p; Aberdeen Angus, 322kg at £630 = 1.96p; Portglenone producer Charolais, 386kg at £680 = 1.76p; Toomebridge producer Belgian Blue, 534kg at £940 = 1.76p; Belgian Blue, 590kg at £1,100 = 1.86p. Blonde d'Aquitaine 568kg at £1,180 = 2.08p and Garvagh producer Belted Galloway, 372kg at £540 = 1.45p; Limousin, 382kg at £665 = 1.74p; Limousin, 376kg at £550 = 1.46p; Belted Galloway, 366kg at £600 = 1.64p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 334kg at £820 = 2.46p; Charolais, 434kg at £970 = 2.24p; Limousin, 398kg at £820 = 2.06p; Aberdeen Angus, 500kg at £955 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 516kg at £865 = 1.68p; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £1,100 = 2.29p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £845 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 506kg at £905 = 1.79p; Aberdeen Angus, 538kg at £1,075 = 2.00p; Garvagh producer; Simmental, 338kg at £650 = 1.92p; Moneymore producer Limousin, 522kg at £900 = 1.72p; Limousin, 556kg at £980 = 1.76p; Portglenone producer; Charolais, 456kg at £830 = 1.82p and Toomebridge producer Blonde d'Aquitaine 518kg at £1,000 = 1.93p.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.